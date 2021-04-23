The Market Eagle

Global Next Generation Biometrics Market 2021 Segmentation and Analysis by Recent Trends, Development and Growth by Trending Regions by 2024

Apr 23, 2021

Next Generation Biometrics

The report focuses on the favorable Global “Next Generation Biometrics market” and its expanding nature. The Next Generation Biometrics market report provides a comprehensive study of the market segmentation, service providers, stockholders, sponsors, and important market players, size, and share, market dynamics such as the growth drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

Market Overview:

  • The global next generation biometrics market was valued at USD 12.07 billion in 2018, and is expected to reach a value of USD 69.27 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 35.53%, during the forecast period (2019 – 2024). One of the key trends witnessed in the next generation biometrics market is a paradigm shift in business discourse towards more privacy and less security threats. The end users are increasingly looking for integrated solutions, rather than depending on conventional methods.
  • – The next-generation biometric market is anticipated to grow at a significant growth rate, owing to the rising number of terrorist activities, coupled with the increasing theft activities on the part of crucial data and information that have raised concerns regarding national security. Major factors, such as growth in e-passport program, government support, and extensive use in criminal identification, are majorly driving the market.
  • – The rise in airport security initiatives and attempts to reduce the crime rates have increased the investments in biometric systems, globally. Various government initiatives, such as e-passports, e- driving licenses, border management, and national IDs, are being implemented in the developed countries using advanced biometrics
  • – IRIS recognition is one of the fastest-growing segments among the type of solution. Few benefits of this technology are that it is easy to use, difficult to forge, and is accurate. The iris recognition application in the consumer electronics sector is expected witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period, mainly because of the commercialization of various iris scan-based electronic devices, like smartphones, tablets, smart watches, notebooks, and others.
  • – However, factors such as high deployment costs and fear of privacy intrusion are expected to hamper the growth of the market.

    Key Manufacturers

  • Cross Match Technologies
  • Fingerprint Cards AB
  • Fujitsu Ltd
  • Siemens AG
  • Suprema Inc.
  • Thales Group
  • RCG Holdings Limited
  • Safran SA

    Market Dynamics: –

    • Drivers: (Developing regions and growing markets)
    • Limitations: (Regional, Key Player facing Issues, Future Barriers for growth)
    • Opportunities: (Regional, Growth Rate, Competitive, Consumption)

    Next Generation Biometrics market report focuses on the latest trends in the global and regional spaces on all the significant components, including the capacity, cost, price, technology, supplies, production, profit, and competition. Moreover, the old data and present development of the Next Generation Biometrics market have been given in the scope of the report. The latest trends, product portfolio, demographics, geographical segmentation, and regulatory framework of the Next Generation Biometrics market have also been involved in the study.

    Scope of the Report:

  • Next generation biometrics are the technologies that are used to authenticate the identity of individuals through biological characteristics such as facial expression, voice, palm, fingerprints, signature, iris, vein and DNA. The biometric techniques are easy to use and the data obtained are in the digital form that will be hard to forge or duplicate and to rebuild. Moreover, next generation biometrics are available in various type of solutions that can cater to many end-user verticals according to their need.

    TOC of Next Generation Biometrics Market Report Covered:

    Introduction, Research Methodology, Executive Summary, Key Inferences, Market Overview, Next Generation Biometrics market Dynamics, Market Segmentation, Competitive Landscape, Key Players, Future of the Market, and continued…

    Reasons to Purchase Next Generation Biometrics Market Report Covered:

    • The report analyses how Next Generation Biometrics market will grow in the future.
    • Analyzing various perspectives of the Next Generation Biometrics market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis.
    • Study on the product type that is expected to dominate the market and regions that are expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period
    • Recognize the new developments, Next Generation Biometrics market shares and policies employed by the major market players.
    • Competitive landscape including the Next Generation Biometrics market share of major players along with the key policies accepted for development in the past five years
    • Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis and strategies employed by the major Next Generation Biometrics market players

    Key Market Trends:

    Banking and Financial Industry to be the Fastest Growing Sector

    – Major Banks are rolling out biometric authentication. JP Morgan Chase, Bank of America and Wells Fargo allow their customers to log in to mobile banking via fingerprint authentication.
    – Voice authentication is also deployed in banks call centres to identify customers. Next generation biometric authentication can raise the satisfaction of their customers, as it can eliminate passwords and increase the demand to adopt for biometrics in the banking sector, which makes this market grow.
    – For instance, Wells Fargo is working on a payment solution that will make use of the voice of its customers to authenticate transactions and access services. While other banks and financial institutions still have limited approach towards voice biometrics and use it only to let customers access information like account balance, etc., Wells Fargo bold step to use voice biometrics to authenticate payments is quite a news for financial security experts.

    Asia-Pacific to Execute a Significant Growth Rate Over the Forecast Period

    – The market in the region is expected to witness significant growth in emerging economies, which is estimated to grow steadily over the forecast period. Apart from the consumer electronics and government sector, the healthcare sector is expected to experience a rise in the application of next-generation biometrics in this region.
    – Developing countries, such as China, are driving the growth of biometric systems. China has initiated a biometric national ID program, which commenced in 2013, whereas, started the program in 2011. These countries are driving the growth of biometric systems. However, the increase in computer storage of essential documents has increased the need for next-generation biometric systems.

    Study objectives of Next Generation Biometrics Market Report:

    • To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with the Next Generation Biometrics market forecast of various segments and sub-segments of the Next Generation Biometrics market
    • To provide insights into factors influencing and affecting market growth
    • To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments based on material, type, design, and end user
    • To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional markets and key countries
    • To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market shares, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market
    • To provide economic factors, technology and Next Generation Biometrics market trends that influence the global Next Generation Biometrics market

    Detailed TOC of Next Generation Biometrics Market Report 2019-2024:

    1 INTRODUCTION
    1.1 Study Deliverables
    1.2 Study Assumptions
    1.3 Scope of the Study

    2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

    3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

    4 MARKET DYNAMICS
    4.1 Market Overview
    4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
    4.3 Market Drivers
    4.3.1 Inclination of Growth toward E-Passport Program
    4.3.2 Integration of Biometrics in Smartphones Driving Growth
    4.4 Market Restraints
    4.4.1 Fear of Privacy Invasion Challenging Growth
    4.4.2 High Initial Cost of Systems Restricting Growth
    4.5 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis
    4.5.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
    4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
    4.5.3 Threat of New Entrants
    4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products
    4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
    4.6 Technology Snapshot

    5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
    5.1 By Type of Solution
    5.1.1 Face Recognition
    5.1.2 Fingerprint Recognition
    5.1.3 IRIS Recognition
    5.1.4 Palm Print Recognition
    5.1.5 Signature Recognition
    5.1.6 Other Types of Solutions
    5.2 By End-user Vertical
    5.2.1 Banking & Financial Service
    5.2.2 Home Security
    5.2.3 Travel & Immigration
    5.2.4 Defense
    5.2.5 Healthcare
    5.2.6 Government
    5.2.7 Other End-user Verticals
    5.3 Geography
    5.3.1 North America
    5.3.2 Europe
    5.3.3 Asia-Pacific
    5.3.4 Middle East & Africa
    5.3.5 Latin America

    6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
    6.1 Company Profiles
    6.1.1 Cross Match Technologies
    6.1.2 Fingerprint Cards AB
    6.1.3 Fujitsu Ltd
    6.1.4 Siemens AG
    6.1.5 Suprema Inc.
    6.1.6 Thales Group
    6.1.7 RCG Holdings Limited
    6.1.8 Safran SA

    7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

    8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

     

