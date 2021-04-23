The Market Eagle

PCB & PCBA Market Size 2021 Research Report by Share, Growth Opportunities, Market Dynamics and Forecasts to 2024

PCB & PCBA

PCB & PCBA Market” 2021 report covers key players of the market identified through their market share, product offerings. PCB & PCBA market research report also provides overview of the industry including production data, market challenges, sales profit, upstream raw materials sourcing, downstream buyers, consumption, import, export, trade data, price, gross margin, analysis and forecast.

About PCB & PCBA:

  • A printed circuit board (PCB) mechanically supports and electrically connects electronic components using conductive tracks, pads and other features etched from copper sheets laminated onto a non-conductive substrate. Components â€“ capacitors, resistors or active devices â€“ are generally soldered on the PCB.

    PCB & PCBA Market Size Segment by Companies, this report covers:

  • Nippon Mektron
  • Unimicron
  • SEMCO
  • Young Poong Group
  • Ibiden
  • ZDT
  • Tripod
  • TTM
  • SEI
  • Daeduck Group
  • HannStar Board (GBM)
  • Viasystems
  • Nanya PCB
  • CMK Corporation
  • Shinko Electric Ind
  • Compeq
  • AT&S
  • Kingboard
  • Ellington
  • Junda Electronic
  • CCTC
  • Redboard
  • Wuzhou Group
  • Kinwong
  • Aoshikang
  • Shennan Circuits

    Scope of Report:

  • PCB & PCBA industry is highly fragmented, manufacturers are mostly in the Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, United States and China. Among them, China output volume accounted for more than 48.01% of the total output of global PCB & PCBA in 2017. Nippon Mektron is the world leading manufacturer in global PCB & PCBA market with the market share of 4.12%, in terms of revenue.
  • There are major six classifications of PCB & PCBA in this report, Rigid 1-2Sided, Standard Multilayer, HDI, IC Substrate, Flexible Circuits and Rigid Flex. In the global market, the output volume share of each type of PCB & PCBA is 23.59%, 38.56%, 8.30%, 6.80%, 16.43% and 2.38% in 2017.
  • With the increasing in production capacity, expected that the PCB & PCBA raw material price will be stable in the short term. However, the improvement of energy, transportation costs, and labor costs, will play a significant role in promoting the cost of PCB & PCBA.
  • The worldwide market for PCB & PCBA is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.4% over the next five years, will reach 77600 million USD in 2024, from 63400 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the PCB & PCBA in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers:

    • North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
    • Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
    • Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
    • South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)
    • Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

    Market Segment by Types:

  • Rigid 1-2Sided
  • Standard Multilayer
  • HDI/Microvia/Build-Up
  • IC Substrate
  • Flexible Circuits
  • Rigid Flex
  • Others

    Market Segment by Application:

  • Consumer electronics
  • Computer
  • Communications
  • Industrial/Medical
  • Automotive
  • Military/Aerospace
  • Others

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    • Chapter 1, to describe PCB & PCBA product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.
    • Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of PCB & PCBA, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of PCB & PCBA in 2017 and 2018.
    • Chapter 3, the PCB & PCBA competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.
    • Chapter 4, the PCB & PCBA breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 12, PCB & PCBA market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.
    • Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe PCB & PCBA sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    Table of Contents of PCB & PCBA Market:

    1 Market Overview

    1.1 PCB & PCBA Introduction

    1.2 Market Analysis by Type

    1.2.1 Type 1

    1.2.2 Type 2

    1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

    1.3.1 Application 1

    1.3.2 Application 2

    1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

    1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

    1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

    1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

    1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

    1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    …..

    Continued..

