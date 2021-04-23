MicroRNA Market: Overview

The global microRNA market is predicted to expand at a whopping growth rate over the 2020 – 2030 forecast period. This is mainly attributed to emergence of microRNA tools for disease-related analytical applications, immense traction earned by miRNA targeted prediction and identification, continued wide adoption of majority of miRNA tools. In addition, miRNA are among the most important potential biopharmaceutical prospects that are penetrating the commercial space for developing potential future medicines.

Key attributes based on which the microRNA market is divided in this report are product, service, end-use, application, and region.

The report entails demand dynamics and growth indices for an all-inclusive analysis of the microRNA market for the 2020 – 2030 forecast period. Furthermore, analysis of key segments and insights into the competitive landscape of the microRNA market are important elements of the research report.

MicroRNA Market: Competitive Landscape

The microRNA market is intensely competitive with several large biopharmaceutical companies that have strong presence. Expansion of patent portfolio is a key growth strategy that keen players in the microRNA market are engaged in. For example, in July 2020, Sistemic Ltd announced the expansion of patent covering for the use of microRNAs for predictive analysis of cellular function. Under the patent, the microRNA expression study of mesenchymal stem cells acquired from different donors to identify miRNAs that will subsequently be linked to cellular functions to support donor screening and develop MSCs based cell therapies are covered.

Prominent players operating in the microRNA market include;

Merck KGaA

Horizon Discovery Ltd

QiAGEN

New England Biolabs

NanoString

SeqMatic LLC

Sistemic Scotland Limited

OriGene Technologies Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Synlogic

GeneCopoeia Inc.

Quantabio

BioGenex

Miltenyi

Biotec

Biodynamics Laboratory Inc.

MicroRNA Market: Key Trends

Firstly, increasing efforts of biopharmaceutical companies for the discovery of new therapeutic molecules that can work as new drugs is spelling growth in the microRNA market. There are a number of miRNA-based prospects that are under clinical testing such as anti-miR compounds and certain inhibitors for miRNAs which can work as potential therapeutic solutions. For such reasons, RNA therapeutics is witnessing attractive investments for the development of profitable drugs.

Moreover, increasing adoption of microRNA as a biomarker for diagnosis of diseases is creating opportunities in the microRNA market. For example, miRNA biomarkers gather particular attention for genome-wide studies for data-driven methodology as they are characteristic of high reproducibility and strength when compared to conventional methods. Hence, miRNA serves as promising candidates for the development of biomarkers.

Besides this, the rising interest in liquid biopsies for the diagnosis of rare cancers has led to the increasing importance of miRNAs for the discovery and development of a gamut of biomarkers.

MicroRNA Market: Regional Landscape

North America led the overall microRNA market accounting the leading revenue share among other key regions in the recent past. Factors such as presence of key players, extensive R&D, and established research infrastructure for genomics, proteomics, and oncology account for lead position of North America in the microRNA market. In addition, FDA patent approvals received by companies for their miRNA biomarkers consolidates the position of North America in the microRNA market. For example, in May 2020, DiamiR received US patent approval for miRNA-based techniques for detecting and monitoring brain aging. Under the patent, methods for the quantitative analysis of miRNA present in identifiable blood plasma and brain as the biomarkers for brain aging are covered.

Asia Pacific is expected to witness the leading growth rate in the microRNA market in the coming years. This growth can be attributed to rapid progress in genomic studies and the adoption of new tools to support research initiatives.

