Global "N-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone (NMP) Market" Research Report 2021-2027:

N-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone (NMP) is an important polar solvent with strong selectivity and stability. It is a colorless oily liquid and has slight amine odor, which can be soluble in water, alcohols, ethers, esters, ketones, halogenated hydrocarbons, aromatics and castor oil.

The N-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone (NMP) industry has strong technical barriers and high industry concentration. The top 5 manufacturers accounted for 60% share in 2019. The manufacturers are concentrated in China, United States, Europe and Japan.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global N-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone (NMP) Market

The global N-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone (NMP) market was valued at USD 934.4 million in 2019 and it is expected to reach USD 1486.4 million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 9.9% during 2021-2026.

Global N-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone (NMP) Market: Drivers and Restrains

Global N-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone (NMP) Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

The research covers the current N-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone (NMP) market size of the market and its growth rates based on 6-year records with company outline of TOP KEY PLAYERS/MANUFACTURERS:

BASF

Mitsubishi Chemical

Londellbasell

Ashland

Eastman

Synmiway Chemical

MYI Chemical

Yuneng Chemical

Ganzhou Zhongneng

Guangming Chemicals

Ruian Chemical

SNET

CNSG

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

By the product type, the N-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone (NMP) market is primarily split into:

Electronic Grade

Pharmaceutical Grade

Industrial Grade

By the end users/application, N-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone (NMP) market report covers the following segments:

Electronics

Pharmaceuticals

Paints and Coatings

Petrochemical Processing

The key regions covered in the N-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone (NMP) market report are:



North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Table of Contents with Major Points:

Detailed TOC of Global N-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone (NMP) Market Research Report 2021-2027, by Manufacturers, Regions, Types and Applications

1 N-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone (NMP) Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of N-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone (NMP)

1.2 N-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone (NMP) Segment by Type

1.3 N-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone (NMP) Segment by Application

1.4 Global N-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone (NMP) Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

1.5 N-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone (NMP) Industry

1.6 N-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone (NMP) Market Trends

2 Global N-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone (NMP) Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global N-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone (NMP) Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2021)

2.2 Global N-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone (NMP) Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2021)

2.3 Global N-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone (NMP) Average Price by Manufacturers (2015-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers N-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone (NMP) Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

2.5 N-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone (NMP) Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

2.7 Primary Interviews with Key N-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone (NMP) Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 N-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone (NMP) Retrospective Market Scenario by Region

3.1 Global N-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone (NMP) Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2021

3.2 Global N-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone (NMP) Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2021

3.3 North America N-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone (NMP) Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.4 Europe N-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone (NMP) Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.5 Asia Pacific N-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone (NMP) Market Facts & Figures by Region

3.6 Latin America N-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone (NMP) Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.7 Middle East and Africa N-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone (NMP) Market Facts & Figures by Country

4 Global N-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone (NMP) Historic Market Analysis by Type

4.1 Global N-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone (NMP) Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2021)

4.2 Global N-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone (NMP) Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2021)

4.3 Global N-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone (NMP) Price Market Share by Type (2015-2021)

4.4 Global N-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone (NMP) Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2021): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Global N-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone (NMP) Historic Market Analysis by Application

5.1 Global N-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone (NMP) Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2021)

5.2 Global N-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone (NMP) Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2021)

5.3 Global N-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone (NMP) Price by Application (2015-2021)

6 Company Profiles and Key Figures in N-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone (NMP) Business

7 N-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone (NMP) Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9 Market Dynamics

9.1 Market Trends

9.2 Opportunities and Drivers

9.3 Challenges

9.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

10 Global Market Forecast

10.1 Global N-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone (NMP) Market Estimates and Projections by Type

10.2 N-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone (NMP) Market Estimates and Projections by Application

10.3 N-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone (NMP) Market Estimates and Projections by Region

10.4 North America N-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone (NMP) Estimates and Projections (2021-2027)

10.5 Europe N-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone (NMP) Estimates and Projections (2021-2027)

10.6 Asia Pacific N-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone (NMP) Estimates and Projections (2021-2027)

10.7 Latin America N-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone (NMP) Estimates and Projections (2021-2027)

10.8 Middle East and Africa N-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone (NMP) Estimates and Projections (2021-2027)

11 Research Finding and Conclusion

12 Methodology and Data Source

