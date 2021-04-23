The Market Eagle

Multi-Parameter Patient Monitoring Equipment Market Size 2021 by Share, Segmentation, Technology, Sales, Market Analysis Research Report and Forecast to 2024

Apr 23, 2021

Multi-Parameter Patient Monitoring Equipment

Multi-Parameter Patient Monitoring Equipment Market” 2021 report covers key players of the market identified through their market share, product offerings. Multi-Parameter Patient Monitoring Equipment market research report also provides overview of the industry including production data, market challenges, sales profit, upstream raw materials sourcing, downstream buyers, consumption, import, export, trade data, price, gross margin, analysis and forecast.

About Multi-Parameter Patient Monitoring Equipment:

  • Multi-parameter patient monitoring equipment is a special device that is used for keeping track of the vital signs of patientâ€™s health. This patient monitoring equipment is generally used in different hospital departments to monitor patients in their beds. The equipment measures blood pressure, etc. temperature, respiration rate and other data. If we speak of specialized versions, they include cardiac and fetal output, as well as neuromuscular monitors.

    Multi-Parameter Patient Monitoring Equipment Market Size Segment by Companies, this report covers:

  • Philips Healthcare
  • GE Healthcare
  • Nihon Kohden
  • Dragerwerk
  • Mindray
  • OSI (Spacelabs)
  • Schiller
  • CAS Medical Systems

    Scope of Report:

  • The classification of Multi-parameter Patient Monitoring Equipment includes High-acuity Monitors, Mid-acuity Monitors and Low-acuity Monitors. The revenue proportion of High-acuity Monitors in 2017 is about 54.7%, Low-acuity Monitors is the fastest developing department. Europe countries are to improve care in low-acuity wards, as it will allow patients to be moved from expensive high-acuity wards sooner, while still being monitored to ensure they receive any necessary care. This is leading to demand for low-acuity monitors, to ensure all patients are monitored at all times.
  • Multi-parameter Patient Monitoring Equipment is applied in Hospital and Home Health Care. The most of Multi-parameter Patient Monitoring Equipment is used in Hospital, and the market share in 2017 is about 67.9%.
  • North America is the largest consumption place, with a revenue market share nearly 41.8% in 2017. Following North America, Asia-Pacific is the second largest consumption place with the revenue market share of 26.8% in 2017.
  • The top three players of the Europe market for multi-parameter patient monitoring equipment is expected to witness an intense competitive scenario, the top three companies namely Nihon Kohden, GE Healthcare, and Philips Healthcare held a share of around 70.6% in the global multi-parameter patient monitoring equipment market in 2016. Product development is a key methodology embraced by them and other core players in this fundamentally oligopolistic market.
  • The worldwide market for Multi-Parameter Patient Monitoring Equipment is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.7% over the next five years, will reach 4490 million USD in 2024, from 3610 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Multi-Parameter Patient Monitoring Equipment in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers:

    • North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
    • Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
    • Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
    • South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)
    • Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

    Market Segment by Types:

  • High-acuity Monitors
  • Mid-acuity Monitors
  • Low-acuity Monitors

    Market Segment by Application:

  • Infants & Young Children
  • Home Health Care

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    • Chapter 1, to describe Multi-Parameter Patient Monitoring Equipment product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.
    • Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Multi-Parameter Patient Monitoring Equipment, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Multi-Parameter Patient Monitoring Equipment in 2017 and 2018.
    • Chapter 3, the Multi-Parameter Patient Monitoring Equipment competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.
    • Chapter 4, the Multi-Parameter Patient Monitoring Equipment breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 12, Multi-Parameter Patient Monitoring Equipment market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.
    • Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Multi-Parameter Patient Monitoring Equipment sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    Table of Contents of Multi-Parameter Patient Monitoring Equipment Market:

    1 Market Overview

    1.1 Multi-Parameter Patient Monitoring Equipment Introduction

    1.2 Market Analysis by Type

    1.2.1 Type 1

    1.2.2 Type 2

    1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

    1.3.1 Application 1

    1.3.2 Application 2

    1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

    1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

    1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

    1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

    1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

    1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    …..

    Continued..

