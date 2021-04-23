This “Laboratory Informatics Market” report offers an in-depth analysis of this market across the globe. The study, aimed at providing current and prospect players in this market sharp insights to gain the advantage over their competitors. Laboratory Informatics market report does so by providing an executive summary including all valuable market figures and exploring the favourable factors that are expected to drive the growth rate of the market, besides taking account of the restraining factors. The report also highlights the emerging trends in the global market. Laboratory Informatics Market is expected to register a CAGR during the forecast period.

The Major Players Described in Laboratory Informatics Market Report Are:

Abbott Laboratories (Abbott Informatics Corporation)

Agilent Technologies

Cerner Corporation

McKesson Corporation

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

LabLynx Inc.

LabVantage Solutions Inc.

LabWare Inc.

PerkinElmer Inc.

Waters Corporation Market Overview:

The global laboratory informatics market was valued at USD 2,395.69 million in 2018, and is estimated to be valued at USD 3,729.23 million in 2024, witnessing a CAGR of 7.65%. Factors that are driving the market include high accuracy and efficiency of results, increasing applications of lab informatics solutions, and increasing number of diagnoses.