Pintle Hook Market Size 2021 Research Report including Share, Evolving Technology, Trends, Industry Analysis and Forecast to 2024

Apr 23, 2021

Pintle Hook

Pintle Hook Market” forecast 2024 report provides information such as company profiles, market size, share, sales volume, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and regional information according to respective countries. The Global Pintle Hook market developments, emerging trends, various opportunities, and challenges faced and marketing channels are analyzed.

About Pintle Hook:

  • A pintle hitch is primarily used in heavy duty towing situations. The hitch itself resembles a hook that can be closed around the lunette ring that is mounted on the trailer.

    Pintle Hook Market Size Segment by Companies, this report covers:

  • SAF-Holland
  • Cequent Group
  • CurtÂ Manufacturing
  • B&WÂ TrailerÂ Hitches
  • BuyersÂ Products
  • VESTIL
  • Wallace Forge
  • Shur-Lift
  • VBG GROUP
  • InÂ TheÂ Ditch
  • Prime Steel

    Scope of Report:

  • The Major regions to produce pintle hook are North America, EU and Asia-Pacific, which accounting for about 95 % of production in total. North America is the largest production region (production share 54.18%).
  • Pintle hook is mainly produced by SAF-Holland, Cequent Group, CURT Manufacturing, B&W Trailer Hitches, Buyers Products, VESTIL and these companies occupied above 55% market share by sale volume in 2015.
  • Along with the automotive production and ownership, North America, EU, Asia-Pacific are major consumption regions in pintle hook market. The largest consumption region is North America, accounting for 42.73% market share in 2015 by consumption volume. Asia-Pacific is a promising region to be the second large consumption region in the next few years.
  • Although sales of pintle hook brought a lot of opportunities, the industry barrier is rather high and the automotive industry supply chain is rather closed. Therefore, the study group recommends the new entrants who just having money but without technical advantage and downstream support, do not to enter into the pintle hook field hastily.
  • The worldwide market for Pintle Hook is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.4% over the next five years, will reach 120 million USD in 2024, from 100 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Pintle Hook in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers:

    • North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
    • Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
    • Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
    • South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)
    • Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

    Market Segment by Types:

  • Rigid Pintle Hook
  • Combination Pintle Hook
  • Receiver Mounted Pintle Hook

    Market Segment by Application:

  • Recreation
  • Agriculture
  • Construction
  • Military
  • Others

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    • Chapter 1, to describe Pintle Hook product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.
    • Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Pintle Hook, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Pintle Hook in 2017 and 2018.
    • Chapter 3, the Pintle Hook competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.
    • Chapter 4, the Pintle Hook breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 12, Pintle Hook market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.
    • Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Pintle Hook sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    Table of Contents of Pintle Hook Market:

    1 Market Overview

    1.1 Pintle Hook Introduction

    1.2 Market Analysis by Type

    1.2.1 Type 1

    1.2.2 Type 2

    1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

    1.3.1 Application 1

    1.3.2 Application 2

    1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

    1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

    1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

    1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

    1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

    1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    …..

    Continued..

    

