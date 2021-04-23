Monoclonal Antibodies Market: Overview

Increasing focus of pharmaceutical companies on the development of advanced monoclonal antibodies is projected to help augment the growth of the global monoclonal antibodies market during the forecast period, set between 2020 and 2030. Monoclonal antibody therapy is gaining popularity by the day on account of the rising prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer worldwide. There is a high sale of blockbuster drugs such as Humira, Herceptin, and others, which ultimately has propelled the need for intense research and development of monoclonal antibodies.

The global monoclonal antibodies market is categorized on the basis of type, application, distribution channel, and region. In terms of type, the market is grouped into murine monoclonal antibody, chimeric monoclonal antibody, humanized monoclonal antibody, and human monoclonal antibody. Based on application, the market is divided into cancer, autoimmune diseases, and others. Further classification of distribution channel segment includes online pharmacy, retail pharmacy, and hospital pharmacy.

The report offers insights into the market for monoclonal antibodies and emphasizes on key drivers, and restraints. It also emphasizes on the possible challenges and discusses the possible strategies that can be adopted to overcome such challenges. Additionally, the report highlights the list of players functioning in this market and the recent products or trends contributed by them. The impact of the coronavirus pandemic is also discussed in the report thoroughly. The report is available for sale on the company website.

Monoclonal Antibodies Market: Nature of Competition

Intense research and development of novel therapeutics and antibodies is the prime concern of most companies operating in the global monoclonal antibodies market. In addition, some other players are indulging in merger and acquisition, collaborative efforts, and joint ventures to gain an upper hand in the overall market competition.

List of prominent players of the global monoclonal antibodies market include:

Amgen Inc.

Novartis AG

Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.

F.Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

AbbVie Inc.

Alexion Pharmcaueticals Inc.

Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Merck & Co. Inc.

Others

Monoclonal Antibodies Market: Drivers and Restraints

The increasing investment in research of novel cancer therapeutics will help boost the market for monoclonal antibodies market. In addition to this, the growing prevalence of chronic diseases, and the favorable health reimbursement policies supported by the governments of various nations are likely to help boost this market in the coming years. The growing geriatric population, coupled with the increasing popularity of biosimilars will also augment this market in the coming years.

Monoclonal Antibodies Market: Geographical Insights

Demographically, the global monoclonal antibodies market is dominated by North America on account of the increasing funds on research, coupled with the rising prevalence of chronic diseases. On the other side, the market in Europe is in close competition with North America. Growth of European region is accountable to the favorable health reimbursement policies supported by the regional government, coupled with the increasing prevalence of inflammatory diseases and arthritis. The market in the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America is expected to witness steady growth owing to the rising preference for biosimilars. This, coupled with the improving expenditure and facilities on healthcare will help to generate notable revenues in the coming years. Furthermore, the increasing popularity of medical tourism in he developing nations such as India will help promote the growth of the Asia Pacific market in the coming years.

