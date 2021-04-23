The report focuses on the favorable Global “Industrial Lighting market” and its expanding nature. The Industrial Lighting market report provides a comprehensive study of the market segmentation, service providers, stockholders, sponsors, and important market players, size, and share, market dynamics such as the growth drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

Market Overview:

Industrial Lighting market report focuses on the latest trends in the global and regional spaces on all the significant components, including the capacity, cost, price, technology, supplies, production, profit, and competition. Moreover, the old data and present development of the Industrial Lighting market have been given in the scope of the report. The latest trends, product portfolio, demographics, geographical segmentation, and regulatory framework of the Industrial Lighting market have also been involved in the study.

TOC of Industrial Lighting Market Report Covered:

Introduction, Research Methodology, Executive Summary, Key Inferences, Market Overview, Industrial Lighting market Dynamics, Market Segmentation, Competitive Landscape, Key Players, Future of the Market, and continued…

Reasons to Purchase Industrial Lighting Market Report Covered:

The report analyses how Industrial Lighting market will grow in the future.

Analyzing various perspectives of the Industrial Lighting market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis.

Study on the product type that is expected to dominate the market and regions that are expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period

Recognize the new developments, Industrial Lighting market shares and policies employed by the major market players.

Competitive landscape including the Industrial Lighting market share of major players along with the key policies accepted for development in the past five years

Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis and strategies employed by the major Industrial Lighting market players

Key Market Trends:

LED Light Source is Expected to Hold Major Share

– LED has the feature such as longevity, energy efficiency, low operational / maintenance costs, and ability to deliver an increasingly shorter return on investment(ROI) which ultimately drive its demand in the industrial Lighting market.

– Recently, government associations and utility companies have started providing incentives in order to help reduce industrial energy consumption. For which, rebates were provided to help offset the cost of a facility LED conversion or retrofit to lower energy usage.

– Furthermore, many companies have been rolling out LED fixtures for both indoor and outdoor applications, retrofit applications, by which they are slowly expanding to hazardous environments as well.

– For instance, Cree Inc. in October 2018 launched LED LXB Series Linear High-Bay luminaires that are suitable for high ceilings, high ambient temperatures, and high-profile spaces. The company reported that the launch of LXB series is in-line with the ongoing demand for linear fixtures across new industrial constructions and even for fluorescent retrofit high-bay installations.

Asia-Pacific Region Witnessed to Hold Major Share

– As the majority of the customers in urban areas of the Asia-pacific region are growing their priority, the leading online retailers are increasingly turning to smaller distribution centers in urban areas to complement the larger out-of-town centers. In South Korea, for example, a new government initiative known as e-Logis Town is transforming old truck terminals and distribution centers into high-tech hubs, providing significant opportunities for industrial lighting solution vendors to enter the market landscape.

– The governments in the region are promoting the usage of energy efficient lighting solutions, which is expected to see the adoption of LED lights increase significantly. China, for instance, followed a 5-year plan of phasing-out incandescent light bulbs over 100 watts starting 1st October 2012 and has gradually extended the ban to those over 15 watts on 1st October 2016.

– is set to witness investments close to INR 50,000 crore for the creation of warehousing facilities across the country, between 2018 and 2020. Different categories of warehousing are expected to create around 20,000 jobs during the three years to varying levels of specification and specialization.

Study objectives of Industrial Lighting Market Report:

To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with the Industrial Lighting market forecast of various segments and sub-segments of the Industrial Lighting market

To provide insights into factors influencing and affecting market growth

To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments based on material, type, design, and end user

To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional markets and key countries

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market shares, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

To provide economic factors, technology and Industrial Lighting market trends that influence the global Industrial Lighting market

Detailed TOC of Industrial Lighting Market Report 2019-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

2.1 Analysis Methodology

2.2 Research Phases

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Increasing Need for Energy Savings and Product Availability

4.3.2 Favorable Government Regulations

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 High Cost of Implementation and Lack of Manufacturing Standards

4.5 Value Chain / Supply Chain Analysis

4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Light Source

5.1.1 LED

5.1.2 High-intensity Discharge (HID) Lighting

5.1.3 Fluorescent Lighting

5.2 By Product

5.2.1 High/Low Bay Lighting

5.2.2 Flood/Area Lighting

5.3 By End-user Application

5.3.1 Oil and Gas

5.3.2 Mining

5.3.3 Pharmaceutical

5.3.4 Manufacturing

5.3.5 Warehouse

5.3.6 Other End-user Applications

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 North America

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.3 Asia-Pacific

5.4.4 Latin America

5.4.5 Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Koninklijke Philips NV

6.1.2 Cree Inc.

6.1.3 Eaton Corporation PLC

6.1.4 General Electric Company

6.1.5 Emerson Electric Co.

6.1.6 Dialight PLC

6.1.7 Legrand SA

6.1.8 Hubbell Incorporated

6.1.9 Zumtobel Group AG

6.1.10 Acuity Brands Inc.

6.1.11 Osram Licht AG

6.1.12 Trilux Lighting Ltd

6.1.13 Larson Electronics LLC

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

