“Grow Lights Market” report provides strategic supports mentioned by the business specialists with market sources, amount of manufacturing cost structure, raw materials, forecasts, turnover, manufacturing outlays, latest market trends, labor cost, demands and much more. Grow Lights market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).
Request a sample copy of the report – https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-sample/14244135
Key Market Trends:
Indoor Farming to Hold Largest Market Share
– With the rise of new technology in the grow lights and affordable gardening systems indicates that one-third of the millennia are growing herbs, indoors.
– One of the major benefits of indoor agriculture is its higher yield when compared with traditional farming. Enclosing facilities creates ideal growing environments, leading to less harvest time and repeat the harvest more times in a year.
– For example, according to the 2016 estimates of USDA, the average yield of conventionally grown tomatoes in the was estimated to be 805 cwt per acre or 1.85 pounds per square foot. In the same year, greenhouse hydroponic tomato farmers in the country experienced an average yield of 10.59 pounds per square foot.
– Further, in regions like North America, indoor farming activities are multiplying. According to Agrilyst Inc., North America has an average yield of 5.5 pounds per square foot per indoor farm that is producing leafy green vegetables in 2016. Over the forecast period, such high productivity is expected to draw more investments into the sector, creating more opportunities for the grow lights market over the forecast period.
Asia-Pacific to Witness the Fastest Growth Rate During the Forecast Period
– Asia-Pacific is one of the fastest growing regions for grow lighting. Rapid increase in urban agriculture, such as vertical farming, greenhouses, and growth chambers are fueling the demand for growth light in the region. Countries, like Japan, Taiwan, and China are the major source of demand for grow lights in the region and are estimated to stay so over the forecast period.
– In Japan, the urban agriculture establishments are addressed as plant factories and the country’s largest plant factory with a capacity of producing more than 20,000 heads of lettuce in a day, in just over a 3000-square-meter facility.
– Also, the country’s government and private sector encourage urban agriculture practices. For example, electronics giant Fujitsu, in recent years, converted its factories, that were formerly semiconductor manufacturing establishments, into plant factories.
– Taiwan is emerging as a major player for grow lights market housing the largest indoor plant production facility in the Asia-Pacific region. Over the forecast period, increasing urban agriculture initiatives in countries, like China and India, are expected to drive the demand for grow lights in the region.
Market Overview:
Key Manufacturers Like
Scope of the Report:
Grow Lights market report focuses on the latest trends in the global and regional spaces on all the significant components, including the capacity, cost, price, technology, supplies, production, profit, and competition. Moreover, the old data and present development of the Grow Lights market have been given in the scope of the report. The latest trends, product portfolio, demographics, geographical segmentation, and regulatory framework of the Grow Lights market have also been involved in the study.
Market Dynamics: –
- Drivers: (Developing regions and growing markets)
- Limitations: (Regional, Key Player facing Issues, Future Barriers for growth)
- Opportunities: (Regional, Growth Rate, Competitive, Consumption)
Inquire Or Share Your Questions If Any Before The Purchasing This Report – https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14244135
Key Questions Answered in Market Report: –
- What will the market growth rate, Overview and Analysis by Type of Grow Lights market in 2023?
- What are the key factors driving, Analysis by Applications and Countries Grow Lights market?
- What are Dynamics, This Overview Includes Analysis of Scope, and price analysis of top Vendors Profiles of Grow Lights ?
- Who are Opportunities, Risk and Driving Force of Grow Lights market? Knows Upstream Raw Materials Sourcing and Downstream Buyers
- Who are the opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in Grow Lights space? Business Overview by Type, Applications, Gross Margin and Market Share
- What are the Grow Lights market opportunities, market risk and market overview of the Market?
Lastly, the Global Grow Lights Market Research covers a complete market structure across the world with a comprehensive analysis of major key factors. This report provides planned orientations referred by the industry experts.
Purchase This Report (Price 4250 USD for single user license) – https://www.absolutereports.com/purchase/14244135
Study objectives of Grow Lights Market Report:
- To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with the Grow Lights market forecast of various segments and sub-segments of the Grow Lights market
- To provide insights into factors influencing and affecting market growth
- To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments based on material, type, design, and end user
- To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional markets and key countries
- To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market shares, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market
- To provide economic factors, technology and Grow Lights market trends that influence the global Grow Lights market
Detailed TOC of Grow Lights Market Report 2019-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Value Chain Analysis
4.3 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis
4.3.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.3.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.3.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.3.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
4.4 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
4.5 Market Drivers
4.5.1 Increasing Number of Plant Factories
4.5.2 Need for Sustainable Development Among Growers
4.6 Market Restraints
4.6.1 High Setup and Maintenance Costs
4.6.2 Constant Monitoring From the Providers is Required
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Light Source
5.1.1 High-intensity Discharge (HID) Lights
5.1.2 High-pressure Sodium (HPS)
5.1.3 Light Emitting Diodes
5.1.4 Fluorescent Lights
5.1.5 Other Light Sources
5.2 By Installation Type
5.2.1 New Installations
5.2.2 Retro fit Installations
5.3 By Application Type
5.3.1 Indoor Farming
5.3.2 Vertical Farming
5.3.3 Commercial Greenhouse
5.3.4 Other Application Types
5.4 Geography
5.4.1 North America
5.4.1.1 United States
5.4.1.2 Canada
5.4.2 Europe
5.4.2.1 Germany
5.4.2.2 United Kingdom
5.4.2.3 France
5.4.2.4 Rest of Europe
5.4.3 Asia-Pacific
5.4.3.1 China
5.4.3.2 Japan
5.4.3.3 India
5.4.3.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.4.4 Rest of the World
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Royal Philips Electronics BV
6.1.2 General Electric Company
6.1.3 Heliospectra AB
6.1.4 OSRAM Licht AG
6.1.5 Illumitex Inc.
6.1.6 LumiGrow Inc.
6.1.7 Everlight Electronics Co. Ltd
6.1.8 Iwasaki Electric Co., Ltd.
6.1.9 Grow LED Hydro
6.1.10 Epistar Corp.
7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
Purchase This Report (Price 4250 USD for single user license) –https://www.absolutereports.com/purchase/14244135
Contact Us:
Name: Ajay More
Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187
Email: [email protected]
Our Other report :
Cylindrical Anti-vibration Mount Market 2021: Analysis and Prediction by Leading Manufacturers, Its Application and Types with Region by 2027
Global LIN Transceivers Market 2021 Supply, Consumption, Cost and Profit analysis and forecast to 2027
Phototherapy Devices for Neonatal Jaundice Market 2021-2027: Consumption, Suppliers, Market Dynamics, Size, Types, Applications & Regions
COVID-19 Sample Transport Temperature Bioindicator Market 2021: Overview, New Business Opportunities in Grooming Regions forecast to 2027
Global Plastics for Electrical Vehicle Market 2021: Regional Industry Segmentation, Analysis by Production, Consumption, Revenue and Growth Rate by 2027
Nickel Based Superalloys Market Sales Outlook; Up-to-date Development Data and Market Trends Forecast from 2021-2027
3D Printing Healthcare Market Sales Outlook; Up-to-date Development Data and Market Trends Forecast from 2021-2027
Global Genetic Disorders Drug Market Overview, Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis, Growth Opportunities and Restraint to 2027
Global Fresh Food E-commerce Market 2021 Outlook to 2027: Top Companies in Market, Trends & Growth Factors and Details for Business Development
Portable Beveling Machine Market Sales Outlook; Up-to-date Development Data and Market Trends Forecast from 2021-2027
Global Mobile Payment SD Card Market Size 2021: Study Report with Prospects and Strategies to Boost Growth- COVID-19 Impact and Recovery
Coatings for 3C Products Market 2021: Trends, Drivers, Strategies, Applications and Competitive Landscape 2026
Modified Corn Starch Market Development, Market Trends, Key Driven Factors, Segmentation and Forecast to 2026
Explosion-proof Electric Motors and Actuators Market 2021 Potential Growth, Share, Demand and Analysis of Key Players- Research Forecasts to 2027https://themarketeagle.com/