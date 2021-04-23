This “United States Marketing Analytics Market” report offers an in-depth analysis of this market across the globe. The study, aimed at providing current and prospect players in this market sharp insights to gain the advantage over their competitors. United States Marketing Analytics market report does so by providing an executive summary including all valuable market figures and exploring the favourable factors that are expected to drive the growth rate of the market, besides taking account of the restraining factors. The report also highlights the emerging trends in the global market. United States Marketing Analytics Market is expected to register a CAGR during the forecast period.

The Major Players Described in United States Marketing Analytics Market Report Are:

IBM Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Salesforce.Com Inc.

Accenture PLC

Adobe Systems Incorporated

SAS Institute Inc.

Teradata Corporation

Neustar, Inc.

Pegasystems Inc.

Tableau Software

Google LLC Market Overview:

The US marketing analytics market was valued at USD 847.81 million and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 12.9% over the forecast period (2019-2024). The benefits of analytics have become highly obvious for companies, as the competition for the retention of customers has become a necessity for the businesses. Companies these days use multiple channels to keep the customers informed and connected with them. Analytics solution allows them to keep track of the impact of the actions taken. This has resulted in the integration of these solutions with the existing ERP solution, which is beneficial in using the generated and available data.

Increasing need to utilize marketing budgets for an effective ROI is estimated to boost the market over the forecast period.

Furthermore, the adoption of cloud technology and Big Data is also increasing the growth of the US marketing analytics market.