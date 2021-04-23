Hazelnuts, which is also known as filbert nut or cobnut, are the nuts that are derived from Corylus avellana, a species of hazel. Hazelnuts ingredients are available in different forms in the market such as hazelnut flour, oil, paste, and whole hazelnut, and have wide application in the food industry. For instance, they are used in the confectionery industry to make ice creams; spreads; praline; and products such as Nutella and Frangelico liqueur. Moreover, they are used as fillers in chocolates and donuts. The oil made from hazelnuts possesses a potent flavor and is used as a cooking oil. Moreover, hazelnut oil is used as moisturizer and emollient that helps in treating dry skin.

The growth of the global hazelnut market is diver by increase in applications of hazelnuts ingredients in the food & beverages industry. However, availability of substitutes of hazelnuts such as almond and peanuts is expected to hamper the growth of the market, as their production is abundant as compared to hazelnuts. Conversely, undersupply of hazelnuts acts as a lucrative opportunity for the manufacturers, which is expected to fuel the hazelnuts ingredient market in the near future. Moreover, innovation of new uses of hazelnut ingredients for multiple purpose such as human foods, biofuels, animal foods, and cooking oil is opportunistic for market expansion.

The global hazelnut ingredient market is segmented into type, form, end user, distribution channel, and region. By type, the market is divided into whole hazelnut, hazelnut paste, hazelnut flour, and hazelnut oil. Depending on form, it is bifurcated into roasted and unroasted. As per end user, it is classified into households, food & beverages, and others. According to distribution channel, it is segregated into direct and indirect channel. The indirect channel is further segmented into supermarkets/hypermarkets, discount stores, specialty stores, online stores, and others. Region wise, the hazelnut ingredient market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The prominent players operating in the global hazelnut market include Olam International, Arslanturk S.A., Karimex Nuts, Holmquist Hazelnut Orchards, LLC, Durak Findik, Deve Herbes, Azerstar LLC, American Hazelnut Company, Poyraz F?nd?k Entegre San. Tic. A.?., and Hazelz New Zealand.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the global hazelnut ingredient market from 2018 to 2026 to identify the prevailing market opportunities.

Porter’s five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier–buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global industry.

The market player positioning segment facilitates benchmarking while providing a clear understanding of the present position of the key market players.

The report includes analyses of the regional as well as global market, key players, market segments, application areas, and growth strategies.

