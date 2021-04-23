“PCB & PCBA Market” 2021 report covers key players of the market identified through their market share, product offerings. PCB & PCBA market research report also provides overview of the industry including production data, market challenges, sales profit, upstream raw materials sourcing, downstream buyers, consumption, import, export, trade data, price, gross margin, analysis and forecast.

About PCB & PCBA:

A printed circuit board (PCB) mechanically supports and electrically connects electronic components using conductive tracks, pads and other features etched from copper sheets laminated onto a non-conductive substrate. Components â€“ capacitors, resistors or active devices â€“ are generally soldered on the PCB. PCB & PCBA Market Size Segment by Companies, this report covers:

Nippon Mektron

Unimicron

SEMCO

Young Poong Group

Ibiden

ZDT

Tripod

TTM

SEI

Daeduck Group

HannStar Board (GBM)

Viasystems

Nanya PCB

CMK Corporation

Shinko Electric Ind

Compeq

AT&S

Kingboard

Ellington

Junda Electronic

CCTC

Redboard

Wuzhou Group

Kinwong

Aoshikang

Shennan Circuits

PCB & PCBA industry is highly fragmented, manufacturers are mostly in the Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, United States and China. Among them, China output volume accounted for more than 48.01% of the total output of global PCB & PCBA in 2017. Nippon Mektron is the world leading manufacturer in global PCB & PCBA market with the market share of 4.12%, in terms of revenue.

There are major six classifications of PCB & PCBA in this report, Rigid 1-2Sided, Standard Multilayer, HDI, IC Substrate, Flexible Circuits and Rigid Flex. In the global market, the output volume share of each type of PCB & PCBA is 23.59%, 38.56%, 8.30%, 6.80%, 16.43% and 2.38% in 2017.

With the increasing in production capacity, expected that the PCB & PCBA raw material price will be stable in the short term. However, the improvement of energy, transportation costs, and labor costs, will play a significant role in promoting the cost of PCB & PCBA.

The worldwide market for PCB & PCBA is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.4% over the next five years, will reach 77600 million USD in 2024, from 63400 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the PCB & PCBA in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers: North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Rigid 1-2Sided

Standard Multilayer

HDI/Microvia/Build-Up

IC Substrate

Flexible Circuits

Rigid Flex

Others Market Segment by Application:

Consumer electronics

Computer

Communications

Industrial/Medical

Automotive

Military/Aerospace