Porokeratosis is a rare skin disorder which may develop skin cancer in adverse case resulting from abnormal clonal expansion of keratinocytes. The disease is majorly associated with immunosuppression, ultra violet radiation, systematic, infectious and neoplastic diseases. The disease usually occurs on a sun exposed skin mostly and is prevalent among people above 50 years of age. Ultraviolet light, harmful to skin is the major cause of prevailing porokeratosis. The most common types of porokeratosis are PM and DSAP which tend to be on your arms or legs.

Oral and topical retinoids, fluorouracil cream, diclofenac gel, vitamin D3, imiquimod cream, surgical operations such as excision, cryotherapy, laser therapy are some of the treatments for porokeratosis. However, all the treatments may take some time to cure the problem completely.

Laser Therapy as a Treatment for Porokeratosis to have a Lucrative Growth

Laser therapy has been increasingly used for the treatment of porokeratosis. The doctor destroys the patch of skin with a laser device which allows new skin to appear. As per an article by Amarateedha Prak LeCourt, laser therapies were performed on different patients suffering from different types of porokeratosis and the results were wholesome. For instance, one patient with linear porokeratosis showed improvement when 585 nm flashlamp-pumped pulsed eye laser. The laser therapy went successful on another patient with DSAP. As laser therapy is safe and having no downtime or morbidity associated with pigment or textual changes, its adoption may fuel the growth in porokeratosis treatment.

Growing Prevalence of Disseminated Superficial Actinic Porokeratosis

DSAP is a type of porokeratosis mainly on the fore-arms and legs due to excess sun exposure. Its development in women is twice as compared to men of 30-50 years of age and almost 43.4% incidences of DSAP are reported. DSAP is generally harmless but in adverse cases there is a risk of developing squamous cell carcinomas at the affected area of the body. There are several creams and gels for preventing the infection, thus growing the adoption of treatments market. It is a rare disease and almost 200,000 people are affected with DSAP in US. According to an article by National Library of Medicine, Diclofenac 3% gel is a potential treatment for DSAP, thus growing its adoption.

Side Effects Reported With the Treatment

The side effects of laser treatment include mild erythema, slight hyperpigmentation and modern edema. According to dermentz.org, no treatment has proved effective for long term which grows the hesitation among patients ready for the treatment.

Moreover, high cost of treatment and lack of awareness among people about the skin treatment are other factors that restrain the growth of porokeratosis treatment.

Competitive Landscape

Prominent players in the market include Coherent Inc., Alma Lasers, Almirall, Allergan, Pfizer, Lumenis, Coty Inc., Cutera, Bioness Inc., Biogen, PhotoMedex Inc., Valeant Pharmaceuticals, Hologic Inc., IPG Photonics Corporation, IRIDEX Corp., Hoffman-La Roche Ltd., Biolase Inc., Angiodynamics Inc., Beiersdorf AG, etc.

New Topical Treatment for Actinic Keratosis, tirbanibulin by Almirall got FDA approved in December 2020. Tirbanibulin is a novel microtubule which should be applied once in 5 days. In one of the largest Phase III clinical study programs for a topical Actinic Keratosis lesions, tirbanibulin showed results in 57 days on face and scalp areas in large number of patients.

Hologic, a global leader in Women’s health in January 2021 announced the acquisition of Biotheranostics, Inc. The latter is a commercial stage company providing molecular diagnostic tests for breast and metastatic cancers. The acquisition aims to leverage commercial capabilities, accelerate the growth, deliver more personalised treatment and provide better clinical outcomes for women.

Regional outlook

North America is projected to dominate the market for owing to the rising prevalence of DSAP and rise in renal transplant cases. Increasing kidney transplant cases have also witnessed rise in patients suffering from porokeratosis as per sciencedirect.com. According to niddk.nih.gov, more than 661,000 Americans have kidney failure and more than 468,000 patients are on dialysis, which may affect the porokeratosis cases too as the disease is prevalent in 10% of patients having kidney problems.

Rising health care infrastructure and increase in expenditure spent on health care is contributing Asia toward the market growth. Moreover, geriatric population is high in Japan leading to more cases of the disease in the country. DSAP and Mibelli are more common porokerarosis in Asian region. Lack of awareness among people regarding the treatment is the cause of increase in cases, therefore, government should take initiatives to help people in rural areas know about the treatments which may lead to rise in adopting the treatment.

Europe is at the second position in the porokeratosis market as the rising incidences and innovations by researchers and manufacturers is increasing the market growth. Increasing contribution of manufacturers for the treatment of porokeratosis may grow the market.

Segmentation

Based on Therapies

Topical 5- fluorouracil

Topical Vitamin D

Imiquimod

Retinoids

Cryotherapy

Laser Therapy

Others

Based on End-user

Hospitals

Clinics

Diagnostic Centres

Research and academic Institutes

Based on Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Key Questions Answered

