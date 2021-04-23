“Plastic Bumpers Market” 2021 report covers key players of the market identified through their market share, product offerings. Plastic Bumpers market research report also provides overview of the industry including production data, market challenges, sales profit, upstream raw materials sourcing, downstream buyers, consumption, import, export, trade data, price, gross margin, analysis and forecast.

About Plastic Bumpers:

Plastic Bumpers is usually a metal bar or beam, attached the vehicle’s front-most and rear-most ends, designed to absorb impact in a collision. The main function of a bumper is to protect the car’s body in a slight collision, typically at parking speed. Front and rear bumpers on today’s cars generally consist of a plastic cover over a reinforcement bar made of steel, aluminum, fiberglass composite or plastic. Plastic Bumpers Market Size Segment by Companies, this report covers:

Plastic Omnium

Magna

SMP

Tong Yang

Hyundai Mobis

KIRCHHOFF

HuaYu Automotive

Seoyon E-Hwa

Flex-N-Gate

Toyoda Gosei

Jiangnan MPT

Rehau

Ecoplastic

Global sales of Plastic Bumpers is expected to be over 100 million units in 2016 and about 72% have been sales in China, Europe and North America regions. For the product types, Front Bumper occupies the largest market share (about 63% in 2016), and followed by Rear Bumper.

The Plastic Bumpers industry is concentrated; there are 11 manufacturers (about 82% of Asia-Pacific total sales) counted in the report. Major manufactures are Plastic Omnium, Magna, SMP, Tong Yang, Benteler, Hyundai Mobis, KIRCHHOFF, HuaYu Automotive, Seoyon E-Hwa, Flex-N-Gate, Toyoda Gosei, Jiangnan MPT, Rehau, Ecoplastic, Zhejiang Yuanchi and etc.

Due to national industrial policy support and growing industry standardization, Plastic Bumpers Industry is developing in the good direction. Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the global recovery trend, investors are still optimistic about this area; the future will still have more new investment enter the field. For the fierce competition between suppliers, the price and gross margin is expected to decrease further.

But we also should notice that there is a gap in the sales technology and equipment compared to developed countries. Domestic industry should focus on research on new material and process. The falling prices of raw materials could be a good signal for Automotive Bumper Industry.

The worldwide market for Plastic Bumpers is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.1% over the next five years, will reach 12900 million USD in 2024, from 11300 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Plastic Bumpers in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers: North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Front Bumper

Rear Bumper Market Segment by Application:

Passenger Vehicle