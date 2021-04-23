Global Solder Paste Inspection (SPI) System Market Research report includes a key market analysis, market drivers, industry constraints, competitive developments and market trends. Solder Paste Inspection (SPI) System Market analyzes each market segment and its applications, regulatory environment, technology, market projections and market shares. A complete geographical analysis of the market is also presented in the report.Solder Paste Inspection (SPI) System Market Size research report offers the market definition, market shares, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges in an extensive format. On the basis of Type, the market is further categorized into Based on the regions, Solder Paste Inspection (SPI) System Market is distributed into Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. The historical time period that is considered in the report is from 2016 to 2021. The base year is considered as 2021. The forecast years are 2021 to 2027.This markets competitive manufactures and the upcoming manufactures are studied with their research. Revenue, production, price, market share of these players is mentioned with detailed information.

Solder Paste Inspection (SPI) System Market Share Offers an exhaustive summary of the vendor landscape, competitive analysis, and key strategies to gain competitive advantage.Solder Paste Inspection (SPI) System Market Forecast provides sizing and growth opportunities for the period 2021-2027. Provides comprehensive insights on the latest industry trends, forecast, and growth drivers in the market. Report Includes a detailed analysis of growth drivers, challenges, and investment opportunities. Delivers a complete overview of segments and the regional outlook of the market.

List Of Best KEY PLAYERS in Solder Paste Inspection (SPI) System Market Report are:-

Koh Young

Test Research, Inc (TRI)

CKD Corporation

CyberOptics Corporation

MIRTEC CO., LTD.

PARMI Corp

Viscom AG

ViTrox

Mycronic (Vi TECHNOLOGY)

MEK Marantz Electronics

Pemtron

SAKI Corporation

Caltex Scientific

ASC International

Jet Technology

Sinic-Tek Vision Technology

Shenzhen ZhenHuaXing

Shenzhen JT Automation Equipment

JUTZE Intelligence Technology

Shenzhen Chonvo Intelligence

About Solder Paste Inspection (SPI) System Market:

Solder Paste Inspection is mainly done to check the solder paste deposits in the Printed Circuit Board (PCB) manufacturing process. It is observed that most of the solder joint defects in a PCB assembly are because of improper solder paste printing. With the help of solder paste inspection (SPI), you can reduce the defects related to soldering by a considerable amount.The global Solder Paste Inspection (SPI) System market concentration rate is high and dominated by several players from South Korea, China Taiwan, Japan, United States and Germany. Koh Young, MirTec Ltd, PARMI Corp and Pemtron are from South Korea; Test Research (TRI) and Jet Technology from China Taiwan; CyberOptics Corporation, Caltex Scientific and ASC International from United States; and Viscom AG and Vi TECHNOLOGY from Europe. In 2019, Koh Young, Test Research (TRI) and Sinic-Tek Vision Technology occupied more than 50% of the global market.Market Analysis and Insights: Global Solder Paste Inspection (SPI) System MarketThe global Solder Paste Inspection (SPI) System market was valued at USD 272 million in 2019 and it is expected to reach USD 375.2 million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.0% during 2021-2026.Global Solder Paste Inspection (SPI) System

Solder Paste Inspection (SPI) System Market By Type:

In-line SPI System

Off-line SPI System

Solder Paste Inspection (SPI) System Market By Application:

Automotive Electronics

Consumer Electronics

Industrials

Others

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Solder Paste Inspection (SPI) System in these regions, from 2015 to 2027, covering

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Solder Paste Inspection (SPI) System market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data from 2016 to 2018, and forecast to 2027.

To understand the structure of Solder Paste Inspection (SPI) System market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Solder Paste Inspection (SPI) System manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Solder Paste Inspection (SPI) System with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To project the value and volume of Solder Paste Inspection (SPI) System submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Key Stakeholders

Raw material suppliers

Distributors/traders/wholesalers/suppliers

Regulatory bodies, including government agencies and NGO

Commercial research & development (R&D) institutions

Importers and exporters

Government organizations, research organizations, and consulting firms

Trade associations and industry bodies

End-use industries

Major Points from Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Solder Paste Inspection (SPI) System Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Major-Type

1.4.3 Independent-Type

1.4.4 Administrator-Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Solder Paste Inspection (SPI) System Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

1.5.2 Commercial

1.5.3 Commonweal

1.5.4 Other

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Solder Paste Inspection (SPI) System Market Size

2.2 Solder Paste Inspection (SPI) System Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Solder Paste Inspection (SPI) System Market Size by Regions (2016-2027)

2.2.2 Solder Paste Inspection (SPI) System Market Share by Regions (2016-2021)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Solder Paste Inspection (SPI) System Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Solder Paste Inspection (SPI) System Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Solder Paste Inspection (SPI) System Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.1.3 Global Solder Paste Inspection (SPI) System Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Solder Paste Inspection (SPI) System Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Solder Paste Inspection (SPI) System Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Solder Paste Inspection (SPI) System Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Solder Paste Inspection (SPI) System Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Solder Paste Inspection (SPI) System Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

(5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11) United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, Central & South America

Solder Paste Inspection (SPI) System Market Size (2016-2021)

Key Players

Solder Paste Inspection (SPI) System Market Size by Type

Solder Paste Inspection (SPI) System Market Size by Application

12 International Players Profiles

Company Details

Company Description and Business Overview

Solder Paste Inspection (SPI) System Introduction

Revenue in Solder Paste Inspection (SPI) System Business (2016-2021)

Recent Development

13 Market Forecast 2021-2027

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.2 United States

13.3 Europe

13.4 China

13.5 Japan

13.6 Southeast Asia

13.7 India

13.8 Central & South America

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2021-2027)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2027)

14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.1.2 Data Source

15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.1.2.2 Primary Sources

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

Continued….

