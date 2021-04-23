Global Network Slicing Market: Snapshot

Automation that are integrated in our day to day life are now getting structurally changed through network slicing. The network for virtual architecture, where software-defined networking (SDN) and network functions virtualization (NFV) share the same branches in virtualization technologies, is now being improved with network slicing to enhance software based automation. Here, network slicing helps in creating several virtual networks at the beginning of the shared physical infrastructure. The main objective of including network slicing was to enhance efficiency, to address the cost imposed, and to make it flexible as per the future requirement. With the collaboration of industries through advanced mobility, cloud integration and broadband network has given boost to network slicing with a network already set by 4G/LTE networks.

The technology of SDN and virtualization will revolutionize how agriculture sector work, with the primitive shackles broken into customized elements that will be connected together for better and effective working. The service providers need to face various network performance characteristics as a primary technical challenge. However, flexibility can be attained through balanced cost implementation.

Number of new business prospects will be open for the up comers as well as the for the big businesses houses. Operations like remote machinery, tele surgery, and smart metering that require strong connectivity will in return provide feasibility, fast adaptability, and meeting up with public demand. It will also benefit various industrial segments and manage them efficiently. Slicing can also enhance bandwidth requirement or latency through myriad characteristics. The investments in IoT market have already been exceeded, whereas investments in digital industrialization have the power to make billion in the coming year by using these technologies.

Global Network Slicing Market: Overview

The global network slicing market is prophesied to witness the dominance of technologies such as network function virtualization (NFV) and software-defined networking (SDN) which provide assistance in the construction of cloudified, virtualized, and softwarized next-gen systems. These key virtualization technologies could prove to be extremely beneficial in supporting and aligning the overall networking needs of various businesses. Along with network virtualization, they are collaboratively purposed to develop the software-based approach to networking for making available more innovative, agile, and scalable networks.

Global Network Slicing Market: Key Trends

The world network slicing market is anticipated to grow at a staggering CAGR to reach a valuable amount of earning by the end of 2025. Players could expect a decent growth in the market as opportunities continue to birth on the back of the virtualization of networks and increasing mobile data traffic volumes. Reliable services and technologies associated with network slicing could gain a whole lot of significance in the coming years due to their rising adoption. This could take place because of the swelling demand for broadband offerings over mobile networks. Moreover, the surging demand for large and high-speed network coverage is predicted to augur well for the market.

The world network slicing market is prognosticated to offer scores of prospects due to the constant rise in the deployment of agile networks and IoT-connected devices providing great flexibility. Despite such powerful growth opportunities, there could be some challenges to be faced with, such as network slice requests brokerage, information sharing and exposure constraints, spatial diversity, and radio access technology (RAT) heterogeneity. Nevertheless, the market could be boosted with the rise of acquisitions commissioned by major players, new product launches, and recent developments.

Global Network Slicing Market: Market Potential

Facebook co-founded, the Telecom Infra Project (TIP) announced the launch of its three new project groups that will take on open radio access networks (RAN), artificial intelligence (AI), and network slicing. TIP’s focus is similar to that of the Open Compute Project (OCP) but is more telecom specific. Each of the project groups are designated for any of the three areas that the company has divided its work into–core and management, backhaul, and access. Under the core and management area are end-to-end network slicing (E2E-NS), applied machine learning (AI/ML), and AI.

Global Network Slicing Market: Regional Outlook

In 2017, North America was forecast to secure a larger share in the international network slicing market. Some of the factors expected to strengthen the growth of the North America market could include the mounting acceptance of agile networks, industrial IoT, and smart connected devices. The region accommodates a colossal count of 5G companies offering network slicing solutions as a result of an increasing adoption of newer technologies. Furthermore, the regional market is marked by massive investments from large players gaining support from grants and increased budgets.

Asia Pacific is foreseen to rise at a higher growth rate due to hefty investments made by vendors in large-scale infrastructure projects and the adoption of new technologies such as Tactile Internet, NFV and SDN, industrial IoT, augmented reality (AR), and cloud-RAN or C-RAN.

Global Network Slicing Market: Competitive Landscape

The worldwide network slicing market is projected to include some prominent names of the industry, viz. Cisco, Intel, Nokia, Huawei, and Ericsson. These companies have been involved in providing some of the most reliable services in the commercial front of the market across a diverse range of geographies.