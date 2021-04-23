“Photonics Market” report provides strategic supports mentioned by the business specialists with market sources, amount of manufacturing cost structure, raw materials, forecasts, turnover, manufacturing outlays, latest market trends, labor cost, demands and much more. Photonics market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).

Key Market Trends:

Application of Silicon Photonics to Gain the Market Share in Data Communication

– Silicon photonics is an evolving branch of photonics offering a clear advantage over electric conductors used in semiconductors, which are used in high-speed transmission systems.

– In data center applications, fiber-based optical interconnects can be used to provide point-to-point links enabling high-bandwidth, inter-rack, data communications. However, due to the use of bulk optical components, high energy and cost is a key disadvantage.

– The integration of silicon photonic devices can be used for high-bandwidth, multi-channel, wavelength division multiplexed and with good optical communications.

– The realization of an on-chip channelized spectrum monitor and a network-node-on-a-chip is a key example, where these optical integrated circuits are used to replace bulk optical components with their functional equivalents on monolithic silicon.

– 100G silicon photonic transceiver is gaining the market due to its high data speed data communication with future integration in 5G technology

– Intel Corporation’s portfolio of 100G silicon photonics transceivers are optimized to meet the bandwidth requirements of next-generation communications infrastructure while withstanding harsh environmental conditions.

North America Occupies the Major Market Share

– North America is gaining the photonics market due to the need for high-speed data transfer and storage systems and the rise of the market towards energy efficient equipment.

– Photonics is leading to the development of new products in different domains. Hamamatsu Photonics K.K. manufactures some of the products like new stream camera FESCA 100 in the stream cameras.

– The is growing as it has many photonics based companies with the growth of parent markets, such as lighting, safety & defense applications, and healthcare and production technology.

– To enhance its new-generation in, IaaS and PaaS Cloud Service K5, Fujitsu announced high-availability data centres in North America which will stimulate in the development of photonics market.

Market Overview:

The global photonics market was valued at USD 636.63 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach a value of USD 1001.3 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 7.89% over the forecast period (2019 – 2024). The trends in photonics such as lidar or additive manufacturing are growing. Lidar technology has been around for decades to analyze the distribution of gases and pollutants in the atmosphere, it has become a crucial technology for autonomous driving in recent years.

– Silicon-based photonics application is the key drivers for the photonics market. Hybrid silicon lasers (silicon and group III-V semiconductor) are used in telecommunications and data center applications which gives the advantage of light-emitting properties of III-V semiconductor materials.

– Technological advancements in light-based technologies have been driving the new wave of innovation by providing sustainable solutions to global challenges, which has been identified as a major driving factor in the global market.

