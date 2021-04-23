The report focuses on the favorable Global “Next Generation Biometrics market” and its expanding nature. The Next Generation Biometrics market report provides a comprehensive study of the market segmentation, service providers, stockholders, sponsors, and important market players, size, and share, market dynamics such as the growth drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

Market Overview:

Next Generation Biometrics market report focuses on the latest trends in the global and regional spaces on all the significant components, including the capacity, cost, price, technology, supplies, production, profit, and competition. Moreover, the old data and present development of the Next Generation Biometrics market have been given in the scope of the report. The latest trends, product portfolio, demographics, geographical segmentation, and regulatory framework of the Next Generation Biometrics market have also been involved in the study.

Key Market Trends:

Banking and Financial Industry to be the Fastest Growing Sector

– Major Banks are rolling out biometric authentication. JP Morgan Chase, Bank of America and Wells Fargo allow their customers to log in to mobile banking via fingerprint authentication.

– Voice authentication is also deployed in banks call centres to identify customers. Next generation biometric authentication can raise the satisfaction of their customers, as it can eliminate passwords and increase the demand to adopt for biometrics in the banking sector, which makes this market grow.

– For instance, Wells Fargo is working on a payment solution that will make use of the voice of its customers to authenticate transactions and access services. While other banks and financial institutions still have limited approach towards voice biometrics and use it only to let customers access information like account balance, etc., Wells Fargo bold step to use voice biometrics to authenticate payments is quite a news for financial security experts.

Asia-Pacific to Execute a Significant Growth Rate Over the Forecast Period

– The market in the region is expected to witness significant growth in emerging economies, which is estimated to grow steadily over the forecast period. Apart from the consumer electronics and government sector, the healthcare sector is expected to experience a rise in the application of next-generation biometrics in this region.

– Developing countries, such as China, are driving the growth of biometric systems. China has initiated a biometric national ID program, which commenced in 2013, whereas, started the program in 2011. These countries are driving the growth of biometric systems. However, the increase in computer storage of essential documents has increased the need for next-generation biometric systems.

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Inclination of Growth toward E-Passport Program

4.3.2 Integration of Biometrics in Smartphones Driving Growth

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 Fear of Privacy Invasion Challenging Growth

4.4.2 High Initial Cost of Systems Restricting Growth

4.5 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.5.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.5.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

4.6 Technology Snapshot

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Type of Solution

5.1.1 Face Recognition

5.1.2 Fingerprint Recognition

5.1.3 IRIS Recognition

5.1.4 Palm Print Recognition

5.1.5 Signature Recognition

5.1.6 Other Types of Solutions

5.2 By End-user Vertical

5.2.1 Banking & Financial Service

5.2.2 Home Security

5.2.3 Travel & Immigration

5.2.4 Defense

5.2.5 Healthcare

5.2.6 Government

5.2.7 Other End-user Verticals

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Middle East & Africa

5.3.5 Latin America

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Cross Match Technologies

6.1.2 Fingerprint Cards AB

6.1.3 Fujitsu Ltd

6.1.4 Siemens AG

6.1.5 Suprema Inc.

6.1.6 Thales Group

6.1.7 RCG Holdings Limited

6.1.8 Safran SA

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

