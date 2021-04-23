The Market Eagle

Premium Motorcycle Helmets Market Size 2021 by Share, Segmentation, Technology, Sales, Market Analysis Research Report and Forecast to 2024

Apr 23, 2021

Premium Motorcycle Helmets

Premium Motorcycle Helmets Market” 2021 report covers key players of the market identified through their market share, product offerings. Premium Motorcycle Helmets market research report also provides overview of the industry including production data, market challenges, sales profit, upstream raw materials sourcing, downstream buyers, consumption, import, export, trade data, price, gross margin, analysis and forecast.

About Premium Motorcycle Helmets:

  • Premium Motorcycle helmets are those, which are fashionable and offer improved safety. The target market for premium helmets constitutes people who have relatively high disposable income and ride motorcycles for recreational or leisure activities. As such, the developed markets, Europe, North America, and Japan are the major markets for premium helmets worldwide.

    Premium Motorcycle Helmets Market Size Segment by Companies, this report covers:

  • Bell
  • Schuberth
  • Nolan
  • OGK Kabuto
  • Shoei
  • Suomy
  • HJC
  • AGV
  • Arai
  • Shark
  • Airoh
  • LAZER

    Scope of Report:

  • The global average price of premium motorcycle helmets is in the decreasing trend, from 417 USD/Unit in 2012 to 386 USD/Unit in 2016. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years.
  • The classification of premium motorcycle helmets according to styles includes full face helmet and open face helmet. The proportion of Full Face Helmet in 2016 is about 83%.
  • The worldwide market for Premium Motorcycle Helmets is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 6.1% over the next five years, will reach 1180 million USD in 2024, from 880 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Premium Motorcycle Helmets in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers:

    • North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
    • Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
    • Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
    • South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)
    • Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

    Market Segment by Types:

  • Full Face Helmet
  • Open Face Helmet

    Market Segment by Application:

  • Motorcycle
  • Scooter
  • Step-Through
  • Others

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    • Chapter 1, to describe Premium Motorcycle Helmets product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.
    • Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Premium Motorcycle Helmets, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Premium Motorcycle Helmets in 2017 and 2018.
    • Chapter 3, the Premium Motorcycle Helmets competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.
    • Chapter 4, the Premium Motorcycle Helmets breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 12, Premium Motorcycle Helmets market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.
    • Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Premium Motorcycle Helmets sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    Table of Contents of Premium Motorcycle Helmets Market:

    1 Market Overview

    1.1 Premium Motorcycle Helmets Introduction

    1.2 Market Analysis by Type

    1.2.1 Type 1

    1.2.2 Type 2

    1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

    1.3.1 Application 1

    1.3.2 Application 2

    1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

    1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

    1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

    1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

    1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

    1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    …..

    Continued..

