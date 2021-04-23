The global polyethylene market is expected to rise with an impressive CAGR and generate the highest revenue by 2026. Fortune Business Insights™ in its latest report published this information. The report is titled “Polyethylene (PE) Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (HDPE, LDPE, LLDPE), By End User (Packaging, Automotive, Infrastructure & Construction, Consumer Goods/Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceutical, Electrical & Electronics, Agriculture, Others), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026”. The report discusses research objectives, research scope, methodology, timeline and challenges during the entire forecast period. It also offers an exclusive insight into various details such as revenues, market share, strategies, growth rate, product & their pricing by region/country for all major companies.

The report provides a 360-degree overview of the market, listing various factors restricting, propelling, and obstructing the market in the forecast duration. The report also provides additional information such as interesting insights, key industry developments, detailed segmentation of the market, list of prominent players operating in the market, and other polyethylene market trends. The report is available for sale on the company website.

List of Best Companies Operating in the Polyethylene Market are:

LyondellBasell

Borouge

SABIC

Orpic

Reliance Industries Limited

Braskem

Tasnee

China Petroleum Corporation

ExxonMobil Chemical

China National Petroleum Corporation

Total S.A.

Formosa Plastics Group

DuPont

BASF SE

INEOS

Other Players

Rising Consumption of Polyethylene in Food & Beverage Industry Will Aid Growth

The increasing demand and consumption of polyethylene in the food & beverage industry will contribute growth to the global Polyethylene Market owing to its moisture barrier property that protects the food & beverages from external as well as internal environments. The rising focus of manufacturers effective packaging to reduce the possibility of food contamination and loss of quality. This factor is expected to create lucrative growth opportunities for the global Polyethylene Market.

Regional Analysis for Polyethylene Market:

North America (the USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Other Exclusive Reports:

Thermoplastic Elastomers Market

Surface Disinfectant Market

Thermoplastic Elastomers Market

Surface Disinfectant Market

Thermoplastic Elastomers Market

Surface Disinfectant Market

