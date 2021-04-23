“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry”

Industrial Pails & Drums refer to Pails & Drums used to hold objects such as products, materials, etc. in industrial production.

The following firms are included in the Industrial Pails & Drums Market Report:

SCHUTZ

Mauser Group B.V.

FDL Packaging Group

Grief Inc.

Orora

Industrial Container Services

Fibrestar Drums Ltd

Balmer Lawrie & Co. Ltd.

Qorpak

High Density Polyethylene (HDPE)

Low Density Polyethylene (LDPE)

Polypropylene (PP)

Metal

Others Market by Application:

Chemicals

Pharmaceuticals

Food and Beverages

Petroleum & Petrochemicals

Lubricants