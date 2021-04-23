This “Lignin Products Market” report offers an in-depth analysis of this market across the globe. The study, aimed at providing current and prospect players in this market sharp insights to gain the advantage over their competitors. Lignin Products market report does so by providing an executive summary including all valuable market figures and exploring the favourable factors that are expected to drive the growth rate of the market, besides taking account of the restraining factors. The report also highlights the emerging trends in the global market. Lignin Products Market is expected to register a CAGR during the forecast period.

The Major Players Described in Lignin Products Market Report Are:

Asian Lignin Manufacturing Pvt. Ltd

Borregaard Lignotech (Borregaard)

Changzhou Shanfeng Chemical Industry Co. Ltd

Domsjo Fabriker (Aditya Birla Group)

Domtar Corporation

Greenvalue SA

Green Agrochem

Lignol (Fibria Cellulose SA)

Nippon Paper Industries Co. Ltd

Rayonier Advanced Materials

The Dallas Group Of America Inc.

Ingevity Corporation

Stora Enso

Wuhan East China Chemical Co. Ltd

Shenyang Xingzhenghe Chemical Co. Ltd

Rayonier Advanced Materials Market Overview:

The market for lignin products is expected to witness a CAGR of 3.66% during the forecast period of 2019-2024. Major factors driving the market are the increased consumption of lignosulfonates in concrete admixtures and rising demand for animal feed. However, the existing gap between R&D activities and consumer products is likely to hinder the growth of the market studied.

The concrete admixtures application segment dominated the market in 2017 and is expected to grow during the forecast period due to the boost in construction activities in Europe and Asia-Pacific.

Increasing popularity for substituting fossil-based raw materials is anticipated to provide numerous opportunities over the forecast period.