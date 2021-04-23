The Market Eagle

Infusion Pump Market Trends, Challenges and Growth Drivers Analysis 2026

Apr 23, 2021

The global infusion pumps market size is predicted to reach USD 16.09 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period. The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases will spur demand for infusion pumps in the forthcoming years. Moreover, the growing advancements in drug delivery systems will boost the infusion pumps market trends during the forecast period. The increasing adoption of advanced treatment techniques will have a positive impact on the infusion pumps market growth in the foreseeable future.

 

The report covers:

 

  • Global Infusion Pump Market trends, with detailed analysis on consumer trends & manufacturer trends.
  • Overview on supply analysis covering trends across raw material suppliers, technology providers and distributors.
  • Key areas of investments identifying market opportunities and challenges in forecast timeframe.
  • Competitive analysis of the industry players along with the overview on strategic management.
  • Comprehensive company profiles of the major industry players.

Detailed Table of Content:

 

  1. Introduction

1.1. Research Scope

1.2. Market Segmentation

1.3. Research Methodology

1.4. Definitions and Assumptions

  1. Executive Summary
  2. Market Dynamics

3.1. Market Drivers

3.2. Market Restraints

3.3. Market Opportunities

  1. Key Insights

4.1. Prevalence of Chronic Disorders (Diabetes, Cancer, Neurological Disorders etc.)

4.2. Key Industry Developments – Mergers, Acquisitions, Partnerships & New Product Launch

4.3. Technological Advancements in Infusion Pump

4.4. Regulatory Scenario by Key Countries/Region

4.5. Key Industry Trends

  1. Global Infusion Pump Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

5.1. Key Findings / Summary

5.2. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type

5.2.1. Volumetric Pumps

5.2.2. Syringe Pumps

5.2.3. Elastomeric Pumps

5.2.4. Insulin Pumps

5.2.5. Enteral Pumps

5.2.6. Implantable Pumps

5.2.7. Patient Control Analgesia (PCA) Pumps

5.3. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application

5.3.1. Diabetes

5.3.2. Ambulatory Care Settings

5.3.3. Pain Management

5.3.4. Others

5.4 Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User

5.4.1. Hospitals

5.4.2. Ambulatory Care Settings

5.4.3. Specialty Clinics

5.4.4. Home Care Settings

5.6. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region

5.6.1. North America

5.6.2. Europe

5.6.3. Asia Pacific

5.6.4. Latin America

5.6.5. Middle East & Africa

  1. North America Infusion Pump Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

6.1. Key Findings / Summary

6.2. Market Analysis – By Type

6.2.1 Volumetric Pumps

6.2.2 Syringe Pumps

6.2.3 Elastomeric Pumps

6.2.4. Insulin Pumps

6.2.5. Enteral Pumps

6.2.6. Implantable Pumps

6.2.7. Patient Control Analgesia (PCA) Pumps

6.3. Market Analysis – By Application

6.3.1 Diabetes

6.3.2 Oncology

6.3.3 Pain Management

6.3.4 Others

 

6.4. Market Analysis – By End User

6.4.1 Hospitals

6.4.2 Ambulatory Care Settings

6.4.3 Specialty Clinics

6.4.4 Others

6.6. Market Analysis – By Country

6.6.1 U.S.

6.6.2 Canada

 

Cataract Surgical Devices Market

Hormonal Contraceptives Market

Biomarkers Market

In Vitro Fertilization Market

 

