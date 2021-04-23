This “Healthcare IT Integration Market” report offers an in-depth analysis of this market across the globe. The study, aimed at providing current and prospect players in this market sharp insights to gain the advantage over their competitors. Healthcare IT Integration market report does so by providing an executive summary including all valuable market figures and exploring the favourable factors that are expected to drive the growth rate of the market, besides taking account of the restraining factors. The report also highlights the emerging trends in the global market. Healthcare IT Integration Market is expected to register a CAGR during the forecast period.

The Major Players Described in Healthcare IT Integration Market Report Are:

Scope of the Report:

Healthcare IT integration is defined as integrating information technology (IT) with operations in healthcare. The integration of information technology (IT) in healthcare includes a variety of automated methods that are used to manage information about people’s health and healthcare, for both individual and group of patients.

Key Market Trends:

Interface Engines is Expected to hold the Highest Market Share in the Product Segment

In the product segment of the healthcare IT integration market, interface engines are believed to have the largest market size and are expected to witness a CAGR of 10.78% during the forecast period.

An interface engine, also known as an integration engine, is a software program that processes the data between various healthcare IT systems. These integration engines help IT departments tie together disparate systems, allowing the clinicians and other authorized users to access data housed within multiple EHRs or other applications. The role of an interface engine is to ease the workflow by providing flexibility to change direction and send alerts when any abnormal condition arises. Streamlined healthcare workflows and interface engines are a vital combination of support and delivery of the products. Some of the top interface engines found are Cloverleaf, Corepoint, Rhapsody, Datagate, and IGUANA. The interface engines are, thus, found to be less expensive and take less time to initially implement because an engine allows for the leveraging of data. An engine is flexible in its acceptance of data.

With the rising significance of the interface engine, there is a rapid future growth estimated for this segment.

North America Dominates the Market and is Expected to do the Same in the Forecast Period

North America currently dominates the market for healthcare IT integration and is expected to continue its stronghold for a few more years. This region is expected to increase its market share in the future, owing to the well-established healthcare industry and better reimbursement facilities in the region. The United States holds the majority of the market in the North American region, due to the higher adoption of digital healthcare in the country and the rising investments done by the companies over there.

Healthcare IT Integration Market Covers Major Factors:

Global Healthcare IT Integration Market Overview

Economic Impact on Market

Market Competition

Global Healthcare IT Integration Market Analysis by Application

Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

Global Healthcare IT Integration Market Effect, Factors, Analysis

Global Healthcare IT Integration Market Forecast

Key questions answered in the report include:

What will the market size and the growth rate be in 2024?

What are the key factors driving the global Healthcare IT Integration market?

What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the global Healthcare IT Integration market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Healthcare IT Integration market?

Detailed TOC of Healthcare IT Integration Market Report 2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Need to Build a Single Platform for Patientâ€™s Record and Other Healthcare Providers

4.2.2 Need to Increase Efficiency of Current Medical Practices and Institution

4.2.3 Need to Cut or Contain Healthcare Expenditure

4.2.4 Rise in the Demand for Paperless Technology

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Lack of Skilled Professionals in Healthcare

4.3.2 High Maintenance and Security Cost

4.4 Industry Attractiveness- Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Product

5.1.1 Interface Engines

5.1.2 Medical Device Integration Setup

5.1.3 Other Products

5.2 By Mode of Service

5.2.1 Operation Services

5.2.2 Support and Upkeep Services

5.2.3 Training

5.3 By End User

5.3.1 Hospitals

5.3.2 Clinics

5.3.3 Labs

5.3.4 Radiology

5.3.5 Other End Users

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 North America

5.4.1.1 United States

5.4.1.2 Canada

5.4.1.3 Mexico

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.2.1 Germany

5.4.2.2 United Kingdom

5.4.2.3 France

5.4.2.4 Italy

5.4.2.5 Spain

5.4.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.4.3 Asia-Pacific

5.4.3.1 China

5.4.3.2 Japan

5.4.3.3 India

5.4.3.4 Australia

5.4.3.5 South Korea

5.4.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4.4 Middle East & Africa

5.4.4.1 GCC

5.4.4.2 South Africa

5.4.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

5.4.5 South America

5.4.5.1 Brazil

5.4.5.2 Argentina

5.4.5.3 Rest of South America

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.

6.1.2 Cerner Corporation

6.1.3 GE Healthcare

6.1.4 IBM Corporation

6.1.5 Siemens Healthcare GmbH

6.1.6 Corepoint Health LLC

6.1.7 InterSystems Corporation

6.1.8 Oracle Corporation

6.1.9 Orion Health

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

