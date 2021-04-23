“Gas Analyzer, Sensor, and Detector Market” report provides strategic supports mentioned by the business specialists with market sources, amount of manufacturing cost structure, raw materials, forecasts, turnover, manufacturing outlays, latest market trends, labor cost, demands and much more. Gas Analyzer, Sensor, and Detector market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).
Key Market Trends:
Non-Dispersive Infrared Gas Analyzer to have Highest Adoption Rate
– Non-Dispersive Infrared (NDIR) technology is the most common method used for high sensitivity measurement of a variety of gas components including CO2, CO, CH4, NO, and SO2 in Air Quality analyses. NDIR analyzers are majorly used in the industries such as oil and gas, chemicals and petrochemicals owing to their rugged nature and their ability to work in aggressive chemical environments.
– NDIR gas analyzers are also able to accept a certain degree of cross-sensitivity between different gases and also their lifespan is much longer than other gas analyzers. The use of NDIR sensors in the modern ventilation systems owing to their accuracy, low cost, compatibility and long term stability is expected to aid the growth of NDIR gas analyzers. Most of the NDIR gas analyzers utilizes a low sample flow rate, reducing the amount of maintenance owing to high particulate and moisture loading on optical surfaces.
– Further, major companies such as ThermoFisher are introducing multi gas NDIR analyzers that can shut off the sample pump and activate an alarm before high levels of moisture damage the sensitive components. These additional features are expected to aid the sales. However, change in intensity owing to the required light source is expected to hinder the growth of NDIR gas analyzers.
Asia-Pacific Market for Gas Analyzer Estimated to Grow Significantly
– Asia-Pacific is the only region to register a significant oil and gas capacity growth, in the recent years. About four new refineries were added in the region, which has added about 750,000 barrels per day, to the global crude oil production.
– Increased investments in new plants in oil and gas, steel, power, chemical, and petrochemicals, and the rising adoption of international safety standards and practices, are expected to influence the market growth. Further, development of industries in the region is driving the growth for gas analyzers, owing to their use in the oil and gas industry, such as monitoring processes, increased safety, enhanced efficiency, and quality.
– Furthermore, gas analyzers are also being used to analyze the pollution levels across a city. In countries like China and India, pollution levels are at an all time high, leading to gas analyzers being deployed to monitor and control pollution levels.
– Also, a radical shift towards healthy lifestyle, the countries in this region are spending significantly on healthcare sector. These factors increase the demand for blood gas analyzers, which are used to indicate the amount of soluble oxygen in the blood, etc., from gases evolving from arteries and veins. They help in the detection of respiratory and metabolic issues.
Market Overview:
Gas Analyzer, Sensor, and Detector market report focuses on the latest trends in the global and regional spaces on all the significant components, including the capacity, cost, price, technology, supplies, production, profit, and competition. The latest trends, product portfolio, demographics, geographical segmentation, and regulatory framework of the Gas Analyzer, Sensor, and Detector market have also been involved in the study.
the Global Gas Analyzer, Sensor, and Detector Market Research covers a complete market structure across the world with a comprehensive analysis of major key factors.
Study objectives of Gas Analyzer, Sensor, and Detector Market Report:
- To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with the Gas Analyzer, Sensor, and Detector market forecast of various segments and sub-segments of the Gas Analyzer, Sensor, and Detector market
- To provide insights into factors influencing and affecting market growth
- To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments based on material, type, design, and end user
- To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional markets and key countries
- To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market shares, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market
- To provide economic factors, technology and Gas Analyzer, Sensor, and Detector market trends that influence the global Gas Analyzer, Sensor, and Detector market
Detailed TOC of Gas Analyzer, Sensor, and Detector Market Report 2019-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET INSIGHTS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis
4.2.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.2.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.2.3 Threat of New Entrants
4.2.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.2.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET DYNAMICS
5.1 INTRODUCTION to Market Drivers and Restraints
5.2 Market Drivers
5.2.1 Rising Concerns About Personnel and Plant Safety
5.2.2 Rise of Safety Awareness Among End-users
5.2.3 Rising Enforcement of Occupational Health & Safety Regulations
5.3 Market Restraints
5.3.1 High Costs & Lack of Product Differentiation
5.3.2 Technical Issues Associated With New Customer Adoption
6 MARKET SEGMENTATION
6.1 By Gas Analyzer
6.1.1 By Technology
6.1.1.1 Electrochemical
6.1.1.2 Paramagnetic (PM)
6.1.1.3 Zirconia (ZR)
6.1.1.4 Non-dispersive IR (NDIR)
6.1.1.5 Others
6.1.2 By End-user
6.1.2.1 Oil and Gas
6.1.2.2 Chemicals and Petrochemicals
6.1.2.3 Water and Wastewater
6.1.2.4 Pharmaceuticals
6.1.2.5 Other End Users
6.2 By Gas Sensor
6.2.1 By Type
6.2.1.1 Toxic
6.2.1.1.1 Electrochemical
6.2.1.1.2 Semiconductor
6.2.1.1.3 Photoinonization
6.2.1.2 Combustible
6.2.1.2.1 Catalytic
6.2.1.2.2 Infrared
6.2.2 By End-user
6.2.2.1 Oil and Gas
6.2.2.2 Chemicals and Petrochemicals
6.2.2.3 Water and Wastewater
6.2.2.4 Metal and Mining
6.2.2.5 Utilities
6.2.2.6 Food and Beverage
6.2.2.7 Other End Users
6.3 By Gas Detectors
6.3.1 By Communication Type
6.3.1.1 Wired
6.3.1.2 Wireless
6.3.2 By Type of Detector
6.3.2.1 Fixed
6.3.2.2 Portable
6.3.2.3 Transportable
6.3.3 By End-user
6.3.3.1 Oil and Gas
6.3.3.2 Chemicals and Petrochemicals
6.3.3.3 Water and Wastewater
6.3.3.4 Metal and Mining
6.3.3.5 Utilities
6.3.3.6 Other End Users
6.4 Geography
6.4.1 North America
6.4.2 Europe
6.4.3 Asia-Pacific
6.4.4 Rest of the World
7 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
7.1 Company Profiles
7.1.1 Emerson Electric Co.
7.1.2 Teledyne Advanced Pollution Instrumentation
7.1.3 Siemens AG
7.1.4 Servomex (Spectris PLC)
7.1.5 Fuji Electric Co Ltd.
7.1.6 Honeywell International (RAE Systems)
7.1.7 Dragerwerk AG
7.1.8 Otis Instruments Inc.
7.1.9 Industrial Scientific Corporation
7.1.10 MSA Safety Incorporated
7.1.11 Detector Electronics Corporation
7.1.12 Scott Safety
7.1.13 Crowncon Detection Instruments Limited
7.1.14 Microwatt Controls Limited
7.1.15 Detcon Inc.
8 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
9 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
