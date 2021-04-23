“ Programmable Logic Controller (PLC) Market” report provides strategic supports mentioned by the business specialists with market sources, amount of manufacturing cost structure, raw materials, forecasts, turnover, manufacturing outlays, latest market trends, labor cost, demands and much more. Programmable Logic Controller (PLC) market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).

Request a sample copy of the report – https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-sample/14245090

Key Market Trends:

Oil & Gas Industry to Occupy the Major Market Share

– Recovering crude oil prices are leading to increased upstream activities, especially in the CIS region. It is estimated that Russia also has a capex of over USD 160 billion till 2025, with over 29 new development projects expected to begin over the forecast period.

– Projects, such as Prirazlomnoye Field, Baltic LNG, and Sakhalin III, are expected to contribute to the current demand for PLCs is the region.

– According to the latest oil and gas workforce report published by Oil and Gas UK, there are just 3032 active drillers in the country. As a result, many ongoing projects are forced to automate several operations to adjust to these factors.

– The region’s existing infrastructure requires storage and refining capacity expansions, in order to ensure substantially of its imports of either LNG or pipeline gas. These operations are further expected to provide considerable opportunities for the PLC market in the region.

Germany to Witness the Highest Growth

– The automotive industry is one of the largest sources of demand for PLCs in the country. The German automotive industry is one of the largest manufacturing sectors in the world.

– Several leading vendors of automation and control equipment, such as Schneider Electric, Siemens Kuka, etc., are based in Germany, thus, driving a high flow of investments toward R&D activities. As a result, the country has a high degree of automation in most of its end- user industries.

– The country also has a large number of robots. According to the recent estimates of International Federation of Robotics (IFR), Germany has the most robot density in the world (294 units per 10,000 workers),

– According to the VDMA + Robotics Automation Organization, the robotics and automation turnover in Germany increased by 4.17% in 2018, when compared to that in 2017. Thus the huge scope of PLCs in Germany can be estimated from this data.

Market Overview:

The an PLC market was valued at USD 3758.3 million in 2018, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.6% during the forecast period to reach USD 4139.5 million by 2024. ’s higher investment levels, since 2016, in Industrial IoT have made the region maintain its lead among the other regions, such as the and Asia.

– The evolution of technological advancements, and innovations across various manufacturing units, have encouraged the adoption of automation technologies. Digitization and Industry 4.0 revolution have significantly stimulated the growth of automation among an industries, by necessitating the use of smarter and automated solutions, such as control systems and robotics, to improve production processes

– The industrial PLC security issues are nearly as common as the PLCs. This is due to the fact that these devices are connected through a network, which controls critical infrastructures within the industrial set up. PLCs might make use of a web-based interface, which further increases the vulnerability of the PLCs. Key Manufacturers Like

ABB Ltd

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Schneider Electric SE

Rockwell Automation

Siemens AG

Honeywell International Inc.

Omron Corporation

Panasonic Corporation

Robert Bosch GmbH

Emerson Electric Co.

Hitachi Ltd