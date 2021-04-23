This “Urology Devices Market” report offers an in-depth analysis of this market across the globe. The study, aimed at providing current and prospect players in this market sharp insights to gain the advantage over their competitors. Urology Devices market report does so by providing an executive summary including all valuable market figures and exploring the favourable factors that are expected to drive the growth rate of the market, besides taking account of the restraining factors. The report also highlights the emerging trends in the global market. Urology Devices Market is expected to register a CAGR during the forecast period.

This report estimates the global urology devices market (henceforth, referred to as the market studied). It includes a detailed analysis of urological devices, consumables, and accessories, along with the areas in which they are being used and their end users.

Urological conditions include kidney stone disease (urolithiasis), incontinence in men and women, benign prostate hyperplasia (BPH, noncancerous swelling of prostate occurring in men with increasing age, prostate cancer, and erectile dysfunction in men, etc.

Kidney Disease is Expected to hold its Highest Market Share in the Disease Segment

In the disease segment of the urology devices market, kidney disease is believed to have the largest market size and is expected to witness a CAGR of 6.47% during the forecast period.

The various kidney diseases include renal cyst, cystic kidney diseases, chronic kidney disease, hemolytic-uremic syndrome, and lupus nephrite, among others. Most of the kidney diseases lead to kidney failure, which requires early diagnosis for prompt treatment.

According to the statistics by the National Kidney Foundation, in 2015, it was estimated that chronic kidney diseases affected approximately 10% of the world’s population. However, most of this population remain undiagnosed in the early stages, eventually leading to death, worldwide. According to the Global Burden of Disease study, in 2010, chronic kidney disease ranked 18th as the cause for the total number of deaths, worldwide.

An increase in awareness, along with support from the government through reimbursement, and innovation in products, in order to develop low-cost and effective treatment, are some elements that are expected to drive the market, over the forecast period. The highest growth rate is seen in the Asia-Pacific countries that are contributed by India and China, due to the increasing patient pool, availability of local low-cost products, and rapid adoption of urology devices.

North America Dominates the Market and is Expected to do the Same in the Forecast Period

North America currently dominates the market for urology devices and is expected to continue its stronghold for a few more years. Benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) is among the most untapped segments in the urology market, with several US-based companies working on upgrading their devices in this segment, either by collaboration or acquisition. Recently, in 2018, Boston Scientific Corporation acquired NxThera and its RezÅ«m benign prostatic hyperplasia device. Additionally, several ventures partners, as well as other investors have funded significantly for minimally invasive devices for the treatment of urology diseases. For instance, Zenflow received USD 31.4 million funding, while UroCure, a medical device startup raised USD 2.5 million for urethral slings, in 2018. The technology was acquired by Endo International’s subsidiary, American Medical Systems Holdings.

Thus, over the forecast period, technological advancements, a high percentage of urology cases in hospitals, and increasing funding are expected to be the major drivers for the growth of the urology devices market.

