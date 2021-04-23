This “Neurology Devices Market” report offers an in-depth analysis of this market across the globe. The study, aimed at providing current and prospect players in this market sharp insights to gain the advantage over their competitors. Neurology Devices market report does so by providing an executive summary including all valuable market figures and exploring the favourable factors that are expected to drive the growth rate of the market, besides taking account of the restraining factors. The report also highlights the emerging trends in the global market. Neurology Devices Market is expected to register a CAGR during the forecast period.

The Major Players Described in Neurology Devices Market Report Are:

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Boston Scientific Corporation

Stryker Corporation

Medtronic PLC

Abbott Laboratories

Johnson and Johnson

Smith & Nephew

MicroPort Scientific Corporation

Nihon Kohden Corporation

Penumbra Inc. Market Overview:

The key factors propelling the growth of the market are the increasing incidence of neurological disorders, huge investments by private players in neurology devices, increase in R&D in the field of neurotherapies, and rising aging population.

The growth of the global neurology devices market is attributed to the increasing incidence of neurological disorders that include brain aneurysms, brain tumors, epilepsy, memory disorders, multiple sclerosis, Parkinson’s disease, peripheral neuropathy, post-herpetic neuralgia, spinal cord tumor, and stroke.