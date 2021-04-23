The Market Eagle

News

All News

Green Packaging Market 2021-2024 | Insight by Recent Developments, Emerging Trends, Overview by Industry Share and Size Forecast to 2024

Bysambit

Apr 23, 2021

Green Packaging

This “Green Packaging Market” report offers an in-depth analysis of this market across the globe. The study, aimed at providing current and prospect players in this market sharp insights to gain the advantage over their competitors. Green Packaging market report does so by providing an executive summary including all valuable market figures and exploring the favourable factors that are expected to drive the growth rate of the market, besides taking account of the restraining factors. The report also highlights the emerging trends in the global market. Green Packaging Market is expected to register a CAGR during the forecast period.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/13999458

The Major Players Described in Green Packaging Market Report Are:

  • Amcor Limited
  • Mondi Group
  • Sealed Air Corporation
  • Tetra Pak International SA
  • Winpak Limited
  • Berry Global Inc.
  • Bemis Company Inc.
  • BASF SE
  • Huhtumaki Oyj

    Market Overview:

  • Green Packaging market registered a value of USD 224.92 billion in 2018 and is expected to register a CAGR of 5.7% over the forecast period 2019-2024. The packaging industry continues to make notable progress in environment-friendly innovations that meet consumer demand for a more sustainable community. There is a noticeable rise in awareness about high-performance packaging can increase the shelf life of a product and the need for sustainable end-of-life options for plastics waste.
  • Increasing awareness about environmental concerns among consumers and industries are primarily increasing the growth of the green packaging market.
  • Increasing public awareness about environmental concerns has resulted in higher demand for sustainable packaging and processing operations. Sustainability initiatives have advanced considerably, leading manufacturers to reduce the source material through downgauging, creating thinner and lighter packaging, while reducing waste.
  • Issues pertaining to sustainability, environment, ethics, safety, quality and product costs are becoming increasingly important for modern-day consumers when purchasing products. A number of these issues are also enforced by packaging legislative regulations, which is expected to have a positive impact on the green packaging market, globally.

    For More Information or Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit at https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/13999458

    Scope of the Report:

    Green packaging is also known as sustainable packaging that uses materials and manufacturing methods for the packaging of goods that has a low impact on both energy consumption and on the environment. Following the government regulations, most of the manufacturers use sustainable packaging to eliminate the contaminants and chemicals that destroy the water, soil, and atmosphere of our planet.

    Key Market Trends:

    Food Industry is expected to hold the Major Share

    The food industry is expected to hold the major share owing to the increasing usage of recyclable packaging and minimal waste generation practices in the industry.

    Plastic bottles, aluminum cans, and reusable containers are the most preferred sustainable packaging solutions in the industry. Although most of the food packaging in the current market scenario is packed in plastics, only a small portion of it is recyclable or reusable.

    The use of metal alternatives and refillable containers is increasing the use of aluminum cans and minimal packaging items, such as tubs and trays made from aluminum foil. This trend is mainly evident in the global dairy packaging industry. Manufacturers are increasingly preferring aluminum foil packaging alternatives, especially in North America and Europe, where sustainable packaging is one of the top preferences to pick a product.

    According to European Aluminium AV, more than 22% of the aluminum produced in the region is used for packaging proposes. Also, with increasing awareness of green packaging, globally, the use of aluminum and recyclable/reusable food packaging is expected to increase, over the forecast period.

    North America is Expected to Hold Largest Market Share

    North America is currently the largest market for green packaging, globally. Unlike many regions in the world, where government regulations play a crucial part in the growth of green packaging, high awareness and consumer preferences for eco-friendly solutions are the prime reasons for rapid adoption. However, Asia-Pacific is estimated to be the major region along with the highest growth owing to immense demand for packaging from almost all end users dedicated to vast retail market and consumer preferences.

    Purchase this Report (Price 4250 USD for single user license) https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/13999458  

    Green Packaging Market Covers Major Factors:

    • Global Green Packaging Market Overview
    • Economic Impact on Market
    • Market Competition
    • Global Green Packaging Market Analysis by Application
    • Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers
    • Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders
    • Global Green Packaging Market Effect, Factors, Analysis
    • Global Green Packaging Market Forecast

    Key questions answered in the report include:

    • What will the market size and the growth rate be in 2024?
    • What are the key factors driving the global Green Packaging market?
    • What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the global Green Packaging market?
    • What are the challenges to market growth?
    • Who are the key vendors in this market space?
    • What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Green Packaging market?

    Detailed TOC of Green Packaging Market Report 2024:

    1 INTRODUCTION
    1.1 Study Deliverables
    1.2 Study Assumptions
    1.3 Scope of the Study

    2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

    3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

    4 MARKET DYNAMICS
    4.1 Market Overview
    4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
    4.3 Market Drivers
    4.3.1 Emergence of Substitutes such as Bioplastics
    4.3.2 Increasing Awareness About Environmental Concerns Among Consumer Industries
    4.4 Market Restraints
    4.4.1 High Costs Involved with Recycling
    4.5 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis
    4.5.1 Threat of New Entrants
    4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
    4.5.3 Bargaining Power Of Consumers
    4.5.4 Threat Of Substitute Products
    4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

    5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
    5.1 By Type of Packaging
    5.1.1 Recycled Content Packaging
    5.1.1.1 Paper
    5.1.1.2 Metal
    5.1.1.3 Plastic
    5.1.1.4 Glass
    5.1.2 Reusable Packaging
    5.1.2.1 Drums
    5.1.2.2 Plastic Containers
    5.1.2.3 Intermediate Bulk Containers
    5.1.2.4 Others
    5.1.3 Degradable Packaging
    5.2 By End User Industry
    5.2.1 Food
    5.2.2 Beverage
    5.2.3 Pharmaceutical
    5.2.4 Personal Care
    5.2.5 Other Industries
    5.3 Geography
    5.3.1 North America
    5.3.2 Europe
    5.3.3 Asia Pacific
    5.3.4 Latin America

    6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
    6.1 Company Profiles
    6.1.1 Amcor Limited
    6.1.2 Mondi Group
    6.1.3 Sealed Air Corporation
    6.1.4 Tetra Pak International SA
    6.1.5 Winpak Limited
    6.1.6 Berry Global Inc.
    6.1.7 Bemis Company Inc.
    6.1.8 BASF SE
    6.1.9 Huhtumaki Oyj

    7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

    8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

    For Detailed TOC Click Here

    Contact Us:

    Name: Ajay More

    Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187

    Email: [email protected]

    Our Other Reports:

    Ventilation Devices Market Trends Insights and Forecast Research 2021-2027 | Statistics, Competition Strategies, Business Analysis, Opportunities and Share Demand, Global Size and Future Investment Analysis with Covid-19 Impact

    Video Intercom Devices and Equipment Market Growth Analysis with Industry Share 2021: Global Development Status, Project Economics, Growth Prospects with Industry Size, Emerging Trends Forecast Analysis 2024

    Luxury Travel Market Analysis by Size and Growth Insights 2021: Research includes Key Findings, Industry Developments, Business Insights by Share and Top Key Players Forecast 2025 | Industry Research.co

    PCR Plate Sealer Market Size Forecast 2021-2025: Regional Analysis by Trends, Competitive Outlook, Industry Growth Insights with Revenue and Demand Status of Top Key Players

    Stereo Microscope Market Forecast Analysis 2021-2025 | Global Industry Size, Key Strategies, Historical Analysis, Segmentation, Emerging Trends by Growth Insights, Business Prospects with Covid-19 Impact

    Global Genitourinary Drugs Market Outlook 2021-2025: Industry Future Growth, Analysis by Manufacturers, New Innovations, Trends Analysis and Industry Share by Regions

    Smart LED Bulbs Market 2021: Leading Players Analysis with Growth Overview, Revenue, Investment Scenario, and Industry Size and Insights, Future Expectations with Covid-19 Impact till 2026

    PTFE Processing Materials Market Size Forecast by Regions 2021: Industry Share Analysis with Demand Status, Key Manufacturers, Latest Opportunities and Dynamics to 2027

    Global Fire Rated Glass Market 2021 | Industry Analysis by Future Scope, Business Size, Revenue Growth Development, Leading Players, Regional Analysis with Top Countries Forecast to 2027

    Glabridin Market Trends Insights and Forecast Research 2021-2027 | Statistics, Competition Strategies, Business Analysis, Opportunities and Share Demand, Global Size and Future Investment Analysis with Covid-19 Impact

    Global Cognac Market 2021: by Research Methodology, Research Scope by Industry Size, Drivers and Challenges, Vendor Analysis, YOY Growth Rate Forecast to 2023

    Caustic Potash Market Size 2021: Future Trends with CAGR Value, Industry Share, Current Market Scenario with Covid-19 Impact, Leading Manufacturers Forecast till 2025

    https://themarketeagle.com/

    • By sambit

    Related Post

    All News

    Global Dental X-Ray Generators Market Analysis 2021, Size and Forecast Estimate, Top Manufacturers with Share, Top Revenues, Product Scope, Development and Research Factors till 2025

    Apr 23, 2021 sambit
    All News

    Fluorescence Immunoassay Poc Analyzers Market Growth and Share 2021, Segment Analysis, Top Company Profiles with Competitive Landscape, Production Overview, Emerging Market Trend by 2025

    Apr 23, 2021 sambit
    All News

    Biopsy Devices Market Size and Scope 2021, Development Factors, Business Characteristics, Regional Analysis, Innovations, Product Value & Volume, Forecast to 2025

    Apr 23, 2021 sambit

    You missed

    All News

    Global Dental X-Ray Generators Market Analysis 2021, Size and Forecast Estimate, Top Manufacturers with Share, Top Revenues, Product Scope, Development and Research Factors till 2025

    Apr 23, 2021 sambit
    All News

    Biopsy Devices Market Size and Scope 2021, Development Factors, Business Characteristics, Regional Analysis, Innovations, Product Value & Volume, Forecast to 2025

    Apr 23, 2021 sambit
    All News

    Fluorescence Immunoassay Poc Analyzers Market Growth and Share 2021, Segment Analysis, Top Company Profiles with Competitive Landscape, Production Overview, Emerging Market Trend by 2025

    Apr 23, 2021 sambit
    All News

    Organ-on-Chip Market Growth 2021, Size and Segmentation, Industry Share, Product Scope, Business Characteristics, Company Profiles, Total Revenues and SWOT Analysis to 2025

    Apr 23, 2021 sambit