About Makeup Brushes:

A makeup brush is a tool with bristles, used for the application of make up or face painting. The bristles could be made out of natural or synthetic materials, while the handle is usually made out of plastic or wood. When cosmetics are applied using the appropriate brush they blend better into the skin. Makeup Brushes Market Size Segment by Companies, this report covers:

Lâ€™Oreal

Shiseido

Estee Lauder

LVMH

E.l.f.

Paris Presents

Sigma Beauty

Avon

Amore Pacific

Chanel

Watsons

Zoeva

Chikuhodo

Chikuhodo

Hakuhodo

China is the largest producer due to the abundant raw materials, low labor cost, she take a market share of around 45% in 2017, the brushes produced in China has a lower price level, this made Chinaâ€™s revenue share in global declined to 37.4%.

Global giant manufactures mainly distributed in U.S. and E.U. The key consumption markets locate at developed countries. The Europe takes the market share of 25.6%, followed by North America with 20%. The developed countries have a high makeup penetration rate, for the developing countries, China market got a consumption market share of 31.1% due to the large population.

The worldwide market for Makeup Brushes is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 8.5% over the next five years, will reach 2170 million USD in 2024, from 1330 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Makeup Brushes in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers: North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Natural Hair Brushes

Synthetic Hair Brushes Market Segment by Application:

Offline Sales