Photonics market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).
Key Market Trends:
Application of Silicon Photonics to Gain the Market Share in Data Communication
– Silicon photonics is an evolving branch of photonics offering a clear advantage over electric conductors used in semiconductors, which are used in high-speed transmission systems.
– In data center applications, fiber-based optical interconnects can be used to provide point-to-point links enabling high-bandwidth, inter-rack, data communications. However, due to the use of bulk optical components, high energy and cost is a key disadvantage.
– The integration of silicon photonic devices can be used for high-bandwidth, multi-channel, wavelength division multiplexed and with good optical communications.
– The realization of an on-chip channelized spectrum monitor and a network-node-on-a-chip is a key example, where these optical integrated circuits are used to replace bulk optical components with their functional equivalents on monolithic silicon.
– 100G silicon photonic transceiver is gaining the market due to its high data speed data communication with future integration in 5G technology
– Intel Corporation’s portfolio of 100G silicon photonics transceivers are optimized to meet the bandwidth requirements of next-generation communications infrastructure while withstanding harsh environmental conditions.
North America Occupies the Major Market Share
– North America is gaining the photonics market due to the need for high-speed data transfer and storage systems and the rise of the market towards energy efficient equipment.
– Photonics is leading to the development of new products in different domains. Hamamatsu Photonics K.K. manufactures some of the products like new stream camera FESCA 100 in the stream cameras.
– The is growing as it has many photonics based companies with the growth of parent markets, such as lighting, safety & defense applications, and healthcare and production technology.
– To enhance its new-generation in, IaaS and PaaS Cloud Service K5, Fujitsu announced high-availability data centres in North America which will stimulate in the development of photonics market.
Market Overview:
The latest trends, product portfolio, demographics, geographical segmentation, and regulatory framework of the Photonics market have also been involved in the study.
- Drivers: (Developing regions and growing markets)
- Limitations: (Regional, Key Player facing Issues, Future Barriers for growth)
- Opportunities: (Regional, Growth Rate, Competitive, Consumption)
Key Questions Answered in Market Report: –
- What will the market growth rate, Overview and Analysis by Type of Photonics market in 2023?
- What are the key factors driving, Analysis by Applications and Countries Photonics market?
- What are Dynamics, This Overview Includes Analysis of Scope, and price analysis of top Vendors Profiles of Photonics ?
- Who are Opportunities, Risk and Driving Force of Photonics market? Knows Upstream Raw Materials Sourcing and Downstream Buyers
- Who are the opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in Photonics space? Business Overview by Type, Applications, Gross Margin and Market Share
- What are the Photonics market opportunities, market risk and market overview of the Market?
Lastly, the Global Photonics Market Research covers a complete market structure across the world with a comprehensive analysis of major key factors. This report provides planned orientations referred by the industry experts.
Study objectives of Photonics Market Report:
- To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with the Photonics market forecast of various segments and sub-segments of the Photonics market
- To provide insights into factors influencing and affecting market growth
- To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments based on material, type, design, and end user
- To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional markets and key countries
- To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market shares, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market
- To provide economic factors, technology and Photonics market trends that influence the global Photonics market
Detailed TOC of Photonics Market Report 2019-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
4.3 Market Drivers
4.3.1 Emergence Of Silicon-Based Photonics Applications
4.3.2 Increasing Focus on High Performance and Eco- friendly Solutions
4.4 Market Restraints
4.4.1 High Cost of Photonics Enabled Devices Due to High Integration
4.5 Value Chain Analysis
4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis
4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
4.7 Technology Snapshot
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Application
5.1.1 Surveying & Detection
5.1.2 Production Technology
5.1.3 Data Communication
5.1.4 Image Capture & Display
5.1.5 Medical Technology
5.1.6 Lighting
5.1.7 Others (Traffic, Research)
5.2 Geography
5.2.1 North America
5.2.2 Europe
5.2.3 Asia-Pacific
5.2.4 Rest of the World
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Hamamatsu Photonics KK
6.1.2 Intel Corporation
6.1.3 Polatis Photonics Inc.
6.1.4 Alcatel-Lucent S.A.
6.1.5 Molex Inc. (Koch Industries)
6.1.6 Infinera Corporation
6.1.7 NEC Corporation
6.1.8 Innolume GmbH
6.1.9 Finisar Corporation
6.1.10 IPG Photonics
6.1.11 Osram Licht AG
6.1.12 Philips N.V.
6.1.13 Photonics SAS (Keopsys)
6.1.14 Schott AG
6.1.15 Carl Zeiss AG
7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
