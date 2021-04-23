“Methacrylate Monomers Market” 2021 report covers key players of the market identified through their market share, product offerings. Methacrylate Monomers market research report also provides overview of the industry including production data, market challenges, sales profit, upstream raw materials sourcing, downstream buyers, consumption, import, export, trade data, price, gross margin, analysis and forecast.

About Methacrylate Monomers:

Methyl methacrylate (methyl methacrylate) is an important chemical raw material. Methacrylate Monomers Market Size Segment by Companies, this report covers:

Mitsubishi Chemical (Japan)

Evonik (Germany)

Dow Chemical (US)

Sumitomo Chemical (Japan)

LG Chem (South Korea)

This report focuses on the Methacrylate Monomers in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

In terms of volume, the Asia Pacific methacrylate monomers market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers: North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Methyl

Butyl

Ethyl Market Segment by Application:

Automotive

Architetcure & Construction