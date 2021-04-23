This “Small Molecule Drug Discovery Market” report offers an in-depth analysis of this market across the globe. The study, aimed at providing current and prospect players in this market sharp insights to gain the advantage over their competitors. Small Molecule Drug Discovery market report does so by providing an executive summary including all valuable market figures and exploring the favourable factors that are expected to drive the growth rate of the market, besides taking account of the restraining factors. The report also highlights the emerging trends in the global market. Small Molecule Drug Discovery Market is expected to register a CAGR during the forecast period.
The Major Players Described in Small Molecule Drug Discovery Market Report Are:
Market Overview:
Scope of the Report:
This report estimates the global small molecule drug discovery market. It includes the detailed analysis of small molecules that are in the drug discovery phase only and does not include any other products.
Key Market Trends:
Lead Optimization is Expected to hold its Highest Market Share in the Process/Phase Segment
In the process/phase segment of the market, lead optimization is believed to have the largest market size and is expected to witness a CAGR of 7.93% during the forecast period.
The process of lead optimization is achieved by modifying the selected small molecule, in order to improve efficacy and therapeutic value. Once the pharmacophore, which consists of relevant groups on a molecule that interact with a receptor and are responsible for the biological activity, is identified, it is subjected to functional group modification. Various changes are made to the initial compound and the therapeutic index is measured.
Rapid usage of in-vitro experiments, accompanied with computation procedures in early drug discovery for selection of compounds with more promising ADME, i.e., absorption, distribution, metabolism, and excretion, and toxicological profiles, is expected to drive the market studied.
The rise in cancer and other neglected diseases is encouraging investments in lead optimization for enhanced therapeutic value, in order to provide patients with efficient and targeted therapies.
North America Dominates the Market and is Expected to follow the Same Trend in the Forecast Period
North America currently dominates the market for small molecule drug discovery and is expected to continue its stronghold for a few more years. According to FDA, in 2016, the Center for Drug Evaluation and Research (CDER) approved 22 novel drugs, either as new molecular entities (NMEs) under New Drug Applications (NDAs) or as new therapeutic biologics under Biologics License Applications (BLAs). Overall, 31,468 patients participated in these trials. This shows that the United States is focusing on R&D activities to meet the increasing demands of its citizens for better and effective drugs.
The rising focus on the R&D in the country is expected to propel the market growth in the future.
Small Molecule Drug Discovery Market Covers Major Factors:
- Global Small Molecule Drug Discovery Market Overview
- Economic Impact on Market
- Market Competition
- Global Small Molecule Drug Discovery Market Analysis by Application
- Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers
- Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders
- Global Small Molecule Drug Discovery Market Effect, Factors, Analysis
- Global Small Molecule Drug Discovery Market Forecast
Key questions answered in the report include:
- What will the market size and the growth rate be in 2024?
- What are the key factors driving the global Small Molecule Drug Discovery market?
- What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the global Small Molecule Drug Discovery market?
- What are the challenges to market growth?
- Who are the key vendors in this market space?
- What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Small Molecule Drug Discovery market?
Detailed TOC of Small Molecule Drug Discovery Market Report 2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.2.1 Rise in Demand for Small Molecule Drugs
4.2.2 Dominance of Small Molecules in the Market
4.2.3 Increasing Number of Contract Organizations for R&D
4.2.4 Small Molecules in Treatment of Chronic Diseases
4.2.5 High R&D Expenditure in Small Molecule Drugs
4.3 Market Restraints
4.3.1 High Drug Development Cost
4.3.2 Strict Regulations
4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Therapeutic Area
5.1.1 Oncology
5.1.2 Central Nervous System
5.1.3 Cardiovascular
5.1.4 Respiratory
5.1.5 Metabolic Disorders
5.1.6 Gastrointestinal
5.1.7 Orthopedics
5.1.8 Anti-infective
5.1.9 Dermatology
5.1.10 Immunology
5.1.11 Other Therapeutic Areas
5.2 By Process/Phase
5.2.1 Target Id/Validation
5.2.2 Hit Generation and Selection
5.2.3 Lead Identification
5.2.4 Lead Optimization
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 North America
5.3.1.1 United States
5.3.1.2 Canada
5.3.1.3 Mexico
5.3.2 Europe
5.3.2.1 Germany
5.3.2.2 United Kingdom
5.3.2.3 France
5.3.2.4 Italy
5.3.2.5 Spain
5.3.2.6 Rest of Europe
5.3.3 Asia-Pacific
5.3.3.1 China
5.3.3.2 Japan
5.3.3.3 India
5.3.3.4 Australia
5.3.3.5 South Korea
5.3.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.3.4 Middle East & Africa
5.3.4.1 GCC
5.3.4.2 South Africa
5.3.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa
5.3.5 South America
5.3.5.1 Brazil
5.3.5.2 Argentina
5.3.5.3 Rest of South America
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Pfizer Inc.
6.1.2 Bristol-Myers Squibb Company
6.1.3 Merck & Co.
6.1.4 Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH
6.1.5 GlaxoSmithKline PLC
6.1.6 AstraZeneca
6.1.7 Johnson & Johnson
6.1.8 Gilead Sciences Inc.
6.1.9 Teva Pharmaceuticals
6.1.10 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
