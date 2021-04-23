This “Hearing Aids Market” report offers an in-depth analysis of this market across the globe. The study, aimed at providing current and prospect players in this market sharp insights to gain the advantage over their competitors. Hearing Aids market report does so by providing an executive summary including all valuable market figures and exploring the favourable factors that are expected to drive the growth rate of the market, besides taking account of the restraining factors. The report also highlights the emerging trends in the global market. Hearing Aids Market is expected to register a CAGR during the forecast period.
As per the , hearing aids are sound amplifying devices that treat hearing impairment. These devices differ by design, technology used to achieve amplification, and special specific features. The market is expected to grow steadily with the increasing prevalence of hearing loss and increasing demand for technologically advanced products.
Behind the Ear (BTE) is the Segment by Product Type that is Expected to Grow the Fastest During the Forecast Period
The behind-the-ear hearing aid device segment held the largest market share, in terms of revenue, owing to better connectivity, high efficiency, and easy usage. It is also considered to be ideal for most of the people with hearing problems. BTE products, because of their wide range of applications and wider target patients, are expected to grow at a high rate over the forecast period.
The canal hearing aids segment is also likely to record a fast CAGR during the forecast time period, due to the growing demand for aesthetic and invisible appealing devices and the rising need for enhanced listening experience.
Asia-Pacific Holds the Fastest Growth and is Expected to Follow the Same Trend Over the Forecast Period
The Asia-Pacific region is expected to experience the fastest growth rate for hearing aid devices over the forecast period. There are factors, such as high noise pollution levels in countries, such as India, China, and Japan that have a major impact on the growth of this market. Other contributing factors are a large patient pool, an upsurge in the ageing population, and increasing healthcare infrastructure due to the involvement of private companies in research funding and services.
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.2.1 Rising Prevalence of Hearing Loss
4.2.2 Technological Advancements in Hearing Aids
4.2.3 Rise in Global Geriatric Population
4.2.4 Increasing Trend for Customized Implants
4.3 Market Restraints
4.3.1 High Cost of Hearing Aids Devices
4.3.2 Social Stigmas
4.3.3 Presence of Product Substitutes
4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Product Type
5.1.1 Behind the Ear (BTE)
5.1.2 Receiver in the Ear (RITE)
5.1.3 In the Ear (ITE)
5.1.4 Canal Hearing Aids (CHA)
5.1.5 Other Hearing Aid Devices
5.2 By Type of Hearing Loss
5.2.1 Sensorineural Hearing Loss
5.2.2 Conductive Hearing Loss
5.3 By Technology
5.3.1 Conventional Hearing Aids
5.3.2 Digital Hearing Aids
5.4 By Patient Type
5.4.1 Adults
5.4.2 Pediatrics
5.5 By Distribution Channel
5.5.1 Wholesale Stores (Bigbox Stores)
5.5.2 Pharmacy Stores
5.5.3 E-commerce
5.5.4 Other Distribution Channels
5.6 Geography
5.6.1 North America
5.6.1.1 United States
5.6.1.2 Canada
5.6.1.3 Mexico
5.6.2 Europe
5.6.2.1 Germany
5.6.2.2 United Kingdom
5.6.2.3 France
5.6.2.4 Italy
5.6.2.5 Spain
5.6.2.6 Rest of Europe
5.6.3 Asia Pacific
5.6.3.1 China
5.6.3.2 Japan
5.6.3.3 India
5.6.3.4 Australia
5.6.3.5 South Korea
5.6.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.6.4 Middle East & Africa
5.6.4.1 GCC
5.6.4.2 South Africa
5.6.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa
5.6.5 South America
5.6.5.1 Brazil
5.6.5.2 Argentina
5.6.5.3 Rest of South America
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Amplifon
6.1.2 Audina Hearing Instruments Inc.
6.1.3 Cochlear Ltd
6.1.4 GN Hearing AS
6.1.5 Horentek
6.1.6 SeboTek Hearing Systems LLC
6.1.7 Siemens Healthcare GmBH
6.1.8 Sonova Holding AG
6.1.9 Starkey
6.1.10 Widex AS
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
