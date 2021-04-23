“Hospital-Acquired Disease Testing Market” 2021 report covers key players of the market identified through their market share, product offerings. Hospital-Acquired Disease Testing market research report also provides overview of the industry including production data, market challenges, sales profit, upstream raw materials sourcing, downstream buyers, consumption, import, export, trade data, price, gross margin, analysis and forecast.

About Hospital-Acquired Disease Testing:

Hospital acquired infections/diseases (HAIs) or nosocomial infectionsÂ are defined to the infection acquired by patients during their stay in healthcare settings. Approximately 9.2 out of 100 patients in the U.S. acquire HAI. The most common types of HAIs include pneumonia, urinary tract infection, bloodstream infection, surgical site infection and others. HAIs are caused by pathogens among patients with compromised immune system, and negligence by hospital staff. The significant morbidity and mortality, the associated management costs and growing pressure from governing bodies have urged care-givers to devise accurate diagnosis of HAIs for efficient healthcare provision. Hospital-Acquired Disease Testing Market Size Segment by Companies, this report covers:

Diatherix Laboratories

Gen-Probe

Qiagen

F. Hoffmann-La Roche

Cepheid

Life Technologies Corporation

Meridian Biosciences

Cantel Medical Corporation

This report studies the Hospital-Acquired Disease Testing market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Hospital-Acquired Disease Testing market by product type and applications/end industries.

The increasing incidence of hospital acquired infections (HAI) is one of the key factors propelling the global hospital acquired disease testing market. For the prevention of these infections many countries such as the U.S. have issued rules and regulations to be mounted in the hospitals and clinics. For instance, the U.S. has regulated HHS Action Plan to reduce infections auqired in hospitals. These government plans and movements and increasing investments are expected to poise to growth of the global market of hospital acquired disease testing. Furthermore, the rising number of pathogens with drug-resistant abilities is foreseen to help the market expand. Numerous hospitals around the world are facilitating the pathogen detection procedures with improved surveillance culture. To prevent the transmission of diseases, various health organizations are demanding for effective hospital acquired disease testing solutions.

The majority of regulations regarding molecular-biology-based diagnostics remain un-updated, which can act as a restraining factor. Furthermore, the absence of control authorities and efficient control programs in less developed countries could hinder the market growth. For instance, African countries such as Nigeria do not have any effective programs or authority to prevent or control hospital acquired diseases.Â

North America has the largest share in this market followed by Europe. Due to the increase in medical tourism industry in Asian countries, the Asia-Pacific market is expected to flourish in the forecasted period.Â

The global Hospital-Acquired Disease Testing market is valued at 520 million The in 2017 and is expected to reach 700 million The by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% between 2017 and 2023.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Hospital-Acquired Disease Testing.

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers: North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

UTI Testing

SSI Testing

Pneumococcal Infections Testing

Bloodstream Infections Testing

MRSA Testing Market Segment by Application:

Small and Medium Sized Hospitals

Large Sized Hospitals