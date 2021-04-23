The Market Eagle

Healthcare IT Integration Market Analysis with Investment Opportunity 2021: Global Opportunity and Future Trends, Business Growth Size Forecast to 2024

Apr 23, 2021

Healthcare IT Integration

This “Healthcare IT Integration Market” report offers an in-depth analysis of this market across the globe. The study, aimed at providing current and prospect players in this market sharp insights to gain the advantage over their competitors. Healthcare IT Integration market report does so by providing an executive summary including all valuable market figures and exploring the favourable factors that are expected to drive the growth rate of the market, besides taking account of the restraining factors. The report also highlights the emerging trends in the global market. Healthcare IT Integration Market is expected to register a CAGR during the forecast period.

The Major Players Described in Healthcare IT Integration Market Report Are:

  • Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.
  • Cerner Corporation
  • GE Healthcare
  • IBM Corporation
  • Siemens Healthcare GmbH
  • Corepoint Health LLC
  • InterSystems Corporation
  • Oracle Corporation
  • Orion Health

    Market Overview:

  • The global healthcare IT integration market was valued at USD 2,180.26 million in 2018, and is estimated to be valued at USD 3,973.32 million in 2024, witnessing a CAGR of 10.52%. The market is being driven by factors, such as the need to build a single platform for patients’ records and other healthcare providers, need to increase the efficiency of current medical practices and institutions, need to cut or contain healthcare expenditure, and rise in the demand for paperless technology.
  • The expenditure on health per capita in developed regions, such as North America and Europe, is already very high and is increasing rapidly in some regions. For instance, as per the report of CMS, the healthcare spending in the United States increased by 3.9% to reach USD 3.5 trillion, or USD 10,739 per person in 2017. Emerging economies, such as India, which already spend a lesser percentage of GDP on healthcare, are also looking for budget cut and one of the ways to go ahead is by introducing IT in healthcare. If these countries have to move toward less expenditure on healthcare, then they have to implement a more focused healthcare policy. For any policy to be implemented, comprehensive data is required about the past and present conditions and projection for the future, which is acutely missing in these countries.
  • In many of the instances, patients are asked to go for some tests and costs associated with them are really high. These tests may have been performed earlier by some other doctor at another lab, however, due to lack of a proper database for patient information, in most of the cases, patients have to go for the repetitive test. This is again adding to the overall healthcare cost. Use of IT in healthcare and integrating with other medical departments can minimize such repetitive tests by creating a comprehensive database for patients’ information, such as Electronic Medical Record (EMR). This indicates that there is a rising need to inculcate some modifications in the healthcare cost structure, which can be achieved by incorporating healthcare integration tools at the point of care.

    Scope of the Report:

    Healthcare IT integration is defined as integrating information technology (IT) with operations in healthcare. The integration of information technology (IT) in healthcare includes a variety of automated methods that are used to manage information about people’s health and healthcare, for both individual and group of patients.

    Key Market Trends:

    Interface Engines is Expected to hold the Highest Market Share in the Product Segment

    In the product segment of the healthcare IT integration market, interface engines are believed to have the largest market size and are expected to witness a CAGR of 10.78% during the forecast period.

    An interface engine, also known as an integration engine, is a software program that processes the data between various healthcare IT systems. These integration engines help IT departments tie together disparate systems, allowing the clinicians and other authorized users to access data housed within multiple EHRs or other applications. The role of an interface engine is to ease the workflow by providing flexibility to change direction and send alerts when any abnormal condition arises. Streamlined healthcare workflows and interface engines are a vital combination of support and delivery of the products. Some of the top interface engines found are Cloverleaf, Corepoint, Rhapsody, Datagate, and IGUANA. The interface engines are, thus, found to be less expensive and take less time to initially implement because an engine allows for the leveraging of data. An engine is flexible in its acceptance of data.

    With the rising significance of the interface engine, there is a rapid future growth estimated for this segment.

    North America Dominates the Market and is Expected to do the Same in the Forecast Period

    North America currently dominates the market for healthcare IT integration and is expected to continue its stronghold for a few more years. This region is expected to increase its market share in the future, owing to the well-established healthcare industry and better reimbursement facilities in the region. The United States holds the majority of the market in the North American region, due to the higher adoption of digital healthcare in the country and the rising investments done by the companies over there.

    Healthcare IT Integration Market Covers Major Factors:

    • Global Healthcare IT Integration Market Overview
    • Economic Impact on Market
    • Market Competition
    • Global Healthcare IT Integration Market Analysis by Application
    • Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers
    • Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders
    • Global Healthcare IT Integration Market Effect, Factors, Analysis
    • Global Healthcare IT Integration Market Forecast

    Key questions answered in the report include:

    • What will the market size and the growth rate be in 2024?
    • What are the key factors driving the global Healthcare IT Integration market?
    • What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the global Healthcare IT Integration market?
    • What are the challenges to market growth?
    • Who are the key vendors in this market space?
    • What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Healthcare IT Integration market?

    Detailed TOC of Healthcare IT Integration Market Report 2024:

    1 INTRODUCTION
    1.1 Study Deliverables
    1.2 Study Assumptions
    1.3 Scope of the Study

    2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

    3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

    4 MARKET DYNAMICS
    4.1 Market Overview
    4.2 Market Drivers
    4.2.1 Need to Build a Single Platform for Patientâ€™s Record and Other Healthcare Providers
    4.2.2 Need to Increase Efficiency of Current Medical Practices and Institution
    4.2.3 Need to Cut or Contain Healthcare Expenditure
    4.2.4 Rise in the Demand for Paperless Technology
    4.3 Market Restraints
    4.3.1 Lack of Skilled Professionals in Healthcare
    4.3.2 High Maintenance and Security Cost
    4.4 Industry Attractiveness- Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
    4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
    4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
    4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
    4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
    4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

    5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
    5.1 By Product
    5.1.1 Interface Engines
    5.1.2 Medical Device Integration Setup
    5.1.3 Other Products
    5.2 By Mode of Service
    5.2.1 Operation Services
    5.2.2 Support and Upkeep Services
    5.2.3 Training
    5.3 By End User
    5.3.1 Hospitals
    5.3.2 Clinics
    5.3.3 Labs
    5.3.4 Radiology
    5.3.5 Other End Users
    5.4 Geography
    5.4.1 North America
    5.4.1.1 United States
    5.4.1.2 Canada
    5.4.1.3 Mexico
    5.4.2 Europe
    5.4.2.1 Germany
    5.4.2.2 United Kingdom
    5.4.2.3 France
    5.4.2.4 Italy
    5.4.2.5 Spain
    5.4.2.6 Rest of Europe
    5.4.3 Asia-Pacific
    5.4.3.1 China
    5.4.3.2 Japan
    5.4.3.3 India
    5.4.3.4 Australia
    5.4.3.5 South Korea
    5.4.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific
    5.4.4 Middle East & Africa
    5.4.4.1 GCC
    5.4.4.2 South Africa
    5.4.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa
    5.4.5 South America
    5.4.5.1 Brazil
    5.4.5.2 Argentina
    5.4.5.3 Rest of South America

    6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
    6.1 Company Profiles
    6.1.1 Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.
    6.1.2 Cerner Corporation
    6.1.3 GE Healthcare
    6.1.4 IBM Corporation
    6.1.5 Siemens Healthcare GmbH
    6.1.6 Corepoint Health LLC
    6.1.7 InterSystems Corporation
    6.1.8 Oracle Corporation
    6.1.9 Orion Health

    7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

