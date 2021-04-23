This “Security Testing Market” report offers an in-depth analysis of this market across the globe. The study, aimed at providing current and prospect players in this market sharp insights to gain the advantage over their competitors. Security Testing market report does so by providing an executive summary including all valuable market figures and exploring the favourable factors that are expected to drive the growth rate of the market, besides taking account of the restraining factors. The report also highlights the emerging trends in the global market. Security Testing Market is expected to register a CAGR during the forecast period.

Security testing is a type of software testing that intends to uncover vulnerabilities of the system and determine that its data and resources are protected from possible intruders. Security testing of any system is about finding all possible loopholes and weaknesses of the system that may result into a loss of information, revenue, and repute at the hands of the employees or outsiders of the organization.

While many companies are looking for simple security solutions through cloud deployment, the complicated nature of cyber threats is forcing enterprises to look beyond conventional security testing mechanisms to address their security needs. There is a need to incorporate strong security practices in every step of the software development lifecycle, which requires collaboration over the cloud.

On the other hand, the companies are also required to run their security tools, and as a result, hybrid solutions have emerged as the most feasible solution for organizations.

Large enterprises are subject to many compliance and internal regulations, and the security testing teams (both internal and outsourced) are required to use automatic security tools as part of the process of building applications and solutions.

The recent proliferation of SaaS providers in the market has greatly impacted the enterprise architecture of the testing service providers.

North America to Hold Major Share

The North American region is a technology hub. Therefore, the Federal government has made very stringent rules regarding security testing services. Moreover, it is made compulsory for industries, such as BFSI, to adhere to compliance testing. According to ITU, North America features as the most pro-active and committed region, in terms of cybersecurity-based initiatives. The GCI score given to the major countries (United States and 0.91 and Canada and 0.81) further reinforces their commitment toward building a robust cybersecurity framework, coupled with enhanced security testing methodologies. Moreover, the United States is increasingly focusing on cybersecurity at both the national and state level, notably for financial services firms. In addition, the region is home to prominent cloud service providers, such as Microsoft and Amazon, which is expected to play a significant role in the growth of cloud-based security testing.

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Increasing Security Threats

4.3.2 Government Regulations Driving Security Needs

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 Lack of Awareness About Security Testing

4.5 Industry Attractiveness- Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.5.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.5.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

4.6 Technology Snapshot

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Deployment

5.1.1 On Premise

5.1.2 Cloud

5.1.3 Hybrid

5.2 By Type

5.2.1 Network Security Testing

5.2.2 Application Security Testing

5.3 By Service Type

5.3.1 Firewall Testing

5.3.2 VPN Testing

5.3.3 Other Service Types

5.4 By Application

5.4.1 Mobile Application Security Testing

5.4.2 Web Application Security Testing

5.4.3 Cloud Application Security Testing

5.4.4 Enterprise Application Security Testing

5.5 By Testing Type

5.5.1 Static Application Security Testing (SAST)

5.5.2 Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST)

5.5.3 Interactive Application Security Testing (IAST)

5.5.4 Runtime Application Self Protection (RASP)

5.6 By Testing Tool

5.6.1 Web Application Testing Tool

5.6.2 Code Review Tool

5.6.3 Penetration Testing Tool

5.6.4 Software Testing Tool

5.6.5 Other Testing Tools

5.7 By End-user Industry

5.7.1 Government

5.7.2 BFSI

5.7.3 Healthcare

5.7.4 Manufacturing

5.7.5 IT and Telecom

5.7.6 Retail

5.7.7 Other End-user Industries

5.8 Geography

5.8.1 North America

5.8.2 Europe

5.8.3 Asia-Pacific

5.8.4 Latin America

5.8.5 Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Core Security Technologies Inc

6.1.2 iViZ Security Inc.

6.1.3 Offensive Security LLC

6.1.4 Applause App Quality Inc

6.1.5 Accenture PLC

6.1.6 Cisco Systems Inc.

6.1.7 Hewlett Packard Enterprise

6.1.8 IBM Corporation

6.1.9 McAfee

6.1.10 Veracode Inc.

6.1.11 ControlCase LLC

6.1.12 Paladion Networks Pvt Ltd

6.1.13 Maveric Systems Ltd

6.1.14 Checkmarx Ltd

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

