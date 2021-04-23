This “Green Packaging Market” report offers an in-depth analysis of this market across the globe. The study, aimed at providing current and prospect players in this market sharp insights to gain the advantage over their competitors. Green Packaging market report does so by providing an executive summary including all valuable market figures and exploring the favourable factors that are expected to drive the growth rate of the market, besides taking account of the restraining factors. The report also highlights the emerging trends in the global market. Green Packaging Market is expected to register a CAGR during the forecast period.

The Major Players Described in Green Packaging Market Report Are:

Amcor Limited

Mondi Group

Sealed Air Corporation

Tetra Pak International SA

Winpak Limited

Berry Global Inc.

Bemis Company Inc.

BASF SE

Huhtumaki Oyj Market Overview:

Green Packaging market registered a value of USD 224.92 billion in 2018 and is expected to register a CAGR of 5.7% over the forecast period 2019-2024. The packaging industry continues to make notable progress in environment-friendly innovations that meet consumer demand for a more sustainable community. There is a noticeable rise in awareness about high-performance packaging can increase the shelf life of a product and the need for sustainable end-of-life options for plastics waste.

Increasing awareness about environmental concerns among consumers and industries are primarily increasing the growth of the green packaging market.

Increasing public awareness about environmental concerns has resulted in higher demand for sustainable packaging and processing operations. Sustainability initiatives have advanced considerably, leading manufacturers to reduce the source material through downgauging, creating thinner and lighter packaging, while reducing waste.