About Multi-Parameter Patient Monitoring Equipment:

Multi-parameter patient monitoring equipment is a special device that is used for keeping track of the vital signs of patient's health. This patient monitoring equipment is generally used in different hospital departments to monitor patients in their beds. The equipment measures blood pressure, etc. temperature, respiration rate and other data. If we speak of specialized versions, they include cardiac and fetal output, as well as neuromuscular monitors.

Philips Healthcare

GE Healthcare

Nihon Kohden

Dragerwerk

Mindray

OSI (Spacelabs)

Schiller

The classification of Multi-parameter Patient Monitoring Equipment includes High-acuity Monitors, Mid-acuity Monitors and Low-acuity Monitors. The revenue proportion of High-acuity Monitors in 2017 is about 54.7%, Low-acuity Monitors is the fastest developing department. Europe countries are to improve care in low-acuity wards, as it will allow patients to be moved from expensive high-acuity wards sooner, while still being monitored to ensure they receive any necessary care. This is leading to demand for low-acuity monitors, to ensure all patients are monitored at all times.

Multi-parameter Patient Monitoring Equipment is applied in Hospital and Home Health Care. The most of Multi-parameter Patient Monitoring Equipment is used in Hospital, and the market share in 2017 is about 67.9%.

North America is the largest consumption place, with a revenue market share nearly 41.8% in 2017. Following North America, Asia-Pacific is the second largest consumption place with the revenue market share of 26.8% in 2017.

The top three players of the Europe market for multi-parameter patient monitoring equipment is expected to witness an intense competitive scenario, the top three companies namely Nihon Kohden, GE Healthcare, and Philips Healthcare held a share of around 70.6% in the global multi-parameter patient monitoring equipment market in 2016. Product development is a key methodology embraced by them and other core players in this fundamentally oligopolistic market.

The worldwide market for Multi-Parameter Patient Monitoring Equipment is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.7% over the next five years, will reach 4490 million USD in 2024, from 3610 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.

High-acuity Monitors

Mid-acuity Monitors

Market Segment by Application:

Infants & Young Children