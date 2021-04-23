“Pintle Hook Market” forecast 2024 report provides information such as company profiles, market size, share, sales volume, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and regional information according to respective countries. The Global Pintle Hook market developments, emerging trends, various opportunities, and challenges faced and marketing channels are analyzed.

About Pintle Hook:

A pintle hitch is primarily used in heavy duty towing situations. The hitch itself resembles a hook that can be closed around the lunette ring that is mounted on the trailer. Pintle Hook Market Size Segment by Companies, this report covers:

SAF-Holland

Cequent Group

CurtÂ Manufacturing

B&WÂ TrailerÂ Hitches

BuyersÂ Products

VESTIL

Wallace Forge

Shur-Lift

VBG GROUP

InÂ TheÂ Ditch

The Major regions to produce pintle hook are North America, EU and Asia-Pacific, which accounting for about 95 % of production in total. North America is the largest production region (production share 54.18%).

Pintle hook is mainly produced by SAF-Holland, Cequent Group, CURT Manufacturing, B&W Trailer Hitches, Buyers Products, VESTIL and these companies occupied above 55% market share by sale volume in 2015.

Along with the automotive production and ownership, North America, EU, Asia-Pacific are major consumption regions in pintle hook market. The largest consumption region is North America, accounting for 42.73% market share in 2015 by consumption volume. Asia-Pacific is a promising region to be the second large consumption region in the next few years.

Although sales of pintle hook brought a lot of opportunities, the industry barrier is rather high and the automotive industry supply chain is rather closed. Therefore, the study group recommends the new entrants who just having money but without technical advantage and downstream support, do not to enter into the pintle hook field hastily.

The worldwide market for Pintle Hook is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.4% over the next five years, will reach 120 million USD in 2024, from 100 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Pintle Hook in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers: North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Market Segment by Types:

Rigid Pintle Hook

Combination Pintle Hook

Receiver Mounted Pintle Hook Market Segment by Application:

Recreation

Agriculture

Construction

Military