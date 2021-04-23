The Market Eagle

Hospital-Acquired Disease Testing Market Size 2021 Research Report by Share, Growth Opportunities, Market Dynamics and Forecasts to 2024

Apr 23, 2021

Apr 23, 2021

Hospital-Acquired Disease Testing

Hospital-Acquired Disease Testing Market” 2021 report covers key players of the market identified through their market share, product offerings. Hospital-Acquired Disease Testing market research report also provides overview of the industry including production data, market challenges, sales profit, upstream raw materials sourcing, downstream buyers, consumption, import, export, trade data, price, gross margin, analysis and forecast.

About Hospital-Acquired Disease Testing:

  • Hospital acquired infections/diseases (HAIs) or nosocomial infectionsÂ  are defined to the infection acquired by patients during their stay in healthcare settings. Approximately 9.2 out of 100 patients in the U.S. acquire HAI. The most common types of HAIs include pneumonia, urinary tract infection, bloodstream infection, surgical site infection and others. HAIs are caused by pathogens among patients with compromised immune system, and negligence by hospital staff. The significant morbidity and mortality, the associated management costs and growing pressure from governing bodies have urged care-givers to devise accurate diagnosis of HAIs for efficient healthcare provision.

    Hospital-Acquired Disease Testing Market Size Segment by Companies, this report covers:

  • Diatherix Laboratories
  • Gen-Probe
  • Qiagen
  • F. Hoffmann-La Roche
  • Cepheid
  • Life Technologies Corporation
  • Meridian Biosciences
  • Cantel Medical Corporation
  • Nordion

    Scope of Report:

  • This report studies the Hospital-Acquired Disease Testing market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Hospital-Acquired Disease Testing market by product type and applications/end industries.
  • The increasing incidence of hospital acquired infections (HAI) is one of the key factors propelling the global hospital acquired disease testing market. For the prevention of these infections many countries such as the U.S. have issued rules and regulations to be mounted in the hospitals and clinics. For instance, the U.S. has regulated HHS Action Plan to reduce infections auqired in hospitals. These government plans and movements and increasing investments are expected to poise to growth of the global market of hospital acquired disease testing. Furthermore, the rising number of pathogens with drug-resistant abilities is foreseen to help the market expand. Numerous hospitals around the world are facilitating the pathogen detection procedures with improved surveillance culture. To prevent the transmission of diseases, various health organizations are demanding for effective hospital acquired disease testing solutions.
  • The majority of regulations regarding molecular-biology-based diagnostics remain un-updated, which can act as a restraining factor. Furthermore, the absence of control authorities and efficient control programs in less developed countries could hinder the market growth. For instance, African countries such as Nigeria do not have any effective programs or authority to prevent or control hospital acquired diseases.Â 
  • North America has the largest share in this market followed by Europe. Due to the increase in medical tourism industry in Asian countries, the Asia-Pacific market is expected to flourish in the forecasted period.Â 
  • The global Hospital-Acquired Disease Testing market is valued at 520 million The in 2017 and is expected to reach 700 million The by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% between 2017 and 2023.
  • The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.
  • North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Hospital-Acquired Disease Testing.

  • Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers:

    • North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
    • Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
    • Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
    • South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)
    • Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

    Market Segment by Types:

  • UTI Testing
  • SSI Testing
  • Pneumococcal Infections Testing
  • Bloodstream Infections Testing
  • MRSA Testing

    Market Segment by Application:

  • Small and Medium Sized Hospitals
  • Large Sized Hospitals

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    • Chapter 1, to describe Hospital-Acquired Disease Testing product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.
    • Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Hospital-Acquired Disease Testing, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Hospital-Acquired Disease Testing in 2017 and 2018.
    • Chapter 3, the Hospital-Acquired Disease Testing competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.
    • Chapter 4, the Hospital-Acquired Disease Testing breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 12, Hospital-Acquired Disease Testing market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.
    • Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Hospital-Acquired Disease Testing sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    Table of Contents of Hospital-Acquired Disease Testing Market:

    1 Market Overview

    1.1 Hospital-Acquired Disease Testing Introduction

    1.2 Market Analysis by Type

    1.2.1 Type 1

    1.2.2 Type 2

    1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

    1.3.1 Application 1

    1.3.2 Application 2

    1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

    1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

    1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

    1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

    1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

    1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    …..

    Continued..

