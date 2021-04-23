Global Liquid Roofing Market: Snapshot

The global market for liquid roofing is gaining traction from several factors such as rising demand for energy-efficient buildings, rapid urbanization across the emerging nations such as India and China, and cost-effectiveness of liquid roofing. On the other hand, liquid rooking market is facing challenge from the high cost of elastomeric membranes. Nevertheless, the vendors operating in this market will gain new opportunities from favorable government policies in order to advance infrastructure and growing requirement for water management activities in Asia Pacific.

The report detects that a number of property owners now opt for reroofing systems in order to refrain from high replacement costs and negotiate the chances of roof tear-off. Liquid roofing merely costs about 30% of the cost of roof replacement, and can provide protection for more than two decades, besides offering benefits such as waterproofing and sustained energy efficiency. Liquid roofing systems also serve to the ASTM sustainability standards as well as other initiatives such as Energy Star and LEED.

This report on the global liquid roofing market has been prepared to serve as reliable business document for stockholders such as regional manufacturer associations and general liquid roofing associations, traders and distributors of liquid roofing, raw material manufacturers, and government agencies. The report includes in-depth analysis of all concerned factors that may impact the demand during the forecast period of 2017 to 2025, assesses the potential of smaller aspects as well as different geographical regions

Global Liquid Roofing Market: Overview

The worldwide liquid roofing market is envisaged to leverage the demand conceived by the advancing applications of different coatings such as silicone and products such as elastomeric membranes. While the applications of elastomeric membranes are explained later in this discussion, silicone has grabbed the attention primarily due to its extraordinary properties. Silicone resins act as water repellents to brick, stone, and other masonry surfaces during the application of paints. Contractors of building roofs and bridges could prefer silicone coating because of the weathering resistance capability provided to the paints used.

If the segmentation areas of the global liquid roofing market is considered, type and application could be listed right at the top. The authors of the report can customize this segmentation according to the business needs of the interested parties.

The publication that studies the global liquid roofing market has exercised both primary and secondary research for a thorough analysis of key factors such as drivers and restraints, competitive analysis, and market scenario during the forecast years. Buyers of the report can access the tailor-made analysis of the global market to desirably position themselves in the liquid roofing industry.

Global Liquid Roofing Market: Trends and Opportunities

The competition amongst the prominent companies is projected to trigger the growth of the international liquid roofing market. In response to the need for survival in the competitive environment of the global market, the top industry players have been counting on decisive growth strategies such as collaborations with potential giant players and development of novel products.

A sizable amount of growth is accredited to the ascending focus on the development of the construction sector. In the event, there has been an escalating requirement for buildings that are energy-efficient. The construction industry could lay a robust platform for elastomeric membranes to display a stallion growth. Elastomeric membranes are one of the critical segments of the global liquid roofing market according to type of material. Ranked before silicone coating in the global market, elastomeric membranes are anticipated to gain traction over other material types chiefly due to their voluminous employment in the construction sector. They find application in the protection of surfaces against the common odds, such as certain chemicals and abrasion, and waterproofing.

The other types of liquid roofing that are likely to make their presence known could be bituminous, acrylic, polyurethane (PU), and PU and acrylic hybrids.

Global Liquid Roofing Market: Regional Outlook

As for most of the roofing markets, Asia Pacific could top the geographical segmentation of the world liquid roofing market. The residential sector can emerge as a powerful booster of the regional market, mainly on the back of a faster growing application of liquid roofing. Developing nations such as Turkey, Indonesia, Brazil, and India are considered to be great grounds for establishing the liquid roofing business in Asia Pacific. This projection is based on the rapid pace of urbanization witnessed in these emerging economies. As a result, liquid roofing could find a larger application in the building of residential properties.

As for the dominance exhibited in the past, Asia Pacific could take the legacy forward during the course of the forecast period on account of heavy foreign investments, elevating living standard, robust industrial base, and enlarging production facilities. The regional market is predicted to take advantage of the connection between the liquid roofing market and construction industry. New construction activities are prognosticated to take precedence between the forecast years due to the acceptance of nuclear families, swelling concerns with regard to waterproofing and infrastructure development, altering home ownership preferences, and augmenting income levels.

Global Liquid Roofing Market: Companies Mentioned

The significant players in the international liquid roofing market are envisioned to fortify their status in the industry with certain plans of action. These could include technological developments, perpetual implementation of development tactics, intelligently parked research and development centers, and heterogeneous product portfolio. Among others, Parker Hannifin, Indium Corporation, Bergquist Company, AkzoNobel N.V., 3M, Saint-Gobain, Dow Chemical, and Badische Anilin und Soda Fabrik (BASF) are reckoned to be the key companies operating in the global market.

