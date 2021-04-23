This “Medical Imaging Market” report offers an in-depth analysis of this market across the globe. The study, aimed at providing current and prospect players in this market sharp insights to gain the advantage over their competitors. Medical Imaging market report does so by providing an executive summary including all valuable market figures and exploring the favourable factors that are expected to drive the growth rate of the market, besides taking account of the restraining factors. The report also highlights the emerging trends in the global market. Medical Imaging Market is expected to register a CAGR during the forecast period.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/13999563

The Major Players Described in Medical Imaging Market Report Are:

For More Information or Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit at – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/13999563

Scope of the Report:

As per the , the medical imaging market covers a wide array of medical devices used for diagnostic purposes. It has a vast range of applications in a variety of oncological, orthopedic, gastro- and gynecological fields. With advanced healthcare facilities and growing healthcare expenditure, North America is expected to dominate this market, followed by the European region. The market is segmented by product type, application, and geography.

Key Market Trends:

Oncology Segment under Application is expected to Account for Largest Market Share during the Forecast Period

Oncology deals with diagnosis and treatment of tumors and cancers, which is one the leading causes of morbidity and mortality. Among both sexes, lung, breast, and colorectal cancers are among the most common cancers in the world with lung cancer alone contributing to more than 13% of the total cases diagnosed.

According to WHO, cancer was responsible for 8.8 million deaths in 2015, including nearly 1 in 6 deaths globally. In addition, one-third of deaths are due to high body mass index, low fruit and vegetable intake, lack of physical activity, tobacco use (includes approximately 22% of cancer deaths), and alcohol use. Additionally, there are several minor side effects, such as nausea, headaches, dry mouth, diarrhea, allergic reaction, and others, as well as some major side effects, such as kidney disease, dementia, and others associated with its use, which can affect the adoption rate, and hence can be a restraining factor in the market.

Medical imaging plays a vital role in interventional oncology (with rising opportunities to diagnose and treat in a targeted and minimally or non-invasive manner) as well as in chemo and radiation therapy. Tools, such as CT, are the highly beneficial and preferred method of imaging for many conditions, including trauma patients. Comparatively, PET is mostly preferred as compared to SPECT, and there are hybrid medical devices also available such as PET/CT or PET/MRI.

North America accounted for the Largest Share in the Global Market

North America is found to hold a major share of the medical imaging market and is expected to show a similar trend over the forecast period, without significant fluctuations. The United States contributes to the major share in the medical imaging market, which can be attributed to the increasing technological advances, higher affordability rates from the population, and the number of diagnostic procedures increasing on a yearly basis. According to OECD, till 2007, the number of MRI units being available per one million of the population was 25.9. The volume rose to approximately 39 by 2015, reported as of 2017, including 20.3 in ambulatory services and 18.7 in hospitals. MRI diagnostic is a growing field, both in terms of the number of the installed scanner and in the number of scans being performed. Based on the data by OECD, the United States is one of the leaders, second only to Japan, both in terms of availability and utilization.

Hence, with the presence of well-established healthcare facilities, increasing demand for advanced healthcare systems among the aging population, and increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, the market is expected to grow in the forecast period.

Purchase this Report (Price 4250 USD for single user license) https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/13999563

Medical Imaging Market Covers Major Factors:

Global Medical Imaging Market Overview

Economic Impact on Market

Market Competition

Global Medical Imaging Market Analysis by Application

Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

Global Medical Imaging Market Effect, Factors, Analysis

Global Medical Imaging Market Forecast

Key questions answered in the report include:

What will the market size and the growth rate be in 2024?

What are the key factors driving the global Medical Imaging market?

What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the global Medical Imaging market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Medical Imaging market?

Detailed TOC of Medical Imaging Market Report 2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Rise in the Prevalence of Chronic Diseases

4.2.2 Increased Adoption of Advanced Technologies in Medical Imaging

4.2.3 Increase in the Geriatric Population

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Expensive Procedures and Equipment

4.3.2 Side Effects of Diagnostic Imaging

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Product Type

5.1.1 X-Ray Equipment

5.1.1.1 Stationary

5.1.1.2 Portable

5.1.2 Fluoroscopy

5.1.2.1 Fixed Fluoroscope

5.1.2.2 Mobile Fluoroscope

5.1.3 MRI

5.1.3.1 Closed Systems

5.1.3.2 Open Systems

5.1.4 Ultrasound

5.1.5 Computed Tomography

5.1.6 Other Imaging Modalities

5.2 By Application

5.2.1 Cardiology

5.2.2 Oncology

5.2.3 Neurology

5.2.4 Orthopedics

5.2.5 Gastroenterology

5.2.6 Gynecology

5.2.7 Other Applications

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 United States

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.1.3 Mexico

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 Germany

5.3.2.2 United Kingdom

5.3.2.3 France

5.3.2.4 Italy

5.3.2.5 Spain

5.3.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.3.1 China

5.3.3.2 Japan

5.3.3.3 India

5.3.3.4 Australia

5.3.3.5 South Korea

5.3.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Middle East & Africa

5.3.4.1 GCC

5.3.4.2 South Africa

5.3.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

5.3.5 South America

5.3.5.1 Brazil

5.3.5.2 Argentina

5.3.5.3 Rest of South America

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Canon Medical Systems Corporation

6.1.2 Carestream Health Inc.

6.1.3 Esaote SpA

6.1.4 FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation

6.1.5 GE Healthcare

6.1.6 Hitachi Medical Systems

6.1.7 Hologic Corporation

6.1.8 Koninklijke Philips N.V.,

6.1.9 Shimadzu Medical

6.1.10 Siemens Healthineers

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

For Detailed TOC Click Here

Contact Us:

Name: Ajay More

Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187

Email: [email protected]

Our Other Reports:

Global Organic Powdered Milk Market Growth Analysis with Industry Trends 2021: Business Insights of Leading Players, Research with Size, Key Challenges with Covid19 Impact, Business Opportunities Forecast to 2027

Forklift Trucks Market SIze 2021 – Analysis by Market Dynamics and Trends, Forthcoming Developments, Leading Players Update, Emerging Growth, Global Share Forecast to 2024

Smart Insulin Pen Market Share by Regions 2021: Global Forecast Analysis by Types and Application, Market Performance, Development Status and Industry Growth Research by 2025 with Covid-19 Impact

Portable Air Purifier Market 2021 – Global Share Analysis with Growth Prospects, Import-Export Scenario of Top Key Players, Drivers and Restraints Analysis, Size Estimation and Recent Updates Forecast to 2027

Laboratory UV Incubators Market Share Analysis 2021 | Future Growth Statistics, Trends Analysis, Industry Overview by Regions and Forthcoming Development Trends with Research Forecast to 2025

Automotive Crankcase Ventilation System Market Competitive Analysis 2021 with Business Scope, Opportunities in Grooming Regions, Latest Trends and Global Industry Size Analysis till 2024 Research with Covid-19 Impact

Global Pneumatic Motors Market Share Analysis 2021: Size Growth Segments by Types and Applications, Sales Revenue by Regions, Recent Trends and Development Status Forecast to 2026

Ice Cream and Frozen Dessert Market Size – Global Industry Share 2021: Impact of Covid-19 on Growth Segments, Business Revenue with Opportunities, Future Trends Forecast to 2027

Military Aircraft Digital Glass Cockpit Systems Market Growth Analysis with Industry Share 2021: Global Development Status, Project Economics, Growth Prospects with Industry Size, Emerging Trends Forecast Analysis 2024

Can Openers Market Trends Insights and Forecast Research 2021-2027 | Statistics, Competition Strategies, Business Analysis, Opportunities and Share Demand, Global Size and Future Investment Analysis with Covid-19 Impact

Global Aerosol Sprayhead Market Share Analysis 2021: Future Growth Insights, Emerging Technologies, Trends by Regions, Industry Key Players, Supply and Demand Scenario Forecast till 2027

High Frequency Electric Knife Market Share 2021 – Size, Global Research by Emerging Trends, Future Demand, Company Profile with Regional Analysis, Covid-19 Impact Forecast to 2026