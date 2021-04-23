“Screenless Display Market” report provides strategic supports mentioned by the business specialists with market sources, amount of manufacturing cost structure, raw materials, forecasts, turnover, manufacturing outlays, latest market trends, labor cost, demands and much more. Screenless Display market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).
Key Market Trends:
Visual Image Expected to Hold a Significant Share
– Visual image screenless displays are capable of recognizing any image or thing with the aid of the human eye. An intermediate object is used which reflects light before reaching the retina or the eye. This intermediate object can be a hologram, Liquid Crystal Displays (LCD)s or even cockpit windows.
– The examples of the visual image screenless displays include holographic displays, virtual reality goggles (VRG), heads-up displays (HUDs), etc. A hologram is a photographic recording of a light field, and it is used to display a fully 3D image of the holographic subject, which is seen without the aid of special glasses or other intermediate optics.
– With the emergence of holographic displays as an efficient alternative for screens and touch screens, visual image screen displays are expected to gain wide popularity over the forecast period.
– Constant innovations concerning holograms and holographic projections have led to this technology expanding its reach in the current tech-savvy world. Recently, a team of scientists from RMIT University and the Beijing Institute of Technology have designed the ‘world’s thinnest’ hologram. Furthermore, this hologram is capable of being integrated into everyday products like smartphones.
– Moreover, rising use of heads-up displays, across various sectors such as aerospace, consumer electronics, and automobiles are further driving the interest in visual image screenless display technology.
– Further, the average selling price of Virtual Reality (VR) screenless viewers is expected to decrease in the coming years making the adoption of these technologies more feasible.
North America to Account for a Major Share
– Globally, North America has the largest concentration of technology firms. The is home to several large technology corporations, which hold a major share in this market. Major technology giants such as Google and Microsoft, which occupy a major market share in the global market, are based in the United States.
– Additionally, the MIT research wing has been working on many other systems to realize screenless display. Numerous other institutions in this country are also working on screenless display technologies. The University of Washington has brought out retinal projection systems, which could help the visually impaired.
– With the increased funding for these kinds of institutions, the technology is expected to witness breakthroughs in the coming years. In 2015, it was estimated that U.S. research universities spent a combined USD 68.8 billion on R&D. The universities are among the largest R&D budgets in the globe. Annual R&D expenditure for 10 of the 20 institutions exceeds USD 1 billion.
– The consumers in this region are always looking to upgrade and adapt to new technologies and devices. Incidentally, many companies choose to launch their products and perform trail deployment in this region.
– Further, the increasing disposable in this country is resulting in users spending heavily on new gadgets to meet the requirements of the expected lifestyle. With all these factors influencing the market, the industry is expected to witness a high growth rate in this region.
Detailed TOC of Screenless Display Market Report 2019-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
4.3 Market Drivers
4.3.1 Smart Alternatives to Screen Based Display
4.4 Market Restraints
4.4.1 Lack of Awareness and Low Penetration of the Product
4.5 Value Chain / Supply Chain Analysis
4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis
4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Technology
5.1.1 Visual Image
5.1.2 Retina
5.1.3 Synaptic Interface
5.2 By End-user Industry
5.2.1 Consumer Electronics
5.2.2 Aerospace & Defense
5.2.3 Healthcare
5.2.4 Automotive
5.2.5 Other End-user Industries
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 North America
5.3.2 Europe
5.3.3 Asia-Pacific
5.3.4 Latin America
5.3.5 Middle East & Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Alphabet Inc.
6.1.2 Avegant Corporation
6.1.3 Displair Inc.
6.1.4 Realview Imaging Ltd.
6.1.5 Microsoft Corporation
6.1.6 Magic Leap, Inc.
6.1.7 Synaptics Incorporated
6.1.8 Holoxica Ltd.
6.1.9 Eon Reality Inc.
6.1.10 Leia Inc.
6.1.11 Sony Corporation
7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
