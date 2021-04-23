This “High-End Accelerometer Market” report offers an in-depth analysis of this market across the globe. The study, aimed at providing current and prospect players in this market sharp insights to gain the advantage over their competitors. High-End Accelerometer market report does so by providing an executive summary including all valuable market figures and exploring the favourable factors that are expected to drive the growth rate of the market, besides taking account of the restraining factors. The report also highlights the emerging trends in the global market. High-End Accelerometer Market is expected to register a CAGR during the forecast period.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/13999455

The Major Players Described in High-End Accelerometer Market Report Are:

Sercel SA

Safran Colibrys

Physical Logic AG

Innalabs Limited

Sensonor AS

Tronics Microsystems (EPCOS)

Bosch Sensortec GmbH

Thales SA

Analog Devices Inc.

Honeywell International Inc.

STMicroelectronics NV

TE Connectivity Market Overview:

The global high-end accelerometer market was valued at USD 202.42 million in 2018, and it is expected to register a CAGR of 4.2% over the forecast period (2019-2024). The increasing adoption of MEMS technology has also played a significant role in expanding the application base for high-end accelerometers by scaling down the size and power consumption of these devices, without compromising on the performance metrics.

High-end accelerometers are also being increasingly used in navigation systems for high-speed trains and autonomous vehicles. These devices are widely used for performing shock and vibrational test for evaluating the performance of automobiles in duress.

The increased vibration levels of automated machinery in high-end industrial applications during high-speed operations, such as cutting or milling, are expected to damage critical materials and reduce precision. Such cases require higher stability to have higher machine control. Thus, high-end accelerometers are being adopted significantly for these applications.