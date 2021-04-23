The Market Eagle

Speed Doors Market Size 2021 Research Report including Share, Evolving Technology, Trends, Industry Analysis and Forecast to 2024

Apr 23, 2021

Apr 23, 2021

Speed Doors

Speed Doors Market” forecast 2024 report provides information such as company profiles, market size, share, sales volume, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and regional information according to respective countries. The Global Speed Doors market developments, emerging trends, various opportunities, and challenges faced and marketing channels are analyzed.

About Speed Doors:

  • Speed Doors are door systems, mainly used in industrial applications. They are technical enhancements of the generally known sectional doors, PVC fabric doors or roller shutters. The main difference is that the durable construction provides a higher operating speed and they are able to sustain a higher number of cycles (opening and closing cycles) and require lower maintenance and repair cost. The speed can reach 4.0 m and beyond per second. Depending on the intended field of application, horizontal or vertical operating door types are available. They reduce to the maximum air currents and losses of ambient temperatures, and they make the intense flow of people and vehicles easier.In North America, the Door and Access Systems Manufacturing Association (DASMA) defines high-performance doors as non-residential, powered doors, characterized by rolling, folding, sliding or swinging action, that are either high-cycle (minimum 100 cycles/day) or high-speed (minimum 20 inches(508 mm)/second), this report focuses on high-speed doors only. High strains, caused by the high operating speed (up to 4 m/s) and the frequency of openings, have to be taken into account during construction. In the same way, basic conditions like size and installation location add up to considerable requirements regarding safety and control technique.

    Speed Doors Market Size Segment by Companies, this report covers:

  • Hormann
  • Rite-Hite
  • ASI Doors
  • Rytec
  • ASSA ABLOY
  • Chase Doors
  • PerforMax Global
  • TNR Doors
  • TMI, LLC
  • Dortek Ltd.
  • Efaflex
  • Angel Mir
  • HAG
  • Hart Doors
  • JDooor

    Scope of Report:

  • Europe ranks the first in terms of production volume of speed doors, consists 27.22% of the global market in 2015; North America and China comes the second and the third places, consists of 25.57% and 18.13% of the global market respectively in the same year.
  • Efaflex is the biggest manufacturer of speed doors, occupies 10.27% of the global market share in 2015; While, ASSA ABLOY, with a market share of 7.57%, comes the second; Hormann ranks the third globally. All three together consist of approximately 24.87% of the global market.
  • The worldwide market for Speed Doors is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.6% over the next five years, will reach 670 million USD in 2024, from 510 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Speed Doors in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers:

    • North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
    • Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
    • Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
    • South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)
    • Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

    Market Segment by Types:

  • Rolling Doors
  • Folding Doors
  • Sliding Doors
  • Swinging Doors
  • Others

    Market Segment by Application:

  • Large Exterior Openings
  • Pharmaceutical Environment
  • Food & Drink Industry
  • Warehouse and Loading Bays
  • Others

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    • Chapter 1, to describe Speed Doors product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.
    • Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Speed Doors, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Speed Doors in 2017 and 2018.
    • Chapter 3, the Speed Doors competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.
    • Chapter 4, the Speed Doors breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 12, Speed Doors market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.
    • Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Speed Doors sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    Table of Contents of Speed Doors Market:

    1 Market Overview

    1.1 Speed Doors Introduction

    1.2 Market Analysis by Type

    1.2.1 Type 1

    1.2.2 Type 2

    1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

    1.3.1 Application 1

    1.3.2 Application 2

    1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

    1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

    1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

    1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

    1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

    1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    …..

    Continued..

    https://themarketeagle.com/

    • By sambit

