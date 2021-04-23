This “Green Packaging Market” report offers an in-depth analysis of this market across the globe. The study, aimed at providing current and prospect players in this market sharp insights to gain the advantage over their competitors. Green Packaging market report does so by providing an executive summary including all valuable market figures and exploring the favourable factors that are expected to drive the growth rate of the market, besides taking account of the restraining factors. The report also highlights the emerging trends in the global market. Green Packaging Market is expected to register a CAGR during the forecast period.
Get a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/13999458
The Major Players Described in Green Packaging Market Report Are:
Market Overview:
For More Information or Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit at – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/13999458
Scope of the Report:
Green packaging is also known as sustainable packaging that uses materials and manufacturing methods for the packaging of goods that has a low impact on both energy consumption and on the environment. Following the government regulations, most of the manufacturers use sustainable packaging to eliminate the contaminants and chemicals that destroy the water, soil, and atmosphere of our planet.
Key Market Trends:
Food Industry is expected to hold the Major Share
The food industry is expected to hold the major share owing to the increasing usage of recyclable packaging and minimal waste generation practices in the industry.
Plastic bottles, aluminum cans, and reusable containers are the most preferred sustainable packaging solutions in the industry. Although most of the food packaging in the current market scenario is packed in plastics, only a small portion of it is recyclable or reusable.
The use of metal alternatives and refillable containers is increasing the use of aluminum cans and minimal packaging items, such as tubs and trays made from aluminum foil. This trend is mainly evident in the global dairy packaging industry. Manufacturers are increasingly preferring aluminum foil packaging alternatives, especially in North America and Europe, where sustainable packaging is one of the top preferences to pick a product.
According to European Aluminium AV, more than 22% of the aluminum produced in the region is used for packaging proposes. Also, with increasing awareness of green packaging, globally, the use of aluminum and recyclable/reusable food packaging is expected to increase, over the forecast period.
North America is Expected to Hold Largest Market Share
North America is currently the largest market for green packaging, globally. Unlike many regions in the world, where government regulations play a crucial part in the growth of green packaging, high awareness and consumer preferences for eco-friendly solutions are the prime reasons for rapid adoption. However, Asia-Pacific is estimated to be the major region along with the highest growth owing to immense demand for packaging from almost all end users dedicated to vast retail market and consumer preferences.
Purchase this Report (Price 4250 USD for single user license) https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/13999458
Green Packaging Market Covers Major Factors:
- Global Green Packaging Market Overview
- Economic Impact on Market
- Market Competition
- Global Green Packaging Market Analysis by Application
- Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers
- Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders
- Global Green Packaging Market Effect, Factors, Analysis
- Global Green Packaging Market Forecast
Key questions answered in the report include:
- What will the market size and the growth rate be in 2024?
- What are the key factors driving the global Green Packaging market?
- What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the global Green Packaging market?
- What are the challenges to market growth?
- Who are the key vendors in this market space?
- What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Green Packaging market?
Detailed TOC of Green Packaging Market Report 2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
4.3 Market Drivers
4.3.1 Emergence of Substitutes such as Bioplastics
4.3.2 Increasing Awareness About Environmental Concerns Among Consumer Industries
4.4 Market Restraints
4.4.1 High Costs Involved with Recycling
4.5 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis
4.5.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.5.3 Bargaining Power Of Consumers
4.5.4 Threat Of Substitute Products
4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Type of Packaging
5.1.1 Recycled Content Packaging
5.1.1.1 Paper
5.1.1.2 Metal
5.1.1.3 Plastic
5.1.1.4 Glass
5.1.2 Reusable Packaging
5.1.2.1 Drums
5.1.2.2 Plastic Containers
5.1.2.3 Intermediate Bulk Containers
5.1.2.4 Others
5.1.3 Degradable Packaging
5.2 By End User Industry
5.2.1 Food
5.2.2 Beverage
5.2.3 Pharmaceutical
5.2.4 Personal Care
5.2.5 Other Industries
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 North America
5.3.2 Europe
5.3.3 Asia Pacific
5.3.4 Latin America
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Amcor Limited
6.1.2 Mondi Group
6.1.3 Sealed Air Corporation
6.1.4 Tetra Pak International SA
6.1.5 Winpak Limited
6.1.6 Berry Global Inc.
6.1.7 Bemis Company Inc.
6.1.8 BASF SE
6.1.9 Huhtumaki Oyj
7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
Contact Us:
Name: Ajay More
Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187
Email: [email protected]
Our Other Reports:
Ventilation Devices Market Trends Insights and Forecast Research 2021-2027 | Statistics, Competition Strategies, Business Analysis, Opportunities and Share Demand, Global Size and Future Investment Analysis with Covid-19 Impact
Video Intercom Devices and Equipment Market Growth Analysis with Industry Share 2021: Global Development Status, Project Economics, Growth Prospects with Industry Size, Emerging Trends Forecast Analysis 2024
Luxury Travel Market Analysis by Size and Growth Insights 2021: Research includes Key Findings, Industry Developments, Business Insights by Share and Top Key Players Forecast 2025 | Industry Research.co
PCR Plate Sealer Market Size Forecast 2021-2025: Regional Analysis by Trends, Competitive Outlook, Industry Growth Insights with Revenue and Demand Status of Top Key Players
Stereo Microscope Market Forecast Analysis 2021-2025 | Global Industry Size, Key Strategies, Historical Analysis, Segmentation, Emerging Trends by Growth Insights, Business Prospects with Covid-19 Impact
Global Genitourinary Drugs Market Outlook 2021-2025: Industry Future Growth, Analysis by Manufacturers, New Innovations, Trends Analysis and Industry Share by Regions
Smart LED Bulbs Market 2021: Leading Players Analysis with Growth Overview, Revenue, Investment Scenario, and Industry Size and Insights, Future Expectations with Covid-19 Impact till 2026
PTFE Processing Materials Market Size Forecast by Regions 2021: Industry Share Analysis with Demand Status, Key Manufacturers, Latest Opportunities and Dynamics to 2027
Global Fire Rated Glass Market 2021 | Industry Analysis by Future Scope, Business Size, Revenue Growth Development, Leading Players, Regional Analysis with Top Countries Forecast to 2027
Glabridin Market Trends Insights and Forecast Research 2021-2027 | Statistics, Competition Strategies, Business Analysis, Opportunities and Share Demand, Global Size and Future Investment Analysis with Covid-19 Impact
Global Cognac Market 2021: by Research Methodology, Research Scope by Industry Size, Drivers and Challenges, Vendor Analysis, YOY Growth Rate Forecast to 2023
Caustic Potash Market Size 2021: Future Trends with CAGR Value, Industry Share, Current Market Scenario with Covid-19 Impact, Leading Manufacturers Forecast till 2025https://themarketeagle.com/