This “Hardware Wallet Market” report offers an in-depth analysis of this market across the globe. The study, aimed at providing current and prospect players in this market sharp insights to gain the advantage over their competitors. Hardware Wallet market report does so by providing an executive summary including all valuable market figures and exploring the favourable factors that are expected to drive the growth rate of the market, besides taking account of the restraining factors. The report also highlights the emerging trends in the global market. Hardware Wallet Market is expected to register a CAGR during the forecast period.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/13999445

The Major Players Described in Hardware Wallet Market Report Are:

For More Information or Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit at – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/13999445

Scope of the Report:

Hardware wallet is a special type of bitcoin wallet, which stores the user’s private keys in a secure hardware device. They have major advantages over standard software wallets:

1) Private keys are often stored in a protected area of a microcontroller, and cannot be transferred out of the device in plaintext.

2) They are immune to computer viruses that steal from software wallets.

3) They can be used securely and interactively; private keys never need to touch any potentially vulnerable software.

Key Market Trends:

NFC Type to Hold Significant Share

The adoption of cryptocurrencies in real-world stores is progressing slowly, even though it has the potential of being a convenient, fast, and secure way of paying for goods. Cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin, can be used in real-world environments in a convenient matter, without requiring a banking license. They can also be used to save merchant money and safeguard the privacy of customers.

By utilizing NFC, payment is allowed even if either the payee or payer is not connected to the Internet, depending on the type of payment request. This scheme is particularly useful for tourists who are not willing to pay high roaming fees or are at places where the Internet reception is unreliable or not present at all.

Similar to Apple, BitPay added NFC support to its PoS (Point of Sale) software, allowing users to pay a bill with the aid of the Android wallet with only a single tap, in 2015. However, in the case of BitPay, NFC is a mere way to transmit the data traditionally provided by a QR-Code, containing the amount, payment address, and a transaction memo. The Android app does not transmit a complete Bitcoin transaction over NFC.

Asia-Pacific Expected to Witness Significant Growth

The region is the fastest-growing market for hardware wallet, owing to the growing adoption of cryptocurrency and the increasing trend of the digital and cashless economy in countries like India, Japan, and South Korea.

Though the ban on digital currency exchange in China can hinder the regional growth, growing digital economy acceptance in the rest of the region, especially in India, Japan, Australia, and South Korea, is developing a massive market for cryptocurrencies in Asia-Pacific.

The country’s security firms are also exploring the possibility of establishing and operating a joint cryptocurrency exchange in Bangkok. These developments indicate a positive approach of the government toward cryptocurrency, and are expected to drive the demand for the market studied in the region.

Purchase this Report (Price 4250 USD for single user license) https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/13999445

Hardware Wallet Market Covers Major Factors:

Global Hardware Wallet Market Overview

Economic Impact on Market

Market Competition

Global Hardware Wallet Market Analysis by Application

Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

Global Hardware Wallet Market Effect, Factors, Analysis

Global Hardware Wallet Market Forecast

Key questions answered in the report include:

What will the market size and the growth rate be in 2024?

What are the key factors driving the global Hardware Wallet market?

What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the global Hardware Wallet market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Hardware Wallet market?

Detailed TOC of Hardware Wallet Market Report 2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Increasing Investments in Cryptocurrency

4.3.2 Rising Focus on Security

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 Regulations against Cryptocurrencies

4.4.2 Limited Consumer Awareness

4.5 Value Chain Analysis

4.6 Industry Attractiveness Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Type

5.1.1 USB

5.1.2 NFC

5.1.3 Bluetooth

5.2 Geography

5.2.1 North America

5.2.2 Europe

5.2.3 Asia-Pacific

5.2.4 Rest of the world

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Ledger SAS

6.1.2 Satoshi Labs SRO

6.1.3 Key Hodlers LLC

6.1.4 Coinkite Inc.

6.1.5 Coolbitx Ltd.

6.1.6 SHIFT Cryptosecurity

6.1.7 Penta Security Systems Inc.

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

For Detailed TOC Click Here

Contact Us:

Name: Ajay More

Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187

Email: [email protected]

Our Other Reports:

Global Micro Combined Heat and Power Market Growth Analysis with Industry Trends 2021: Business Insights of Leading Players, Research with Size, Key Challenges with Covid19 Impact, Business Opportunities Forecast to 2027

In-flight Catering Market Size with Global Growth 2021: Top Countries Data with Business Sales Revenue, Opportunities, Industry Share, Drivers, and Risk Factor by Forecast Analysis 2024

Optical Transport Equipments Market Forecast Analysis 2021-2025 | Global Industry Size, Key Strategies, Historical Analysis, Segmentation, Emerging Trends by Growth Insights, Business Prospects with Covid-19 Impact

Global Turbine Agitator Market Size Outlook by Future Opportunity 2021 | Global Survey, Demand Status, Business Trends, Major Drivers, Covid-19 Impact Analysis on Industry Share Forecast by 2025

PTFE CCL Market Forecast Analysis 2021-2025 | Global Industry Size, Key Strategies, Historical Analysis, Segmentation, Emerging Trends by Growth Insights, Business Prospects with Covid-19 Impact

Vitamin D Testing Market Competitive Analysis 2021 with Business Scope, Opportunities in Grooming Regions, Latest Trends and Global Industry Size Analysis till 2024 Research with Covid-19 Impact

Silver Nano Powder Market Size Forecast by Regions 2021: Industry Share Analysis with Demand Status, Key Manufacturers, Latest Opportunities and Dynamics to 2027

Rectifier Module Market Size 2021- Business Share Analysis with COVID-19 Impact, Growth by Forthcoming Developments, Global Industry Scope and Future Prospects Forecast to 2027

Automotive Appearance Chemicals Market Share Analysis with Demand Status 2021 | Latest Technological Advancement, Industry Trends, Explosive Factors of Revenue by Key Vendors Size Forecast Analysis 2027

Non-leather Products Market Trends Insights and Forecast Research 2021-2027 | Statistics, Competition Strategies, Business Analysis, Opportunities and Share Demand, Global Size and Future Investment Analysis with Covid-19 Impact

Automotive Films Market Report by Growth Opportunities 2021, Top Key Players Analysis by Demand Status, Industry Size and Share Forecast with Covid-19 Impact Analysis on Regional Trends 2023

Global Ditcher Market Size Analysis 2021 with Covid-19 Impact on Share, Demand-Supply Status, Estimated CAGR, Business Growth Forecast to 2025