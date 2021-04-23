This “Incident and Emergency Management Market” report offers an in-depth analysis of this market across the globe. The study, aimed at providing current and prospect players in this market sharp insights to gain the advantage over their competitors. Incident and Emergency Management market report does so by providing an executive summary including all valuable market figures and exploring the favourable factors that are expected to drive the growth rate of the market, besides taking account of the restraining factors. The report also highlights the emerging trends in the global market. Incident and Emergency Management Market is expected to register a CAGR during the forecast period.

The Major Players Described in Incident and Emergency Management Market Report Are:

Hexagon AB

NEC Corporation

Honeywell International Inc.

Alert Technologies Corporation

The Response Group

Veoci (Grey Wall Software LLC)

Eccentex Corporation

Haystax Technology

MissionMode Solutions Inc

Resolver Inc.

NC4 Inc.

MetricStream Inc.

IBM Corporation Market Overview:

The Incident and Emergency Management Market was valued at USD 92.17 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 130 billion by 2024, with a CAGR of 6.03% during the forecast period (2019-2024). Emergency situations are highly unpredictable; it takes intense planning, time, and human resources to recover from crisis situations.

In such a scenario, Emergency response systems are a vital component in speeding up the recovery process. Governments are increasingly trying to develop intelligent mitigation plans to minimize the response time and damage caused by both natural and man-made disasters.

Climate change is leading to increased frequency and severity of extreme weather events across regions. Centre for Research on the Epidemiology of Disasters reported that the amount of flood and storm catastrophes have risen by 7.4 % annually, in recent times.