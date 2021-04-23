This “Photonic Integrated Circuit Market” report offers an in-depth analysis of this market across the globe. The study, aimed at providing current and prospect players in this market sharp insights to gain the advantage over their competitors. Photonic Integrated Circuit market report does so by providing an executive summary including all valuable market figures and exploring the favourable factors that are expected to drive the growth rate of the market, besides taking account of the restraining factors. The report also highlights the emerging trends in the global market. Photonic Integrated Circuit Market is expected to register a CAGR during the forecast period.
The Major Players Described in Photonic Integrated Circuit Market Report Are:
Market Overview:
Scope of the Report:
Multiple photonic components, such as waveguides, lasers, modulators, and detectors, when integrated on a single chip are referred to as photonic ICs. When compared to traditional ICs, photonic ICs are extremely fast, accommodate higher bandwidth, and are highly power efficient.
Key Market Trends:
III-V Material to Hold a Major Market Share
GaAs photonics is a significantly tiny market, whose principal application was data centers. However, after the introduction of a 3D sensing function using GaAs-based VCSELs in Apple’s iPhone X, GaAs VCSEL has attained enormous growth.
The growth in 3D sensing applications in the consumer electronics market, automotive lighting, the increasing LiDAR applications, horticultural lighting, IR LED applications and display applications are expected to increase the demand for GaAs photonics over the forecast period.
In III-V materials, the market potential for InP (Indium Phosphide) PIC is considered very high. It can best be understood as a subset of the PIC market, which as a whole is further developed. The increasing potential for data center solutions and data center construction across the world is expected to aid the adoption of InP PIC over the forecast period.
North America to Hold a Major Market Share
In North America, the demand for photonic integrated circuits (PIC)-based products is driven by data centers and WAN applications of fiber optic communication. The need for high-speed data transmission increased the data traffic in cloud computing, and the rapid roll-out of IoT has created a potentially booming photonic integrated circuit industry in the region.
Service providers are facing an increasing demand for bandwidth, much of which is being driven by mobile, video, and cloud-based service. For instance, in the United States, video streaming from Netflix alone accounts for nearly a quarter of all bytes transferred at peak times. Companies are expected to base their optical networks on the PIC, which is expected to contribute to the market’s growth positively.
