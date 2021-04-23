Global “RTD Tea Drinks Market” Forecast 2021-2027:

RTD Tea Drinks refer to Tea-based or tea-flavoured beverage in a ready-to-drink format. It can come in different flavour variants, such as black, green, red, oolong, jasmine, and fruit among others.

Ready-to-drink teas are steadily increasing in popularity among consumers and sales are expected to continue to grow. Ready-to-drink (RTD) tea is seeing mounting demand owing to the busy and fast-paced lifestyle of consumers, and also as an alternative to carbonated drinks. RTD tea, in particular, is considered as a vital health drink. The mega trend towards convenience also influences the tea category: consumers appreciate ready-to-drink tea as a thirst-quencher with a wellness factor that can be relished immediately and anywhere without needing to be brewed hot. Leaders in Ready-to-drink teas market are Ting Hsin International, Coca-Cola, ITO EN Inc., JDB Group, Uni-President Enterprises, Unilever, Arizona Beverage Company, OISHI GROUP and a few others.

The global RTD Tea Drinks market was valued at USD 38540 million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 51570 million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.2% during 2021-2026.

Global RTD Tea Drinks Market: Segment Analysis

Ting Hsin International

Coca-Cola

ITO EN Inc.

JDB Group

Uni-President Enterprises

Unilever

Arizona Beverage Company

OISHI GROUP

Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the World Health Organization declared it a public health emergency. The desease has spread to over 100 countries and caused huge losses of lives around the globe. Especially the global manufacturing, tourism and financial markets have been hit hard. The downward pressure on the world economy that once showed signs of recovery in the previous period has increased again. The outbreak of the epidemic has added risk factors to the already weak growth of the world economy. Many international organizations have pointed out that the world economy is in the most severe period since the financial crisis.

By the product type, the RTD Tea Drinks market is primarily split into:

Glass Bottle RTD Tea Drinks

PET Bottle RTD Tea Drinks

Canned RTD Tea Drinks

Others RTD Tea Drinks

By the end users/application, RTD Tea Drinks market report covers the following segments:

On Trade

Off Trade

