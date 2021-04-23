The global spa services market is expected to rise with an impressive CAGR and generate the highest revenue by 2026. Fortune Business Insights™ in its latest report published this information. The report is titled “Spa Services Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Facility Type (Day, Hotel/Resort, Medical, and Others), Service (Massage, Beauty/Grooming, Physical Fitness, and Others), End-user (Women and Men), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027”. The report discusses research objectives, research scope, methodology, timeline and challenges during the entire forecast period. It also offers an exclusive insight into various details such as revenues, market share, strategies, growth rate, product & their pricing by region/country for all major companies.

For more information, Get sample pdf @ https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/ion-exchange-resins-market-102924

The report provides a 360-degree overview of the market, listing various factors restricting, propelling, and obstructing the market in the forecast duration. The report also provides additional information such as interesting insights, key industry developments, detailed segmentation of the market, list of prominent players operating in the market, and other spa services market trends. The report is available for sale on the company website.

List of the Leading Companies Profiled in the Spa Services Market Research Report are:

Hyatt Hotels Corporation (Chicago, U.S.)

Four Seasons Hotel Limited (Toronto, Canada)

Marriott International, Inc. (Maryland, U.S.)

Hilton Hotels & Resorts (McLean, U.S.)

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (Coral Gables, U.S.)

Siam Wellness Group (Bangkok, Thailand)

InterContinental Hotels Group plc (Denham, U.K.)

Massage Envy (Scottsdale, U.S.)

Kempinski Hotels S.A. (Geneva, Switzerland)

Brenners Park-Hotel & Spa (Baden-Baden, Germany)

Rising Number of Massage Centers to Influence Growth in North America

The market in North America is expected to witness a rapid growth rate during the forecast period owing to the growing number of luxurious massage services and facilities in the US. The inflated demand for full body massage and beauty treatments in the U.S. and Canada will support the growth of the market in North America. According to the American Massage therapy Association’s ‘Massage Profession Research Report 2019’, in the U.S., about 47.5 million people had a total of 214 million massages in 2018, where about 33% of messages were offered through the spa. This number increased from 179 million massages availed by 47.1 million people in 2017. Europe is expected to lead the global market in the forthcoming years owing to the increased spending on health and wellness. The rising awareness about body and mind will spur opportunities for the market in Europe. The well-established travel and tourism industry is expected to contribute to the growth of the market in Europe.

View press release for more information @ https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/press-release/global-spa-services-market-10186

Regional Analysis for Spa Services Market:

North America (the USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Major Table of Contents for Spa Services Market:

Introduction Executive Summary Market Dynamics Key Spa Services Market Insights Global Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 North America Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Europe Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Asia Pacific Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 The Middle East and Africa Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Latin America Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Competitive Landscape Global Spa Services Market Revenue Share Analysis, By Key Players, 2020 Company Profiles Conclusion

Other Exclusive Reports:

3D Printing Materials Market

Carbon Nanotubes Market

Thermoplastic Elastomers Market

Thermoplastic Elastomers Market

Agricultural Films Market

Hand Sanitizer Market

Thermoplastic Elastomers Market

Thermoplastic Elastomers Market

Antimicrobial Packaging Market

Industrial Fasteners Market

Thermoplastic Elastomers Market

Thermoplastic Elastomers Market

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

Contact:

Name: Ashwin Arora

Email: [email protected]

Phone: US +1 424 253 0390 / UK +44 2071 939123 / APAC: +91 744 740 1245