Laser Hair Removal Market |2021 Analysis, Key Opportunities Major Players, Impact of COVID-19 and Size, Growth, Share, Regional Analysis With Global Industry Forecast To 2027, The global “Laser Hair Removal Market” is projected to reach USD 1,378.4 million by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 15.2% during the forecast period. Wide availability of advanced hair removal technologies will be one of the top growth drivers for this market, states Fortune Business Insights™ in its report, titled “Laser Hair Removal Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product (Diode, Alexandrite, Nd: YAG, and Others), By End User (Hospitals, Medical Spas & Specialty Clinics, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027”.

Laser hair removal treatments are gaining popularity owing to their proven efficacy in preventing hair growth. To capture this trend, many companies have developed a portfolio of novel hair removal systems based on laser technology. For instance, Nordlys, a hair removal machine by Ellipse uses both laser (Frax 1550 and Nd: YAG 1064) and Selective Waveband Technology to perform hair removal procedures. Similarly, the Thunder MT system from Advanced Esthetics Solutions integrates Nd: YAG and Alexandrite lasers, enabling the machine to perform a wide range of hair treatments. Thus, rising availability of such innovative hair technologies will brighten the prospects for this market in the coming years.

Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/laser-hair-removal-market-103477

Global Laser Hair Removal Market report covers extensive primary research. This is accompanied with detailed analysis of qualitative and quantitative aspects by various industry experts and key opinion leaders to gain deeper insights into the market and industry performance. The report gives a clear picture of the current market scenario, which includes the historical and forecasted market size, in terms of value and volume, technological advancement, macroeconomic, and governing factors of the market. The report provides comprehensive information about the strategies of the top companies in the industry, along with a broad study of the different market segments and regions.

Laser Hair Removal Highlights of the Report:

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios of the top players in the market. Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on the upcoming technologies, RandD activities, and product launches in the market Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of the market strategies, geographic and business segments of the leading players in the market Market Development: Comprehensive information about emerging markets. This report analyzes the market for various segments across geographies Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the market

For more information visit : https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/laser-hair-removal-market-103477

Regional Insights

Rising Purchasing Power in India and China to Fuel the Market in Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific, where the market size stood at USD 209.7 million in 2019, is expected to dominate the laser hair removal market growth during the forecast period owing to rising disposable income and purchasing power in the rapidly developing economies of India and China. Increasing accessibility of advanced hair removal treatments is another factor that is anticipated to propel the market in this region.

In North America, the market will be primarily driven by the enthusiastic adoption of modern aesthetic technologies in the region. This has been made possible by the high spending ability of the people in the region along with a strong presence of specialized hair treatment clinics in the region. On the other hand, Europe is expected to maintain a prominent position in the market as reimbursement policies for non-essential procedures are extremely strong in the region.

Quick Buy – Laser Hair Removal Market Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/103477

As per the report, the value of the global market stood at USD 551.4 million in 2019. The other highlights of the report include:

Targeted analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market;

Detailed study of the factors, trends, and constraints shaping the market;

Careful evaluation of the regional dynamics influencing the market; and

Thorough profiling and examination of the key market players and their strategies.

Market Restraint

COVID Regulations to Halt Progress of the Market

To contain the spread of the coronavirus, countries around the world have implemented stringent measures in the form of lockdowns and social distancing. With medical professionals focused on treating COVID-19 patients, resources have been diverted away from elective procedures. This has spelled doom for the aesthetics industry and the laser hair removal market growth as most of the procedures and treatments in this domain are non-essential. Moreover, fears of getting infected have deterred people from visiting clinics and other health facilities, thus contracting the demand for hair removal and other aesthetic procedures. Now, many governments are now allowing partial resumption of services. However, businesses are being made to follow strict guidelines and many of them are abiding by them, keeping in mind the safety of their customers as well as employees. For example, New England-based Skin & Laser Surgery Center announced that it will be implementing the recommendations issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) under their list of ‘Universal Precautions’.

List of Companies Profiled in this Market Report:

CANDELA CORPORATION (Massachusetts, U.S)

Lynton Lasers Ltd (U.K.)

Alma Lasers (Israel)

Fotona (Texas, U.S)

Venus Concept (Toronto, Canada)

Venn Healthcare (U.K.)

Sciton, Inc. (California, U.S)

Lumenis Ltd. (Israel)

Cynosure (Massachusetts, U.S)

Cutera (California, U.S)

Competitive Landscape

Product Innovations to Command Attention of Key Players

Competition in this market is tight as key companies are focused on designing and developing innovative products to attract customers. These players are also taking exigent steps to sustain their business during the health crisis created by the coronavirus.

Industry Developments:

May 2020: US-based medical device company, Lira Style, released its new aesthetics platform called “Cervello”. The platform is essentially a device allows clinically proven laser hair removal procedures on all skin types, combining 1064 long pulsed YAG, 808 diode, and 755 Alexandrite.

January 2019: Alma Lasers announced the worldwide launch of Soprano Titanium, its novel laser hair removal system. It combines the company’s four proprietary technologies: 3D, simultaneous lasing in three wavelengths; Quattro, an extra-large spot size; ICE Plus, advanced cooling system; and Smart Clinic, a cloud-based business development platform.

Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/laser-hair-removal-market-103477

Segments Covered in the Report

By Product

Nd: YAG

Diode

Alexandrite

Others

By End User

Hospitals

Medical Spas and Specialty Clinics

Others

By Geography

North America By Product By End User By Country



Table of Content:

1 Laser Hair Removal Market Overview

1.1 Laser Hair Removal Product Overview

1.2 Laser Hair Removal Market Segment by Type

1.3 Global Laser Hair Removal Market Size by Type (2015-2027)

1.3.1 Global Laser Hair Removal Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2027)

1.3.2 Global Laser Hair Removal Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Laser Hair Removal Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2027)

1.3.2.2 Global Laser Hair Removal Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2027)

1.3.2.3 Global Laser Hair Removal Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2027)

1.3.3 Global Laser Hair Removal Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Laser Hair Removal Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Laser Hair Removal Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Laser Hair Removal Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2021)

1.4.1 North America Laser Hair Removal Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2027)

1.4.2 Europe Laser Hair Removal Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2027)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Laser Hair Removal Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2027)

1.4.4 Latin America Laser Hair Removal Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2027)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Laser Hair Removal Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2027)

2 Global Laser Hair Removal Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Laser Hair Removal Sales (2015-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Laser Hair Removal Revenue (2015-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Laser Hair Removal Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2021)

2.4 Global Top Company Laser Hair Removal Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Laser Hair Removal Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Laser Hair Removal Market Growth Rate (2015-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Company by Laser Hair Removal Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Company by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Laser Hair Removal as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Company Enter into Laser Hair Removal Market

2.8 Key Company Laser Hair Removal Product Offered

2.9 Mergers and Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Laser Hair Removal Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2027)

3.1 Global Laser Hair Removal Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.2 Global Laser Hair Removal Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2021)

3.2.1 Global Laser Hair Removal Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2021)

3.2.2 Global Laser Hair Removal Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2021)

3.2.3 Global Laser Hair Removal Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2021)

3.3 Global Laser Hair Removal Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2027)

3.3.1 Global Laser Hair Removal Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2027)

3.3.2 Global Laser Hair Removal Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2027)

3.3.3 Global Laser Hair Removal Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2027)

3.4 North America Laser Hair Removal Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

3.4.1 North America Laser Hair Removal Revenue By Growth (2015-2027)

3.4.2 North America Laser Hair Removal Sales By Growth (2015-2027)

3.5 Asia-Pacific Laser Hair Removal Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Laser Hair Removal Revenue By Growth (2015-2027)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Laser Hair Removal Sales By Growth (2015-2027)

3.6 Europe Laser Hair Removal Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

3.6.1 Europe Laser Hair Removal Revenue By Growth (2015-2027)

3.6.2 Europe Laser Hair Removal Sales By Growth (2015-2027)

3.7 Latin America Laser Hair Removal Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

3.7.1 Latin America Laser Hair Removal Revenue By Growth (2015-2027)

3.7.2 Latin America Laser Hair Removal Sales By Growth (2015-2027)

3.8 Middle East and Africa Laser Hair Removal Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Laser Hair Removal Revenue By Growth (2015-2027)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Laser Hair Removal Sales By Growth (2015-2027)

4 Global Laser Hair Removal by Application

4.1 Laser Hair Removal Segment by Application

4.1.1 Residential

4.1.2 Commercial

4.2 Global Laser Hair Removal Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2021 VS 2027

4.3 Global Laser Hair Removal Historic Sales by Application (2015-2021)

4.4 Global Laser Hair Removal Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2027)

4.5 Key Regions Laser Hair Removal Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Laser Hair Removal by Application

4.5.2 Europe Laser Hair Removal by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Laser Hair Removal by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Laser Hair Removal by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Laser Hair Removal by Application

5 North America Laser Hair Removal Market Size by Country (2015-2027)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2021)

5.1.1 North America Laser Hair Removal Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2021)

5.1.2 North America Laser Hair Removal Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2021)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2027)

5.2.1 North America Laser Hair Removal Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2027)

5.2.2 North America Laser Hair Removal Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2027)

5.3 North America Market Size By Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. Laser Hair Removal Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

5.3.2 Canada Laser Hair Removal Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

6 Europe Laser Hair Removal Market Size by Country (2015-2027)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2021)

6.1.1 Europe Laser Hair Removal Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Laser Hair Removal Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2021)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2027)

6.2.1 Europe Laser Hair Removal Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Laser Hair Removal Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2027)

6.3 Europe Market Size By Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany Laser Hair Removal Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

6.3.2 France Laser Hair Removal Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

6.3.3 U.K. Laser Hair Removal Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

6.3.4 Italy Laser Hair Removal Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

6.3.5 Russia Laser Hair Removal Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific Laser Hair Removal Market Size by Country (2015-2027)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2021)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Laser Hair Removal Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Laser Hair Removal Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2027)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Laser Hair Removal Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Laser Hair Removal Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2027)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size By Growth by Country

7.3.1 China Laser Hair Removal Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

7.3.2 Japan Laser Hair Removal Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

7.3.3 South Korea Laser Hair Removal Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

7.3.4 India Laser Hair Removal Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

7.3.5 Australia Laser Hair Removal Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

7.3.6 Taiwan Laser Hair Removal Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

7.3.7 Indonesia Laser Hair Removal Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

7.3.8 Thailand Laser Hair Removal Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

7.3.9 Malaysia Laser Hair Removal Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

7.3.10 Philippines Laser Hair Removal Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

Toc Continue…

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights(TM) offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights(TM) we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore, offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights(TM) Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune – 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: [email protected]

Related Reports:

Hearing Aids Market

Hearing Aids Market Size

Hearing Aids Market Share

Hearing Aids Market Trends

Hearing Aids Market Growth

Hearing Aids Market Analysis

Hearing Aids Market Business Opportunities

Hearing Aids Market Key Players

Hearing Aids Market Demand

Hearing Aids Market Competitive Landscape

Hearing Aids Market Segments

Hearing Aids Market Overview

Hearing Aids Market Revenue

Hearing Aids Market Growth Analysis

Hearing Aids Market Search Analysis

Hearing Aids Market Condition

Hearing Aids Market Covid Effect

Hearing Aids Market CAGR Value

Hearing Aids Market Updates