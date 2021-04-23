“IR and Thermal Imaging Systems Market” report provides strategic supports mentioned by the business specialists with market sources, amount of manufacturing cost structure, raw materials, forecasts, turnover, manufacturing outlays, latest market trends, labor cost, demands and much more. IR and Thermal Imaging Systems market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).
Key Market Trends:
Industrial Applications are Expected to Have a Major Market Share.
Thermal imaging has initiated the process of making substantial inroads into other types of applications such as uncooled microbolometer-based detectors. These sensors have a long wave infrared band from 7.5 to 14 µm. Microbolometers are cheaper, smaller in size, lighter in weight; all these attributes while possessing immediate power-up capabilities, decreased power consumption, longer means the time between failures and are comparatively better than traditional bolometers.
The automotive industry uses thermal imaging as part of the safety system (E.g., identification of animals or humans on the road and warn the drivers before they encounter these potential hazards). Rear-view visibility systems (backup cameras) are now becoming mandatory on all new light vehicles sold in the US. With autonomous vehicles coming into the picture, this technology can facilitate the automatic breaking by distinguishing based on object size.
North America to Hold a Significant Market Share
Latest technological breakthroughs have facilitated the advancement of new IR and thermal imaging systems that can make the overall processes more efficient and can significantly improve accuracy in various applications.
There have been a series of new product launches, mergers and acquisitions in North America to take advantage of this opportunity. The major driver behind the investments has been the overall evolution and application of new technologies to unlock a huge number of volumes that were previously considered non-commercial. With these series of investments, industrial, transportation, security, and surveillance systems applications in North America is set to boom over the forecast period.
For instance, L-3 Communications majorly based out in the launched its latest Warrior Systems (ALST) and has signed a contract to deliver ground laser target designators to the Republic of Korea. L-3 released its latest Scarab system (a laser designator armed with rangefinding and an IR thermal imager), which is providing exact target designation during the day, night and in all battlefield conditions. The contract value is approximately USD 30 million.
Market Overview:
Key Manufacturers Like
Scope of the Report:
IR and Thermal Imaging Systems market report focuses on the latest trends in the global and regional spaces on all the significant components, including the capacity, cost, price, technology, supplies, production, profit, and competition. Moreover, the old data and present development of the IR and Thermal Imaging Systems market have been given in the scope of the report. The latest trends, product portfolio, demographics, geographical segmentation, and regulatory framework of the IR and Thermal Imaging Systems market have also been involved in the study.
Market Dynamics: –
- Drivers: (Developing regions and growing markets)
- Limitations: (Regional, Key Player facing Issues, Future Barriers for growth)
- Opportunities: (Regional, Growth Rate, Competitive, Consumption)
Key Questions Answered in Market Report: –
- What will the market growth rate, Overview and Analysis by Type of IR and Thermal Imaging Systems market in 2023?
- What are the key factors driving, Analysis by Applications and Countries IR and Thermal Imaging Systems market?
- What are Dynamics, This Overview Includes Analysis of Scope, and price analysis of top Vendors Profiles of IR and Thermal Imaging Systems ?
- Who are Opportunities, Risk and Driving Force of IR and Thermal Imaging Systems market? Knows Upstream Raw Materials Sourcing and Downstream Buyers
- Who are the opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in IR and Thermal Imaging Systems space? Business Overview by Type, Applications, Gross Margin and Market Share
- What are the IR and Thermal Imaging Systems market opportunities, market risk and market overview of the Market?
Lastly, the Global IR and Thermal Imaging Systems Market Research covers a complete market structure across the world with a comprehensive analysis of major key factors. This report provides planned orientations referred by the industry experts.
Study objectives of IR and Thermal Imaging Systems Market Report:
- To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with the IR and Thermal Imaging Systems market forecast of various segments and sub-segments of the IR and Thermal Imaging Systems market
- To provide insights into factors influencing and affecting market growth
- To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments based on material, type, design, and end user
- To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional markets and key countries
- To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market shares, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market
- To provide economic factors, technology and IR and Thermal Imaging Systems market trends that influence the global IR and Thermal Imaging Systems market
Detailed TOC of IR and Thermal Imaging Systems Market Report 2019-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
4.3 Market Drivers
4.3.1 Low Cost of Solutions
4.3.2 Increasing Usage Across the Industries
4.3.3 Low Impact on the Environment
4.4 Market Restraints
4.4.1 Lack of Regular Support and Services
4.5 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis
4.5.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.5.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Solutions
5.1.1 Hardware
5.1.2 Software
5.1.3 Services
5.2 By Applications
5.2.1 Industrial
5.2.2 Security
5.2.3 Research and Development
5.2.4 Construction Industry
5.2.5 Maritime
5.2.6 Transportation
5.2.7 Law Enforcement Agencies
5.2.8 Other Applications
5.3 By Form Factor
5.3.1 Handheld Imaging Devices & Systems
5.3.2 Fixed Mounted (Rotary and Non-Rotary)
5.4 Geography
5.4.1 North America
5.4.1.1 US
5.4.1.2 Canada
5.4.2 Europe
5.4.2.1 UK
5.4.2.2 Germany
5.4.2.3 France
5.4.2.4 Rest of Europe
5.4.3 Asia Pacific
5.4.3.1 China
5.4.3.2 Japan
5.4.3.3 India
5.4.3.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.4.4 Latin America
5.4.4.1 Brazil
5.4.4.2 Mexico
5.4.4.3 Argentina
5.4.4.4 Rest of Latin America
5.4.5 Middle East and Africa
5.4.5.1 Saudi Arabia
5.4.5.2 UAE
5.4.5.3 South Africa
5.4.5.4 Rest of Middle East and Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Flir Systems, Inc.
6.1.2 L-3 Communications Holdings
6.1.3 ULIS
6.1.4 Lockheed Martin
6.1.5 Bae Systems plc
6.1.6 Leonardo DRS
6.1.7 Elbit Systems Ltd.
6.1.8 Raytheon
6.1.9 Sofradir Group
6.1.10 Thermoteknix Systems Ltd.
7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
