The global “surgical sutures market share” is expected to rise at a CAGR of 6.0% between 2017 and 2025 majorly owing to the rising number of surgical procedures.  Fortune Business Insights in a report, titled “Surgical Sutures: Global Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2018-2025” provides valuable information on the factors enabling growth in the market. The demand for surgical sutures is increasing as they help to heal the damaged tissue faster. Moreover, surgical sutures play a significant role in the wound healing process. These sutures have the ability to ligate the blood vessels together to aid healing of damaged tissues. As per the report by Fortune Business Insights, the global market for surgical sutures was valued at US$ 3,750.9 Mn in 2017 and is anticipated to reach US$ 5,982.9 Mn by 2025.

Detailed Table of Content:

  • Introduction
    • Research Scope
    • Market Segmentation
    • Research Methodology
    • Definitions and Assumptions
  • Executive Summary
  • Market Dynamics
    • Market Drivers
    • Market Restraints
    • Market Opportunities
  • Key Insights
    • An overview of a number of major surgical procedures by key countries
    • Recent industry developments such as mergers & acquisitions
    • Regulatory scenario for key countries
    • Key industry trends
    • Reimbursement scenario by key countries
  • Global Surgical Sutures Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2014-2025
    • Key Findings / Summary
    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product Type
      • Absorbable
      • Non-absorbable
    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Form
      • Natural
      • Synthetic
    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application
      • Gynecology
      • Orthopedics
      • Cardiology
      • Ophthalmic
      • General Surgery
    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Distribution Channel
      • Hospital
      • Ambulatory Surgery Centers
      • Clinics
      • Others
    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country
      • North America
      • Europe
      • Asia pacific
      • Latin America
      • Middle East & Africa

Continued……

