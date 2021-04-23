The Global Immunology Market is likely to expand in the coming years driven by the high prevalence of immunological disorders, resulting from environmental factors. According to a report published by Fortune Business Insights, titled “Immunology Market”: Global Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2019-2026,” the market was valued at US$ 77,365.4 Mn in 2018. Fortune Business Insights has predicted that the market will reach US$ 143,833.2 Mn by 2026 and will exhibit a CAGR of 8.1%.
Report Highlights:
- Detailed Historical Overview
- Consumer and Pricing Analysis
- Market Dynamics of the Industry
- In-depth Market Segmentation
- Historical and Projected Market Sizing in Terms of Value
- Recent Market Trends and Impact Factors
- R&D Status and Technology Overview
- Extensive Industry Structure Coverage
Key questions answered in the report:
What will the market growth rate of Immunology Market in 2026?
What are the key factors driving the global Immunology Market?
Who are the key manufacturers in Immunology Market space?
What are the market opportunities, market risk and market overview of the Immunology Market?
What are sales, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers of Immunology Market?
Who are the distributors, traders and dealers of Immunology Market?
What are the Immunology Market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Robotic Surgical Procedures industry?
What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by types and applications of Immunology Market?
What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by regions of Robotic Surgical Procedures industry?
Detailed Table of Content:
- Introduction
- Research Scope
- Market Segmentation
- Research Methodology
- Definitions and Assumptions
- Executive Summary
- Market Dynamics
- Market Drivers
- Market Restraints
- Market Opportunities
- Key Insights
- Prevalence of Autoimmune and Immunological Disorders by Key Countries
- Overview of Regulatory Scenario by Key Regions
- Key Industry Developments
- Overview of Current Advances in R&D for Immunology
- Global Immunology Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026
- Key Findings / Summary
- Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Drug Class
- Monoclonal Antibody (mAb)
- Fusion Proteins
- Immunosuppressants
- Polyclonal Antibody (pAb)
- Others
- Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Disease Indication
- Rheumatoid Arthritis
- Psoriatic Arthritis
- Plaque Psoriasis
- Ankylosing Spondylitis
- Inflammatory Bowel Disease
- Prophylaxis of Organ Rejection
- Others
- Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Distribution Channel
- Hospital Pharmacies
- Retail Pharmacies
- Online Pharmacies
- Others
- Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
