The global Neem-based Fertilizers Market is set to experience a period of robust growth owing to steadily increasing world population. Fortune Business Insights shares this information in its new report, titled “Neem-based Fertilizers Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Formulation (Dry, Liquid), By Application (Cereals, Oilseeds and Pulses, Fruits and Vegetables, Others) and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027”. Additionally, the report provides:

Meticulous research into the market drivers, trends, factors, and restraints;

Detailed assessment of the market segments;

360-degree analysis of overall industry outlook;

Projections of future prospects of the market; and

In-depth evaluation of the regional and competitive dynamics characterizing the market.

Browse Complete Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/neem-based-fertilizers-market-103210

Market Drivers and Trends:

Growing world population – According to the UN Department of Economic and Social Affairs (DESA), global population is expected to reach 8.6 billion by 2030 and 9.8 billion by 2050. As a result, demand for food is likely to spike in the next decade, boding well for the Neem-based Fertilizers Market growth.

Increasing need to narrow food security gaps – Numbers released by the World Bank reveal that around 151 million children below the age of 5 are suffering from chronic malnutrition. Moreover, close to 2 billion people worldwide are deficient in essential micronutrients to be productive and ward off diseases. This would necessitate elevating agricultural productivity, which will be one the key Neem-based Fertilizers Market trends.

Development of revolutionary technologies – The agriculture sector is undergoing rapid transformations on account of introduction of next-generation technologies. For example, governments and academic institutions are increasingly investing in developing genome editing tools such as CRISPR to build higher pest resistance in crops and increase their capacity to create food. Other advanced technologies such as blockchain, AI, and IoT are also enhancing the Neem-based Fertilizers Market potential in the forthcoming years.

Major Segments includes:

By Formulation

Dry

Liquid

By Application

Cereals

Oilseeds and Pulses

Fruits and Vegetables

Others

By Geography

Request A Sample Copy – Neem-based Fertilizers Market Report

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/neem-based-fertilizers-market-103210

Competitive Landscape:

Major players are adopting different strategies, such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, and strategic collaborations, to gain a competitive edge in the market.

Some of the key players covered in the Neem-based Fertilizers Market report include

Parker India Group Pvt. Ltd.,

Agro Extracts Limited,

I.D. Parry,

PJ Margo,

Neeming Australia Pvt Ltd.,

Fortune Biotech,

Ozone Biotech,

Nikita Agro Industries,

Trifolio-M GmbH.,

GreeNeem, and Others.

Regional Dynamics:

This market has been segmented into different regions such as North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. Among these, is anticipated to dominate the Neem-based Fertilizers Market share during the forecast period

Major Table of Content for Neem-based Fertilizers Market:

Introduction Executive Summary Market Dynamics Key Insights Global Neem-based Fertilizers Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2014-2026 North America Neem-based Fertilizers Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2014-2026 Europe Neem-based Fertilizers Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2014-2026 Asia Pacific Neem-based Fertilizers Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2014-2026 Middle East and Africa Neem-based Fertilizers Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2014-2026 Latin America Neem-based Fertilizers Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2014-2026 Competitive Landscape Company Profile Conclusion

Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/neem-based-fertilizers-market-103210

Related News:

http://markets.buffalonews.com/buffnews/news/read/41247893/Spices_and_Seasonings_Market_to_Hit_$22.87_Billion_by_2026

https://markets.financialcontent.com/bostonherald/news/read/41247893

http://finance.dailyherald.com/dailyherald/news/read/41247893/Spices_and_Seasonings_Market_to_Hit_$22.87_Billion_by_2026

https://markets.financialcontent.com/streetinsider/news/read/41247893

http://money.mymotherlode.com/clarkebroadcasting.mymotherlode/news/read/41247893

http://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/5046084

https://markets.financialcontent.com/presstelegram/news/read/41247893/spices_and_seasonings_market_to_hit_$22.87_billion_by_2026

https://markets.financialcontent.com/gatehouse.rrstar/news/read/41247893/spices_and_seasonings_market_to_hit_$22.87_billion_by_2026