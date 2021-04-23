“Liquid Crystal on Silicon (LCoS) Display Market” report provides strategic supports mentioned by the business specialists with market sources, amount of manufacturing cost structure, raw materials, forecasts, turnover, manufacturing outlays, latest market trends, labor cost, demands and much more. Liquid Crystal on Silicon (LCoS) Display market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).
Key Market Trends:
Head-mounted Displays to Witness Huge Demand for LCoS Systems
– Head-mounted displays used for augmented and virtual reality have unique characteristics that handheld displays and spatial displays do not offer.
– Training of all types is the most important potential use of AR/VR. Navy researchers are integrating AR technology into head mounted displays (HMD) to effectively provide ground deployed troops with the technology utilized by pilots.
– In June 2018, Spex, a division of Toronto-based wearable medical device developer eSight, released a new hardware and software platform intended to combine the best current augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) features in a head-mounted device that can be worn all day.
– HMDs are not only used in virtual reality gaming, but also been used in military, medical and engineering contexts. In March 2019, Valve launched a teaser site featuring a brand-new virtual reality headset, called the Valve Index. It has inside-out tracking to allow players to move around a room without worrying about placing base stations or external tracking cameras.
Asia-Pacific to Emerge as the Fastest Growing Market
– According to asiapacificelectronics.com, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to deliver USD 212 billion in GDP, as a result of mmWave 5G by 2034.
– The majority of countries in Asia-Pacific have experienced a prolonged period of dynamic economic growth, which was reflected in rising disposable incomes.
– A significant milestone on the path toward becoming a manufacturing hub was achieved in 2017, when India’s domestic electronics production exceeded imports of electronic goods into the country.
– Consumer’s lifestyle is changing, as they are adopting new technology and embracing the new trends in technology.
– A growing customer base of middle class and increased penetration of consumer durables have provided enough scope for the growth of the Indian electronics sector.
Detailed TOC of Liquid Crystal on Silicon (LCoS) Display Market Report 2019-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
4.3 Market Drivers
4.3.1 Latest AR & VR Trends to Support the Market Growth
4.3.2 Increasing Demand for High-Resolution Display Products to Drive Market Growth
4.4 Market Restraints
4.4.1 Cost of Technology Development to Hinder the Market Growth
4.5 Value Chain Analysis
4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis
4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Product
5.1.1 Head-mounted Display (HMD)
5.1.2 Projector
5.1.3 Head Up Display (HUD)
5.2 By Technology
5.2.1 Felloelectrics LCoS (FLCoS)
5.2.2 Nematics LCoS (NLCoS)
5.2.3 Wave length Selective Switching (WSS).
5.3 By End User
5.3.1 Consumer Electronics
5.3.2 Automotive
5.3.3 Aviation
5.3.4 Optical 3D Measurement
5.3.5 Medical
5.3.6 Military
5.4 Geography
5.4.1 North America
5.4.2 Europe
5.4.3 Asia-Pacific
5.4.4 Rest of the World
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 LCoS Technology Providers
6.1.1.1 OmniVision Technologies Inc.
6.1.1.2 Hamamatsu Photonics KK
6.1.1.3 Meadowlark Optics Inc.
6.1.1.4 Syndiant Inc.
6.1.1.5 HOLOEYE Photonics AG
6.1.1.6 Himax Technologies Inc.
6.1.2 LCoS Display Device Manufactures
6.1.2.1 JVC KENWOOD USA Corporation
6.1.2.2 Sony Corporation
6.1.2.3 Koninklijke Philips NV
6.1.2.4 Google Inc.
6.1.2.5 Microsoft Corporation
6.1.2.6 Magic Leap Inc.
7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
Purchase This Report (Price 4250 USD for single user license) –https://www.absolutereports.com/purchase/14245024
